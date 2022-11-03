Read full article on original website
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North ScottsdaleMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Jalopnik
Phoenix Raceway Is Trying to Get Race Fans to the Track Faster, More Easily
This weekend, Phoenix Raceway will play host to three Championship races for each of NASCAR’s disciplines: Trucks, Xfinity, and Cup. More than that, though, the track is catering to fans in a way that should be obvious for all race circuits, but that generally gets pushed to the wayside.
NASCAR fans prepare ahead of championship weekend
People have spend hundreds of dollars to make the trip to Phoenix, camp out and watch NASCAR's upcoming championship weekend.
Advocate
Gay Race Car Driver Zach Herrin Makes NASCAR Debut
Gay motorsports racer Zach Herrin will make his long-awaited debut in a NASCAR-affiliated race in Phoenix later today, but doing so on his own terms. When the green flag drops to start the ARCA Menard Series race at the Phoenix Raceway, Herrin will be in the 25th position off the pole. While he’ll be starting near the back of the pack, taking part in the race will be a big step forward for the 26-year-old who only recently returned to the sport he loves following a ten-year hiatus.
KTAR.com
All roads lead to Avondale for NASCAR Championship Weekend
PHOENIX — The West Valley city of Avondale is revved up to welcome fans to NASCAR Championship Weekend starting Friday. The event at Phoenix Raceway near El Mirage Road and Avondale Boulevard wraps up Sunday. The NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Camping World Truck and ARCA Menard Series West will all compete on the 1-mile oval.
phoenixmag.com
PHOENIX City Guide to Dining in the West Valley
Look past the chains and you’ll find a treasure trove of ethnic eateries in the West Valley. Chef-owner Charles Schwerd has manned the grill for Mastro’s, Ruth’s Chris and, most recently, John Elway’s Denver steakhouse. While steaks occupy the front burner, there are seafood options and enough hearty appetizers and salads for eaters to craft a lighter meal. $$$
12news.com
Week 10: Friday Night Fever Rewind
PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 10 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Nov. 4 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: Paradise Honors defeats Payson 26-24 On the Road:...
West Valley View
Mayor Pizzillo to flip coin at Millennium football game
Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo, along with Councilmember Wally Campbell, will flip the possession coin before Millennium High School’s football game on Friday, Nov. 4. As someone who enjoys football at the high school and college level, Pizzillo was excited for the opportunity when tapped to flip the coin for Millennium’s matchup against Desert Edge High School.
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
Frontier to start new non-stop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor this weekend
Frontier Airlines is starting several new non-stop routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend.
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona. On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a...
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving semi-truck in Buckeye
The crash happened around 9 p.m. on State Route 51 near McDowell Road. Police say they found the chainsaw at a pawn shop and could smell decomposition on it and saw pieces of flesh and torn ligaments on the blade. Steve Hartman talks about his surprise at a Phoenix classroom.
fox10phoenix.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Arizona; Powerball jackpot 'approaching world record'
PHOENIX - First, the bad news – there were no winners Wednesday night in the Powerball jackpot drawing, which is now "approaching world record territory" at an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers. The good news – someone in Arizona is holding onto a $1...
whatnowvegas.com
Upcoming “Private Club for Business and Golfers” Chip Shots Gets $5.8 Million Budget
With its first location set to open next year in Las Vegas, and a second location planned for Scottsdale, Arizona, golf concept Chip Shots is about to become the major work-meets-play spot for professionals in the Summerlin area. Originally planned for early next year, the Las Vegas location’s opening has...
AZFamily
Taxpayers footing bill for pedestrian bridge that leads to Tempe spring training facility
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new pedestrian bridge is part of the massive Interstate 10 widening project east and west of the Broadway Curve. It will offer cyclists and pedestrians a way to get from Tempe to Phoenix without battling traffic. But critics see a freebie for pro sports because the bridge leads to the parking lot of Tempe Diablo Stadium, spring training home to Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels.
12news.com
First lady Jill Biden is headed to Phoenix on Saturday. Here are her plans
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during Jill Biden's previous visit to the Valley in March. First lady Jill Biden will be visiting the Valley on Nov. 5, the White House announced Thursday. Biden will be stopping by Arizona for a series of political events in Phoenix,...
Arizona Is Home To One Of America's Best Spanish Restaurants
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best Spanish restaurants.
Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow
PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
maricopa.gov
Northern Parkway Improvements Reduce Travel Time in NW Valley
A booming Northwest Valley now has improved connections to help with traffic flow. Once a road with one lane in each direction, Northern Parkway now has two lanes of free-flow traffic in each direction plus frontage roads. These traffic improvements cutting drive time for commuters in the Northwest Valley are...
12news.com
Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Leonardi initially thought a new newspaper had arrived in her mailbox this week. But a closer look at the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” revealed a different story. While it had all the attributes of a traditional print newspaper, including a tagline that read “Real...
