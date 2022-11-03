ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Advocate

Gay Race Car Driver Zach Herrin Makes NASCAR Debut

Gay motorsports racer Zach Herrin will make his long-awaited debut in a NASCAR-affiliated race in Phoenix later today, but doing so on his own terms. When the green flag drops to start the ARCA Menard Series race at the Phoenix Raceway, Herrin will be in the 25th position off the pole. While he’ll be starting near the back of the pack, taking part in the race will be a big step forward for the 26-year-old who only recently returned to the sport he loves following a ten-year hiatus.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

All roads lead to Avondale for NASCAR Championship Weekend

PHOENIX — The West Valley city of Avondale is revved up to welcome fans to NASCAR Championship Weekend starting Friday. The event at Phoenix Raceway near El Mirage Road and Avondale Boulevard wraps up Sunday. The NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Camping World Truck and ARCA Menard Series West will all compete on the 1-mile oval.
AVONDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

PHOENIX City Guide to Dining in the West Valley

Look past the chains and you’ll find a treasure trove of ethnic eateries in the West Valley. Chef-owner Charles Schwerd has manned the grill for Mastro’s, Ruth’s Chris and, most recently, John Elway’s Denver steakhouse. While steaks occupy the front burner, there are seafood options and enough hearty appetizers and salads for eaters to craft a lighter meal. $$$
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Week 10: Friday Night Fever Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 10 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Nov. 4 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: Paradise Honors defeats Payson 26-24 On the Road:...
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Mayor Pizzillo to flip coin at Millennium football game

Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo, along with Councilmember Wally Campbell, will flip the possession coin before Millennium High School’s football game on Friday, Nov. 4. As someone who enjoys football at the high school and college level, Pizzillo was excited for the opportunity when tapped to flip the coin for Millennium’s matchup against Desert Edge High School.
GOODYEAR, AZ
KTAR.com

Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona. On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist dead after crash involving semi-truck in Buckeye

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on State Route 51 near McDowell Road. Police say they found the chainsaw at a pawn shop and could smell decomposition on it and saw pieces of flesh and torn ligaments on the blade. Steve Hartman talks about his surprise at a Phoenix classroom.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Taxpayers footing bill for pedestrian bridge that leads to Tempe spring training facility

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new pedestrian bridge is part of the massive Interstate 10 widening project east and west of the Broadway Curve. It will offer cyclists and pedestrians a way to get from Tempe to Phoenix without battling traffic. But critics see a freebie for pro sports because the bridge leads to the parking lot of Tempe Diablo Stadium, spring training home to Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow

PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
PHOENIX, AZ
maricopa.gov

Northern Parkway Improvements Reduce Travel Time in NW Valley

A booming Northwest Valley now has improved connections to help with traffic flow. Once a road with one lane in each direction, Northern Parkway now has two lanes of free-flow traffic in each direction plus frontage roads. These traffic improvements cutting drive time for commuters in the Northwest Valley are...
MARICOPA, AZ
12news.com

Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy