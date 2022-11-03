Agata Popęda here, with something to consider this weekend. We realize at the Weekly that fall 2022 seems busier with events than ever, but a world-class photo conference open for public attendance and free to attend still sounds like an absolute bargain. The two-day B&H OPTIC conference this year traveled from New York to Monterey for the OPTIC West edition. The event starts Sunday and continues through Monday; while it’s free, registration is required.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO