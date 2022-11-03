Eye on Del Norte: Judging the Judges, Opposing the Propositions

The little-known reverse on the back of your ballot on Judicial appointments is no less important than the familiar names on the front. Let’s judge the judges and examine the Propositions.

Up for your review is the Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court, three Associate Justices of the Court , two presiding Justices of the Court of Appeals for Districts three, four and five, respectively. Also, subject to public vote are several additional Associate Justices for the above referenced Districts, respectively.

Please allow me to assist in making your voting challenge crystal clear. If you are a Newsom / former Govenor Jerry Brown supporter, you should vote for each judicial appointment. If you oppose Newsom and plan to vote for Brian Dalhe, then you should vote NO for these judicial candidates. Each candidate has been appointed by the latest two govenors . Many of the Newsom/ Brown judicial candidates practice identity politics on race, ethnicity, gender and sexual practice. Very unfortunate.

Judicial expert Craig Huey of Voter Judicial Guide is a very valuable source for vetting these judges. Craig is an opinion maker and scales his evaluation of a 1-5 basis, the higher the number the more conservative or strict constructionist, the lower, the more radical activist the jurist is likely to be. No Judicial Voter Guide candidate received higher than a 2 (lesser than opponent) most were rated 1 (radical activist).

EYE ON DEL NORTE recommends you vote NO on each and every jurist on the ballot. Simple reason: the no vote should accurately reflect your disdain and disappointment in the hyperbolic, politically-tainted process. Each judge is beholden to the Democrat machine. By voting no, you shine a flashlight on Newsom ‘s lack of credibility and abject dismissal of objectivity and actual knowledge of the law and adherence to the Oath each jurist takes.

The chances of actually removing these ideological jurists is remote. The last successful public rebuke of California ‘s Supreme Court was 36 years ago when Chief Justice Rose Bird and three Associate justices were voted thumps down by a two-thirds fed-up public. The primary reason was Bird’s (and her colleagues) personal rejection of the Death Penalty and the overturning of some 60 Capital Punishment cases. Justices on the Court, today support Newsom’s Executive Order on the moratorium to suspend all executions during his term and the dismantling of the Condemned Unit facilities at San Quentin and Chowchilla. These jurists are in violation of their Oath to uphold the Law. Tragic!

Here’s the roster of justices on the ballot:

PATRICIA GUERRERO, Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court. NO.

GOODWIN LIU, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. NO.

MARTIN L. JENKINS, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. NO.

JOSHUA P. GROBAN Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. NO.

Here’s the Court of Appeal roster:

THERESE M. STEWART. Associate Justice, Court of Appeal. NO.

ALISON M. TUCHER, Presiding Justice, Court of APPEALS. NO.

VICTOR M. RODRIGUES, Associate Justice, Court of Appeal. NO.

IONA PETROU, Associate Justice, Court of Appeal. NO.

CARIN T. FUGISAKI, Associate Justice, Court of Appeal. NO.

TRACIE L. BROWN, Associate Justice. Court of Appeal. NO.

JEREMY M. GOLDMAN, Associate Justice, Court of Appeal. NO

TERI L. JACKSON, Presiding Justice, Court of Appeal. NO

GORDON B. BURNS, Associate Justice, Court of Appeal. NO.

EYE ON DEL NORTE suggests a NO vote on ALL the Propositions.

Prop. 1 is a duplicate of California Abortion law and invites out of State abortion seekers to abortion-sanctuary California. NO.

Prop. 26 More Native gambling. NO.

Prop. 27 supports on-line gambling off Native lands. Falsely promises more funding of homeless programs. NO.

Prop. 28. Additional funding for Arts and Music programs. It sounds great but the cost of a projected $1 billion should be directed to academic programs. NO

Prop 29. Requires on-site renal medical staff for all dialysis treatments. Lack of staffing remains critical. Costs for this oversight will be in the tens of billions, annually and may delay services. NO.

Prop. 30. Increase income tax on the wealthy, $3.5-$5 billion dedicated to zero-emission vehicle purchase. NO.

Prop 31. Prohibition of flavored tobacco-related products. Stop this nanny-state nonsense. NO.

Send a message to our misguided, dysfunctional politicians.

Vote NO.

EYE ON DEL NORTE

Roger Gitlin is a retired Del Norte County Supervisor and Multi-Subject CLAD Certificated Credentialed teacher.