MLB
What comes next for Royals' coaching staff?
KANSAS CITY -- Thursday was an instrumental day for the Royals, as Matt Quatraro was formally introduced as the Royals’ 18th manager in franchise history in a news conference at Kauffman Stadium. He met with media in small groups, walked through the Royals' clubhouse and went out to the...
Geoff Blum Reacts to Astros Winning the World Series
The great Geoff Blum joined the Astros 10th Inning Show in the early morning hours to talk about the Astros winning another World Series!
MLB
Out of this World! Astros finish off Phils for Series title
HOUSTON -- The sound had been brewing and building in the throats of orange-clad Astros fans for years. Five years ago, they had watched their beloved ballclub win a World Series from afar. Then they had seen that title turn from outright triumph to contentious talking point, and they had watched two other teams claim and celebrate Series crowns of their own right here in Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Acuña Jr. to play 5 games in Venezuela this winter
Ronald Acuña Jr. is the biggest Major League star that Venezuela has produced in recent years. However, the country’s devoted baseball fanbase has not had the chance to see the star right fielder in action on their own soil. Until now. Acuña has received permission from the Atlanta...
MLB
Injured Gurriel replaced by Lee on Astros' roster
HOUSTON -- Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who exited Game 5 of the World Series early with a right knee injury, was taken off the team’s roster due to a right MCL sprain and was replaced by rookie catcher Korey Lee. Houston manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel ran on the field earlier Saturday to test his knee.
MLB
After K-less streak ends, Gurriel exits with knee discomfort
PHILADELPHIA -- Yuli Gurriel exited early from the Astros’ 3-2 win over the Phillies in Thursday’s Game 5 of the World Series, having experienced right knee discomfort following a seventh-inning rundown play. But the veteran first baseman hopes to return to the lineup for Game 6 on Saturday, when Houston seeks the second championship in franchise history.
MLB
9 astonishing facts about Dusty's World Series ring
Dusty Baker is a World Series-winning manager. The storied skipper first reached the Fall Classic in 2002 with the Giants, losing in seven games to the Angels. Nineteen years later, he returned with the Astros in 2021, but Atlanta took down Houston. Finally, in ‘22, he won it all.
MLB
Suárez ready for any role with WS on the line
PHILADELPHIA -- In a perfect world, the Phillies will start Zack Wheeler on Saturday in Game 6 of the World Series and Ranger Suárez on Sunday in an if-necessary Game 7. But needing to win consecutive games in Houston to claim the franchise's first World Series title since 2008, Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson knows he may need to improvise.
MLB
Bregman, Maldonado weather injuries to take WS title
HOUSTON -- It’s a good thing for the Astros they were able to finish off the Phillies in six games in the World Series. Following Houston’s 4-1 win over Philadelphia in Game 6 on Saturday night, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said that he fears he broke his left index finger on his slide into second base in the eighth inning, which would have put him out for a potential Game 7 on Sunday night. What’s more, veteran catcher Martín Maldonado said he will undergo surgery next week to repair a sports hernia, in addition to having played with a broken bone in his right hand since Aug. 28.
MLB
One milestone remains for Dusty: 'Yeah, it matters'
HOUSTON -- Dusty Baker had come to terms with the fact his baseball career was probably over when the Nationals didn’t bring him back as manager after the 2017 season. He likely wasn’t going to get 2,000 wins or win a World Series as a manager, which were the only two accomplishments missing from his resume following 22 years of managing.
MLB
Trio of Cardinals prospects putting on a show in AFL
MESA, Ariz. – When the Cardinals organized a group of players to undergo further seasoning during the 2022 iteration of the Arizona Fall League, they sent talent in droves. The triumvirate of Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn and Mike Antico all put their wide-ranging skill sets on display for Salt River during a 4-3 extra-inning defeat to Mesa at Sloan Park on Thursday night.
MLB
Yordan's bat, Dusty's toothpicks among WS artifacts sent to Hall of Fame
The Astros and Phillies added a 118th chapter to the long and rich history of the World Series with Houston's six-game victory, which was capped off with a 4-1 win over Philadelphia at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night. As has become customary following the conclusion of each year's Fall Classic, certain artifacts from the Series are headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
MLB
Framber brings calm demeanor into crucial Game 6
Framber Valdez isn’t the ace of the Astros rotation yet, but he certainly pitches like one. Who better to get the ball against the Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series with a chance to put it away?. Houston is 3-0 this postseason when Valdez starts. His work...
MLB
Lights-out Astros 'pen posts historically low postseason ERA
The Astros’ bullpen was the best in baseball during the regular season. In the postseason, en route to winning a World Series title with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies on Saturday, calling Houston’s relievers dominant seems like a gross understatement. Among 94 teams that saw their bullpens...
MLB
The lowdown on potential FA SS Xander Bogaerts
It's not a stretch to say that Xander Bogaerts is one of the best players in the long, decorated history of the Boston Red Sox. A two-time World Series champion, only four Red Sox have accrued more WAR since 2000: David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Dustin Pedroia and Mookie Betts. The...
MLB
What each team needs to do to win World Series
HOUSTON -- As the Astros bring a 3-2 World Series lead back to Minute Maid Park, their path to a championship sure seems much cleaner than the challenge that faces the Phillies, who will now need to win two straight games on the road to come from behind for the title.
MLB
Peña's huge night adds new chapter to superb rookie season
PHILADELPHIA -- The beauty of Jeremy Peña’s sensational postseason is that the Astros’ newcomer has spent none of it looking over his shoulder, except perhaps while making another terrific defensive play. In Peña’s mind, the challenge was never to fill someone else’s shoes; it was all about...
MLB
Verlander collects elusive WS win: 'Just an incredible feeling'
PHILADELPHIA -- Justin Verlander has come to trust the round numbers on his baseball odometer -- thousands of innings across hundreds of previous starts offering the understanding that he has probably experienced something similar in the past. At this stage of a veteran’s career, few firsts are still available to achieve, and Thursday proved to be his most meaningful.
MLB
On the brink, Phils frustrated by RISP struggles
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies' remarkable postseason run has featured its fair share of iconic home runs. Rhys Hoskins' epic bat spike against the Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Bryce Harper's go-ahead shot in the NL Championship Series clincher. J.T. Realmuto's game-winner in the 10th inning of Game 1 of the World Series. A World Series record-tying five homers in Game 3.
MLB
Super shortstop Peña makes history as World Series MVP
HOUSTON -- The crowd knew it long before the game was over and before the votes had been cast. Each time Jeremy Peña stepped to the plate during Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park, the chants rung out. “MVP! MVP! MVP!”. They...
