He can't do it along. Although, he is considered a hero, the trauma of what he suffered to be that hero can have long term effects. I dont think anyone wants to have to go through being robbed and protecting themselves the way he had to or did. May God's protection be upon him and prayerfully he recovers soon. Lord, please give his wife strength 💪🏿 to cope 🙏🏾.
I pray 🙏🏻🙏🏻that that God puts his healing hands upon him and he makes a full recovery. I just hope that the punks that did this to him get punished to the full extent of the law. And they don’t get off easy like all these others that are getting off without any punishment from the extreme liberal attorney generals and judges in these DemocRATic states
A true patriot and hero. Prayers for a speedy recovery to you Craig Cope. Such a brave and wonderful man. You are loved and admired..
