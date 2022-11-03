Read full article on original website
Video | New footage shows Nick Maximov hit Jake Paul’s bodyguard with a beer to the face, Nate Diaz claims his team “won” the scuffle
A new video has been revealed of the scuffle between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams on the weekend. Paul was set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view against Anderson Silva in an intriguing bout. In attendance was Diaz to support his teammate Chris Avila boxing on the undercard. It also added more intrigue to the event as Diaz and Paul do not like one another and have taken shots at one another in hopes of fighting each other.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC Vegas 64 Results: Amanda Lemos stops Marina Rodriguez in main event
UFC Vegas 64 was headlined by a women’s strawweight bout between No. 3 ranked Marina Rodriguez and No. 7 ranked Amanda Lemos on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Rodriguez entered the bout riding a four-fight winning streak with wins over Yan Xiaonan, Mackenzie Dern, Michelle Waterson, and Amanda Ribas. Her last loss was in July 2020 to current champion Carla Esparza. Lemos was coming of a win over Waterson and looking to jump into contender status with a win over Rodriguez.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC Vegas 64 Bonuses: No ‘Fight of the Night’ Awarded
Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 64 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the fight promotion announced the receipts of the performance-based bonuses. The fight card featured 11 bouts and nine ended in finishes. Four fighters earned ‘Performance of the Night’ awards. Mario Bautista, Tamires Vidal, Polyana Viana and...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC Vegas 64 Weigh-in Results: Five fighters miss weight
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 64 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday. The fight card is headlined by a women’s strawweight bout between No. 3 ranked Marina Rodriguez and No. 8 ranked Amanda Lemos. Rodriguez officially weighed in at 115.5 pounds while Lemos came in a pound lighter at 114.5.
MMAWeekly.com
Sean O’Malley: ‘I’m the best striker in the world’
Sean O’Malley, the top contender in the UFC bantamweight division, catapulted up the rankings following his UFC 280 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Yan is considered one of the best strikers in the division, and O’Malley was able to hurt “No Mercy” a few times during their fight. Many people were surprised that O’Malley was so successful against Yan, but not O’Malley. “Sugar” considers himself to be the best striker in the world.
