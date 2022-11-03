Read full article on original website
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Greta Thunberg reverses course on nuclear power, argues Germany is making a mistake by taking plants offline
Germany's decision to lean into coal caught the attention of activist Greta Thunberg, who said the country would be making a mistake with nuclear plants still online.
Greta Thunberg breaks ranks with German Green Party and urges Germany not to shut down nuclear power plants
The Swedish climate activist and founder of Fridays for Future opposes the Green Party’s plans to move forward with decommissioning Germany’s remaining three sites in favor of burning coal instead.
The climate is already collapsing in Africa – but its nations have a plan | Emmanuel Macron, Macky Sall and Mark Rutte
Africa is the continent most vulnerable to climate breakdown, but with the right support it can build a stronger, greener future
The world is heading toward a climate catastrophe and countries want the US and other top offenders to pay up — but the GOP likely won't let that happen
The UN found the world is failing to meet goals to fight climate change, but if the GOP wins the midterms, it's likely little progress will be made.
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
World close to ‘irreversible’ climate breakdown, warn major studies
The climate crisis has reached a “really bleak moment”, one of the world’s leading climate scientists has said, after a slew of major reports laid bare how close the planet is to catastrophe. Collective action is needed by the world’s nations more now than at any point...
John Kerry will fly commercial to UN climate conference following backlash for private jet carbon emissions
The Department of State confirmed to Fox News Digital that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to next week's climate summit via commercial airline.
US News and World Report
Italy's Meloni Tells Germany's Scholz Measures to Cut Energy Prices Are Urgently Needed
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome's government said in a statement. "Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at the European level...
Germany debates climate protests amid warning on 2030 goal
BERLIN — (AP) — German officials urged environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives Friday as a panel of government-appointed experts warned the country risks missing its climate targets for 2030. A heated debate has broken out over activists' methods after road...
WNYT
Over 120 leaders at climate talks, Egypt positive on protest
BERLIN (AP) — More than 120 world leaders will attend this year’s U.N. climate talks and requests by environmental activists to stage a rally during the event would be responded to “positively,” host Egypt said Friday. Veteran diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation, told...
Despite years of exposure to the climate science, I don’t believe we are headed for total societal collapse | Rebecca Huntley
People can seem immune to the news of catastrophic climate breakdown, but that’s a very human response. There is hope
WNYT
Global statesmen: Only diplomacy can end Ukraine war
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war in Ukraine, with total victory on the battlefield impossible for either warring party, members of a group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. The group, known as The Elders, delivered that...
POLITICO
Showtime for climate talks
After years of haggling over dashes and semicolons, it’s time for international climate talks to get real. Roughly 40,000 people — including delegates, activists, C-suite representatives and around 100 heads of state — will gather starting Sunday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the U.N. climate summit known as COP 27.
WNYT
UN chief warns planet is heading toward `climate chaos’
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the planet is heading toward irreversible “climate chaos” and urged global leaders at the upcoming climate summit in Egypt to put the world back on track to cut emissions, keep promises on climate financing and help developing countries speed their transition to renewable energy.
Climate Questions: Who is most vulnerable to climate change?
Drew covers climate and environmental justice. drewcostleydcostley@ap.org Most of the world’s population has been affected in some way by climate change — 85% of the world, in fact. But the effects of climate change haven’t been equally felt by all. Some communities have seen a slight rise in temperature here and there, but others have had their entire communities wiped out. As the rise of global temperatures and sea-level continues to affect the world with increasingly frequency and intensity, who are the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change?
Mette Frederiksen, the face of the anti-immigration left in Denmark
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, poised to form a new government after winning Denmark's election this week, is a social-media loving leader who has overseen her Social Democrats' monumental shift to a "zero refugee" policy. She went on to become prime minister after the 2019 election, and has since led an all-Social Democrat minority government.
Marcon welcomes French questions on climate ahead of COP27
PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron released a selfie video on social media platforms Saturday asking the public to send him questions about what France should do about climate change and biodiversity. Thousands of responses quickly poured in. Several were hostile or questioned his sincerity, but...
E.Guinea accuses France, Spain, US of election 'interference'
Equatorial Guinea on Sunday accused Spain, France and the United States of "interference" in its presidential and legislative elections scheduled for November 20. In a tweet on Thursday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington was "concerned by reports of arrests and harassment of opposition members and civil society" and called on the government to hold "free and fair" elections.
