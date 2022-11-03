ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Italy's Meloni Tells Germany's Scholz Measures to Cut Energy Prices Are Urgently Needed

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome's government said in a statement. "Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at the European level...
Germany debates climate protests amid warning on 2030 goal

BERLIN — (AP) — German officials urged environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives Friday as a panel of government-appointed experts warned the country risks missing its climate targets for 2030. A heated debate has broken out over activists' methods after road...
Over 120 leaders at climate talks, Egypt positive on protest

BERLIN (AP) — More than 120 world leaders will attend this year’s U.N. climate talks and requests by environmental activists to stage a rally during the event would be responded to “positively,” host Egypt said Friday. Veteran diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation, told...
Global statesmen: Only diplomacy can end Ukraine war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war in Ukraine, with total victory on the battlefield impossible for either warring party, members of a group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. The group, known as The Elders, delivered that...
Showtime for climate talks

After years of haggling over dashes and semicolons, it’s time for international climate talks to get real. Roughly 40,000 people — including delegates, activists, C-suite representatives and around 100 heads of state — will gather starting Sunday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the U.N. climate summit known as COP 27.
UN chief warns planet is heading toward `climate chaos’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the planet is heading toward irreversible “climate chaos” and urged global leaders at the upcoming climate summit in Egypt to put the world back on track to cut emissions, keep promises on climate financing and help developing countries speed their transition to renewable energy.
Climate Questions: Who is most vulnerable to climate change?

Drew covers climate and environmental justice. drewcostleydcostley@ap.org Most of the world’s population has been affected in some way by climate change — 85% of the world, in fact. But the effects of climate change haven’t been equally felt by all. Some communities have seen a slight rise in temperature here and there, but others have had their entire communities wiped out. As the rise of global temperatures and sea-level continues to affect the world with increasingly frequency and intensity, who are the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change?
Mette Frederiksen, the face of the anti-immigration left in Denmark

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, poised to form a new government after winning Denmark's election this week, is a social-media loving leader who has overseen her Social Democrats' monumental shift to a "zero refugee" policy. She went on to become prime minister after the 2019 election, and has since led an all-Social Democrat minority government.
Marcon welcomes French questions on climate ahead of COP27

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron released a selfie video on social media platforms Saturday asking the public to send him questions about what France should do about climate change and biodiversity. Thousands of responses quickly poured in. Several were hostile or questioned his sincerity, but...
E.Guinea accuses France, Spain, US of election 'interference'

Equatorial Guinea on Sunday accused Spain, France and the United States of "interference" in its presidential and legislative elections scheduled for November 20. In a tweet on Thursday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington was "concerned by reports of arrests and harassment of opposition members and civil society" and called on the government to hold "free and fair" elections.
