Chantelle Cameron hit me on the nose once and my eyes watered — Joe Cordina backing former Team GB teammate to down McCaskill and become undisputed

Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford rats on Errol Spence Jr for having illegal firestick
Terence Crawford attempted to give his explanation for the doomed fight with Errol Spence Jr. falling apart. “Bud” even spoke live to his fans. However, as Crawford justified signing with “Black Prime” for a December 10 clash with David Avanesyan, the welterweight champion let a big cat out of the bag.
Sporting News
What's next for Dmitry Bivol? Canelo II and other superfights on the horizon after dominatingRamirez
Dmitry Bivol underlined his status as one of the finest boxers in the world when he defended his WBA light-heavyweight title with a landslide points win over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The undefeated 31-year-old turned in a masterful performance to claim a shock unanimous-decision...
Sporting News
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez results: Bivol retains WBA crown with clinic as Cameron becomes undisputed
ETIHAD ARENA, ABU DHABI — Dmitry Bivol produced a boxing clinic to defend his WBA light-heavyweight title against a game but over-matched Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez. Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) was back in the ring for his first outing since defeating pound-for-pound king Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and faced a very different problem in the form of hulking Mexican southpaw Ramirez, who carried a 44-0 record into the ring.
Sporting News
Canelo Alvarez put in the background by intriguing Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez showdown
ABU DHABI — It speaks volumes for Saturday’s WBA light-heavyweight showdown between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez that the spectre of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has simply lurked in the background rather than loomed large over fight week proceedings. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) produced...
Ben Askren shares his thoughts on a potential Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing match: “I don’t know why anyone would think that Nate has much of a chance”
Ben Askren shared his brutally honest assessment of a potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight. After Paul defeated Anderson Silva by decision to improve to 6-0, he called out Nate Diaz. It’s a fight he has talked about for quite some time and the interest only increased after the win. As well, the two have taken shots at one another for quite some time and at the event, their teams got into a backstage scuffle.
Sporting News
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 PPV price: How much does Crown Jewel cost?
For over two years, Roman Reigns has held a firm grip on WWE’s main event scene. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has taken down challenger after challenger and doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Can Jake Paul shock the world and end Reign’s run as champion at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5?
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang toils to another Chelsea blank amid uncertain tactical plan
Vindication and victory almost came cloaked in perfection for Mikel Arteta. Almost, because as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trotted off after an utterly ineffectual display in a reunion with the club who rejected him, Gabriel had just put Arsenal ahead. It was Gabriel Magalhaes, admittedly, and not Gabriel Jesus, the anti-Aubameyang, the belated replacement for the man Arsenal exiled to Barcelona only to see him reappear in London.But it was, as their fans sang, one-nil to the Arsenal. There was another scoreline, less significant but nonetheless revealing of Arteta’s ethos: 37-8. Jesus had mustered 37 touches by the time the other No....
Aljamain Sterling admits that prefers next fight to be against Sean O’Malley over Henry Cejudo: “I like money, money excites me”
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has revealed who he wants to fight next. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his return to action last month at UFC 280. Standing opposite the champion was T.J. Dillashaw, who had bad blood with Sterling heading in. Sadly for fans, the bout wasn’t exactly a thriller.
Comments / 0