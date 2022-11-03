ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chantelle Cameron hit me on the nose once and my eyes watered — Joe Cordina backing former Team GB teammate to down McCaskill and become undisputed

By Dom Farrell
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford rats on Errol Spence Jr for having illegal firestick

Terence Crawford attempted to give his explanation for the doomed fight with Errol Spence Jr. falling apart. “Bud” even spoke live to his fans. However, as Crawford justified signing with “Black Prime” for a December 10 clash with David Avanesyan, the welterweight champion let a big cat out of the bag.
TEXAS STATE
Sporting News

Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez results: Bivol retains WBA crown with clinic as Cameron becomes undisputed

ETIHAD ARENA, ABU DHABI — Dmitry Bivol produced a boxing clinic to defend his WBA light-heavyweight title against a game but over-matched Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez. Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) was back in the ring for his first outing since defeating pound-for-pound king Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and faced a very different problem in the form of hulking Mexican southpaw Ramirez, who carried a 44-0 record into the ring.
bjpenndotcom

Ben Askren shares his thoughts on a potential Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing match: “I don’t know why anyone would think that Nate has much of a chance”

Ben Askren shared his brutally honest assessment of a potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight. After Paul defeated Anderson Silva by decision to improve to 6-0, he called out Nate Diaz. It’s a fight he has talked about for quite some time and the interest only increased after the win. As well, the two have taken shots at one another for quite some time and at the event, their teams got into a backstage scuffle.
Sporting News

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 PPV price: How much does Crown Jewel cost?

For over two years, Roman Reigns has held a firm grip on WWE’s main event scene. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has taken down challenger after challenger and doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Can Jake Paul shock the world and end Reign’s run as champion at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5?
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang toils to another Chelsea blank amid uncertain tactical plan

Vindication and victory almost came cloaked in perfection for Mikel Arteta. Almost, because as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trotted off after an utterly ineffectual display in a reunion with the club who rejected him, Gabriel had just put Arsenal ahead. It was Gabriel Magalhaes, admittedly, and not Gabriel Jesus, the anti-Aubameyang, the belated replacement for the man Arsenal exiled to Barcelona only to see him reappear in London.But it was, as their fans sang, one-nil to the Arsenal. There was another scoreline, less significant but nonetheless revealing of Arteta’s ethos: 37-8. Jesus had mustered 37 touches by the time the other No....

Comments / 0

Community Policy