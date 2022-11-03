Read full article on original website
BBC
York: King Charles unveils first statue of Queen since her death
The King has unveiled a statue to his "beloved" mother in York, the first to be installed since her death. The 6ft 7in (2m) sculpture was designed to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and was completed in August, the month before she died. Speaking in front of crowds at...
BBC
Eyewitness on moment eggs were thrown at King Charles III in York
An eyewitness has described the scene as eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort during their visit to York. Kim Oldfield, owner of the Blossom Street Gallery, said she was standing in the doorway of her shop "enjoying" the couple's arrival when she heard "some booing and eggs flying".
BBC
Eastbourne couple jailed for neglecting children in squalid house
A couple who neglected children in a house filled with litter, rotting food and animal faeces have been jailed. Police were called in June last year to a domestic dispute at a property in Eastbourne, East Sussex, where 35 dogs were found and taken into care. Sussex Police said officers...
BBC
Facebook: Councillor posts fake Asda ad of Anders Breivik
A councillor has apologised after he said he unwittingly posted an ad for an Asda £1 meal deal mocked up with an image of mass murderer Anders Breivik. The doctored image showed the unsmiling killer holding a poster offering cut price soup, bread and butter and unlimited hot drinks for over-60s.
BBC
3D printed guns: Warnings over growing threat of 3D firearms
Last month police said they made one of the largest seizures of 3D printed firearm components in the UK. Officers from the Metropolitan Police's Specialist Crime Command had discovered what they alleged was a "suspected makeshift 3D firearms factory" at a home in London on 7 October. Officers said it...
BBC
Woman marches through London in body paint to save birds
A woman has marched through London almost naked and painted as a bird to protest the decline of the swift population. On Saturday, Hannah Bourne-Taylor, 36, from Oxfordshire, arrived at Hyde Park wearing blue, black and white body paint applied by artist Guido Daniele. She presented a petition supported by...
BBC
Cardiff: Cannabis thief attacked with baseball bat - court
A man was beaten with a baseball bat and brick as he tried to steal plants from a Cardiff cannabis factory, a court heard. Carl Davies was at a "weed house" with Tomasz Waga, who died after he was found with multiple injuries in January 2021. Four defendants deny murder...
BBC
Eastbourne: Police issue appeal after woman raped on beach
Police investigating the rape of a woman on a beach in East Sussex have issued an image of a man they would like to trace. The woman was attacked near the Eastbourne bandstand in Grand Parade in the early hours of 23 October. She is being supported by specially-trained officers...
BBC
Boomtown Rats guitarist Garry Roberts dies aged 72
Guitarist and founding member of the Boomtown Rats, Garry Roberts, has died aged 72, the band has announced. He was the "guy who summed up the sense of who The Rats are", the Irish rock group said in a statement. It said they had known Garry since they were children...
BBC
Racism: Bethesda family suffer microaggressions and jokes
A mixed race family has described suffering casual, racist comments towards them, saying a small minority "still live in the '50s". These have been in the form of jokes and being socially excluded. Medwen Edwards, 43, lives in Bethesda, Gwynedd, with partner Lamin Touray, 39, who is originally from The...
BBC
Divers ran out of air on HMS Scylla, inquest confirms
Two experienced divers died when they ran out of air during a dive on a sunken warship, an inquest confirmed. Plymouth Coroner's Court heard Mark Gallant, 49, and Andrew Harman, 40, died during the exploration of the HMS Scylla in September 2021. In August 2007, two other divers died on...
BBC
Circus performers pulled children from Moray crash wreck
Circus performers helped remove two children from a minibus after it was involved in a fatal crash. A court heard they came across the accident on the A96 as they were returning from Aberdeen to Elgin. Acrobat David Amoll told a jury he used a sledgehammer to break a rear...
BBC
Priest shocked to be Salford Roman Catholic diocese's first African canon
A priest has said becoming a Roman Catholic diocese's first African canon left him "gobsmacked". Father Michael Job has become the first black man to hold the position at the Salford diocese. The 47-year-old, who has been parish priest of St Mary's in Failsworth, said he "didn't know what to...
BBC
Energy crisis: 'My eco-home didn’t keep my family warm'
With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
BBC
The cul-de-sac where crimes go unsolved
Sharon Hornsby doesn't sleep at night and spends her days watching four CCTV cameras set up around her home because she lives in fear of being burgled. Two years ago, the 61-year-old woke in the middle of the night to see men wearing balaclavas entering her back door. While hiding...
