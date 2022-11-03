Read full article on original website
BBC
Gymnastics World Championships 2022: GB's Jessica Gadirova makes history with all-around bronze
Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates: 29 October-6 November. Coverage: Live coverage from 1-6 November on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Britain's Jessica Gadirova said she was "over the moon" after finishing third in the women's all-around final at the Gymnastics World Championships.
European nations press FIFA for answers ahead of World Cup
European nations, including England, are pushing FIFA for "concrete answers" on issues relating to migrant workers ahead of the World Cup
Rugby-Hong Kong Sevens makes comeback after three-year COVID absence
HONG KONG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Rugby fans and revellers cheered the return of the Hong Kong Sevens on Friday as the city's highest-profile sporting event was held after a three-year COVID-19 hiatus, though safety protocols meant crowds were smaller than before.
BBC
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
BBC
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: Premier League – as it happened
Gabriel scored from a yard to give Arsenal a statement victory at Stamford Bridge
BBC
Sonny Bill Williams suffers shock first boxing defeat by MMA fighter Mark Hunt
Sonny Bill Williams suffered the first professional defeat of his boxing career with a shock loss to mixed martial arts star Mark Hunt in Sydney. Former rugby union and rugby league star Williams, 37, was stopped in the fourth round by fellow Kiwi Hunt, 48. Hunt, who last boxed in...
