Chivers named CEO of Lower Umpqua Hospital District

 3 days ago

The Board of Directors of Lower Umpqua Hospital District recently announced the appointment of John Chivers as chief executive officer. LUHD is a non-profit special district comprised of a critical access hospital, two clinics, and a Family Resource Center.

Chivers has over 34 years of experience in healthcare administration, including more than 11 years combined at LUHD. While LUHD is the smallest hospital he has worked at, most of his experience is in critical access hospitals like ours. John holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and master’s degree in healthcare administration. Most recently, Chivers has held the chief financial officer position and interim chief executive officer for LUHD.

“It’s been a very difficult time with the turnover in the last several years,” said Ron Kresky, LUHD Board of Directors president. “We have confidence moving forward with John as the CEO. Welcome, John.”

“Those of you who know me, know I am a customer service fanatic. We are here to serve patients, to give them the greatest patient care, the greatest experience possible, every patient, every time,” said Chivers. I’m so excited to start this new chapter in the long history of Lower Umpqua Hospital District with you all! Thank you.”

