Coos Bay to host survey to find library site

The tension was palpable in the Coos Bay Council chambers on Tuesday when the elected body considered what to do next, now that the $20 million dollar library bond failed in May. That bond would have been used to build a new library at John Topits Park as well as a 9-1-1 center for police.

They’ve not taken up next steps formally until now.

The new library in the Empire would have been carved out of a roughly two acre portion of the park with special consideration for entering and exiting the parking area but concerns about detracting from the park’s other uses dogged the bond which failed by 60% voting against it.

The old library located downtown is at a stage of disrepair including a leaking roof and rot. Council agreed the library is in need of total replacement.

But since the failure of the levy, the city needs to figure out what residents would be in favor of and if it’s a new library, where it should go. They decided to hire a polling firm to assist them in getting a sense of what the public wants in order to decide what’s next.

Councilor Lucinda DiNovo asked if it would make sense to ask if voters would like to keep the library where it is. She pointed out state law has changed allowing building in flood planes and tsunami inundation zones so long as buildings are built according to standards for those zones.

“Why not just put it where it is now? It may cost more but everyone likes where it is now,” said DiNovo who was countered by Councilor Carmen Matthews with concerns about flood insurance. “Flood insurance isn’t great,” he told the council saying that it wouldn’t make the community whole if it lost the library in a tsunami. “We’d lose our community investment downtown.”

Councilor Stephanie Kilmer in bringing the dialogue back to a poll stated it needed to be done in such a way as to capture authentically the desire of voters. “We want a wide poll equally distributed so we have a large cross section throughout the community.” She urged making sure Empire and Downtown are equally questioned.

“ I thought Topits was a good idea, but that’s not how the vote turned out. So I think a poll is a good idea,” said Councilor Drew Farmer.

Mayor Joe Benetti agreed, “We all have personal feelings about this. The vote didn’t go how we wanted, so we need to move forward and get some direction.”

So council gave staff the green light to seek out a polling company which could handle a large sample size.

They also agreed the Library Steering Committee, council and members of the public should be involved in formulating questions for the survey.

The other topic of discussion at Tuesday’s work session was the idea of creating a bike route through town with “sharrows” created on parts of the route to delineate that cars would be sharing the road with bikes by the use of painted signs on the roadway. The streets most likely to use sharrows would be wider streets with slower speeds.

In all there would be 26 sharrows created, ten advanced warning signs to increase biking options and safety from Mingus Park through town.

The total cost would be $32,430 dollars. The council didn’t authorize the entire project but did give staff direction to hire a traffic engineer to put a plan together and bring it back to council. That cost would be roughly three thousand dollars.

The mayor, referring to the proliferation of bike riding said, “This is part of a cultural change, and it’s important to take this first step.”