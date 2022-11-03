Downtown Holiday Open Houses coming soon

The perfect solution for getting into the holiday spirit and working on your gift giving list is to come to Coos Bay downtown for the Annual Downtown Holiday Open Houses.

Mark your calendars for Friday, November 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as participating businesses open their doors for the Holiday Open Houses.

Browse participating shops for gift giving inspirations and holiday home décor while entering to win door prizes.

Start your shopping journey at Katrina Kathleen’s Home Décor – 191 S Broadway or Checkerberry’s Flowers & Gifts – 1290 N. Bayshore Drive (Coos Bay Village) and pickup your Downtown Open House map to more shops all waiting to show you their latest for the gift giving season.

On November 11, start collecting those receipts. From November 11-26, shoppers who collect $100 in receipts from Coos Bay Downtown merchants can turn them in on Shop Small Saturday, November 26, at Jennie’s Shoe Store – 262 Central Ave., for a commemorative Marshfield District mug from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., while supplies last.

Eat, shop, mingle and explore your Coos Bay Downtown for the holidays.

To learn more about the event and check out a map of participating businesses visit www.coosbaydowntown.org and follow us of Facebook.

