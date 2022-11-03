Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Clay by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 20:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-06 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Union; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Putnam CAUTION DRIVING IN FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog are expected this morning, with patches of dense fog. Due to the patchy nature of the dense fog, visibilities may change rapidly over short distances while driving.
Flood Warning issued for Barceloneta, Florida, Manati, Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 05:51:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-06 08:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barceloneta; Florida; Manati; Vega Alta; Vega Baja FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...River flooding continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Barceloneta, Florida, Manati, Vega Alta and Vega Baja. * WHEN...Until 800 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 549 AM AST, USGS river sensors indicate that the area rivers are either elevated or over the flood stage. Emergency managers confirm that Rio Grande de Manati and Rio Cibuco are still over their flood stage and flooding some areas along the river. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 05:51:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-06 08:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by additional rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands, including the following areas, in Puerto Rico, Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, Vieques and Western Interior. In Virgin Islands, St Croix and St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Mudslides and landslides along steep terrains are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Even though drier air is expected to move in today, the soils are very saturated and the rivers are still running higher than normal. Therefore, any significant rainfall could quickly cause urban and river flooding. There is still a strong mid to upper level trough centered north of Hispaniola, which could cause some instability, and therefore scattered moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible. Over 5 inches of rain have already been observed in some areas of Puerto Rico, and near 5 inches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, an additional inch or so of rain is forecast today across portions of south and eastern Puerto Rico as well as across the U.S. Virgin Islands.
High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-08 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range along the Richardson Highway, south of Delta Junction. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
