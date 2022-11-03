Effective: 2022-11-06 05:51:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-06 08:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by additional rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands, including the following areas, in Puerto Rico, Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, Vieques and Western Interior. In Virgin Islands, St Croix and St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Mudslides and landslides along steep terrains are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Even though drier air is expected to move in today, the soils are very saturated and the rivers are still running higher than normal. Therefore, any significant rainfall could quickly cause urban and river flooding. There is still a strong mid to upper level trough centered north of Hispaniola, which could cause some instability, and therefore scattered moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible. Over 5 inches of rain have already been observed in some areas of Puerto Rico, and near 5 inches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, an additional inch or so of rain is forecast today across portions of south and eastern Puerto Rico as well as across the U.S. Virgin Islands.

