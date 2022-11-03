ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Daily Trojan

The Girls are Gagged: USC creates its own borderland

Recently, USC shunned community skaters from lingering on campus through a variety of unnecessary measures. In addition to their already anti-skater and anti-homeless architecture, they transformed a once open and unused space that was freely used by community skateboarders into a fence with a laminated paper sign reading, “CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE,” “NO SKATEBOARDERS.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

USC's oldest service organization turns 75

Troy Camp, the University’s oldest and largest service organization, is holding its annual “Pass the Can” fundraiser at tomorrow’s homecoming football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The fundraiser began in the 1960s and has been an annual tradition of the club ever since. During...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Four-year architecture degree builds opportunities

The USC School of Architecture will implement a new undergraduate degree program for students to learn aspects of product and set design, museum curation and app development. The new bachelor of science in Architecture and Inventive Technologies takes four years to complete, compared to the five-year bachelor of architecture degree, and prepares its students for careers in alternate jobs outside the standard architectural realm.
The Associated Press

OneLegacy Opens The Nation's Largest And Most Sophisticated Transplant Donor Recovery Center in Azusa, California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- OneLegacy has opened the nation’s largest and most sophisticated transplant donor recovery center, providing an unmatched bridge to life for 20 million Southern Californians including those waiting to receive a lifesaving or life-altering organ, eye or tissue transplant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006257/en/ OneLegacy has opened the nation’s largest and most sophisticated transplant donor recovery center in Azusa, California, providing an unmatched bridge to life for 20 million Southern Californians including those waiting to receive a lifesaving or life-altering organ, eye or tissue transplant. (Graphic: Business Wire)
AZUSA, CA
Daily Trojan

Trojans return to the Coliseum for Homecoming matchup against Cal

After two straight road games and a bye week, USC Football makes its return to the Coliseum for a matchup against Cal Saturday. The game is also during USC’s Homecoming weekend, when alumni are welcomed back to campus. The Trojans enter Saturday’s contest with a 7-1 record, with their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

Parking at UCLA to be taxed in light of state Supreme Court decision

UCLA will start collecting a city tax on university parking fees Jan. 1 in accordance with a 2019 California Supreme Court decision. The city of Los Angeles passed a parking occupancy tax in 1990 requiring those who pay parking fees at privately owned facilities to pay an additional 10% tax to the city. Before the state Supreme Court case – the City and County of San Francisco v. the Regents of the University of California – UCLA community members did not have to pay the parking tax on UCLA-owned property, according to a universitywide email sent Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beachcomber.news

King of the Oldies: Art Laboe Passes

In the 1950s, teenage life in Long Beach meant spending your dimes and quarters at the NuPike, attending dances at the Poly Hutch or Bruin Den, picking up 45s at Moreys or Humphrey’s downtown and Wallich’s Music City in Lakewood to spin them on your in-dashboard player while cruising Hody’s Drive-In on PCH and Anaheim. Couldn’t score a player? Turn up AM radio for you rockin’ fix thanks to Johnny Otis on KFOX, Huggy Boy on KWKW, Hunter Hancock on KPOP and KGFJ or Art Laboe on KPOP.
LONG BEACH, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Covid Test Positivity Up 25% In The Past Week As Concerns About Winter Wave Grow

Temperatures have cooled drastically in Los Angeles over the past few days, with unseasonable rain and cold nights conjuring up thoughts of the coming holidays and, as has been the case the past two years, fears of a coming Covid wave. “We’re really at a point that may be a crossroads here. As we’re entering into the cooler months, we are starting to see the emergence of sublineage variants of omicron,” White House advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said on the Conversations on Health Care radio show yesterday. In fact, across the country, the long-dominant BA.5 variant no longer holds that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Careful When Getting the Mail

The late Paul Morantz and I were on our high school basketball team but I hadn’t seen him again until 1978 when he was on the TV news having been nearly murdered in a shocking manner. Paul was a lawyer whose practice involved liberating people kept against their will in cults. One case involved Synanon here in Santa Monica, a so-called drug rehab founded by Charles Dederich. He may have started with good intentions but power and money (estimated as high as $30 million) turned Dederich into a tyrant.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Daily Trojan

Blacktopia: The Salt Eater's Bookshop

*Hey Siri, play “Sittin’ Up in My Room” by Brandy*. Asha Grant, Los Angeles native and owner of The Salt Eater’s Bookshop, believes this song is THE Black girl anthem. It makes you want to grab your notebook and just jump on your bed. This is the type of excitement I have when entering The Salt Eater’s Bookshop. It is the equivalent of going over to your homegirl’s house where there are no skips on the playlist and the candles are always burning, patiently waiting for you to choose your next read. And this is precisely why there is no one better to feature in my first installment of “Blacktopia.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

