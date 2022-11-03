Read full article on original website
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Daily Trojan
The Girls are Gagged: USC creates its own borderland
Recently, USC shunned community skaters from lingering on campus through a variety of unnecessary measures. In addition to their already anti-skater and anti-homeless architecture, they transformed a once open and unused space that was freely used by community skateboarders into a fence with a laminated paper sign reading, “CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE,” “NO SKATEBOARDERS.”
Daily Trojan
USC’s oldest service organization turns 75
Troy Camp, the University’s oldest and largest service organization, is holding its annual “Pass the Can” fundraiser at tomorrow’s homecoming football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The fundraiser began in the 1960s and has been an annual tradition of the club ever since. During...
Daily Trojan
Four-year architecture degree builds opportunities
The USC School of Architecture will implement a new undergraduate degree program for students to learn aspects of product and set design, museum curation and app development. The new bachelor of science in Architecture and Inventive Technologies takes four years to complete, compared to the five-year bachelor of architecture degree, and prepares its students for careers in alternate jobs outside the standard architectural realm.
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
19thnews.org
A Pasadena school is the nation’s first named after Octavia Butler — and it’s her alma mater
When science-fiction writer Octavia Butler was growing up in the 1950s and ’60s, school was a struggle. With undiagnosed dyslexia, she didn’t excel in class. Outside of it, the shy student lacked the social skills of her more gregarious peers. And her height — she grew to be six feet tall — made her even more self-conscious.
Ukpo becomes interim chief medical examiner-coroner of LA
Dr. Odey C. Ukpo was sworn in Friday as the interim Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner of Los Angeles County, the first Black person to serve in that capacity since the office was established in 1850, authorities said. Dr. Ukpo, who was appointed to the position by the Los Angeles County Board...
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
OneLegacy Opens The Nation’s Largest And Most Sophisticated Transplant Donor Recovery Center in Azusa, California
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- OneLegacy has opened the nation’s largest and most sophisticated transplant donor recovery center, providing an unmatched bridge to life for 20 million Southern Californians including those waiting to receive a lifesaving or life-altering organ, eye or tissue transplant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006257/en/ OneLegacy has opened the nation’s largest and most sophisticated transplant donor recovery center in Azusa, California, providing an unmatched bridge to life for 20 million Southern Californians including those waiting to receive a lifesaving or life-altering organ, eye or tissue transplant. (Graphic: Business Wire)
EggBred Expansion in the Works
CEO Albert Shim has struck deals with five franchisees to expand EggBred in both the Orange County and Los Angeles markets.
Daily Trojan
Trojans return to the Coliseum for Homecoming matchup against Cal
After two straight road games and a bye week, USC Football makes its return to the Coliseum for a matchup against Cal Saturday. The game is also during USC’s Homecoming weekend, when alumni are welcomed back to campus. The Trojans enter Saturday’s contest with a 7-1 record, with their...
dailybruin.com
Parking at UCLA to be taxed in light of state Supreme Court decision
UCLA will start collecting a city tax on university parking fees Jan. 1 in accordance with a 2019 California Supreme Court decision. The city of Los Angeles passed a parking occupancy tax in 1990 requiring those who pay parking fees at privately owned facilities to pay an additional 10% tax to the city. Before the state Supreme Court case – the City and County of San Francisco v. the Regents of the University of California – UCLA community members did not have to pay the parking tax on UCLA-owned property, according to a universitywide email sent Wednesday.
Matt Leinart’s son receives scholarship offer from ex-USC coach
Matt Leinart’s son has received a scholarship offer from a very familiar coach. Cole Leinart, who is a freshman at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., shared on Twitter this week that he had received a scholarship offer from Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern is coached by Clay...
beachcomber.news
King of the Oldies: Art Laboe Passes
In the 1950s, teenage life in Long Beach meant spending your dimes and quarters at the NuPike, attending dances at the Poly Hutch or Bruin Den, picking up 45s at Moreys or Humphrey’s downtown and Wallich’s Music City in Lakewood to spin them on your in-dashboard player while cruising Hody’s Drive-In on PCH and Anaheim. Couldn’t score a player? Turn up AM radio for you rockin’ fix thanks to Johnny Otis on KFOX, Huggy Boy on KWKW, Hunter Hancock on KPOP and KGFJ or Art Laboe on KPOP.
Los Angeles Covid Test Positivity Up 25% In The Past Week As Concerns About Winter Wave Grow
Temperatures have cooled drastically in Los Angeles over the past few days, with unseasonable rain and cold nights conjuring up thoughts of the coming holidays and, as has been the case the past two years, fears of a coming Covid wave. “We’re really at a point that may be a crossroads here. As we’re entering into the cooler months, we are starting to see the emergence of sublineage variants of omicron,” White House advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said on the Conversations on Health Care radio show yesterday. In fact, across the country, the long-dominant BA.5 variant no longer holds that...
Laist.com
A Shortage Of Court Reporters In LA Means That Some People Will Have To Pay For Their Own
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise Again in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose again Wednesday, with state figures showing the number again rising above 400.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Careful When Getting the Mail
The late Paul Morantz and I were on our high school basketball team but I hadn’t seen him again until 1978 when he was on the TV news having been nearly murdered in a shocking manner. Paul was a lawyer whose practice involved liberating people kept against their will in cults. One case involved Synanon here in Santa Monica, a so-called drug rehab founded by Charles Dederich. He may have started with good intentions but power and money (estimated as high as $30 million) turned Dederich into a tyrant.
proclaimerscv.com
Southern California will Remain Cold on Friday, as SoCal Weather/Temperature Will go Below Average
The weather in Southern California will remain bright and clear on a Friday afternoon. But on the same day, there are chances of a little cold during the evening. For this weekend, the night temperature and SoCal weather will remain below average. On Friday noon the temperature in Orange County...
Daily Trojan
Blacktopia: The Salt Eater’s Bookshop
*Hey Siri, play “Sittin’ Up in My Room” by Brandy*. Asha Grant, Los Angeles native and owner of The Salt Eater’s Bookshop, believes this song is THE Black girl anthem. It makes you want to grab your notebook and just jump on your bed. This is the type of excitement I have when entering The Salt Eater’s Bookshop. It is the equivalent of going over to your homegirl’s house where there are no skips on the playlist and the candles are always burning, patiently waiting for you to choose your next read. And this is precisely why there is no one better to feature in my first installment of “Blacktopia.”
COVID cases rise sharply in LA County, officials warn of winter surge
After months of decline, Los Angeles County health officials Friday reported a sharp increase in the average daily number of new COVID-19 infections, again raising concerns about an impending winter spike in cases. The seven-day average daily number of infections rose by 10% over the past week, according to the...
