ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Trojan

Four-year architecture degree builds opportunities

The USC School of Architecture will implement a new undergraduate degree program for students to learn aspects of product and set design, museum curation and app development. The new bachelor of science in Architecture and Inventive Technologies takes four years to complete, compared to the five-year bachelor of architecture degree, and prepares its students for careers in alternate jobs outside the standard architectural realm.
Daily Trojan

USC’s oldest service organization turns 75

Troy Camp, the University’s oldest and largest service organization, is holding its annual “Pass the Can” fundraiser at tomorrow’s homecoming football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The fundraiser began in the 1960s and has been an annual tradition of the club ever since. During...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

The Girls are Gagged: USC creates its own borderland

Recently, USC shunned community skaters from lingering on campus through a variety of unnecessary measures. In addition to their already anti-skater and anti-homeless architecture, they transformed a once open and unused space that was freely used by community skateboarders into a fence with a laminated paper sign reading, “CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE,” “NO SKATEBOARDERS.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Blacktopia: The Salt Eater’s Bookshop

*Hey Siri, play “Sittin’ Up in My Room” by Brandy*. Asha Grant, Los Angeles native and owner of The Salt Eater’s Bookshop, believes this song is THE Black girl anthem. It makes you want to grab your notebook and just jump on your bed. This is the type of excitement I have when entering The Salt Eater’s Bookshop. It is the equivalent of going over to your homegirl’s house where there are no skips on the playlist and the candles are always burning, patiently waiting for you to choose your next read. And this is precisely why there is no one better to feature in my first installment of “Blacktopia.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Four things to look for in Cal vs. USC

With an impressive 71-33-6 all-time record, USC will be looking to once again continue the tradition of beating the University of California, Berkeley at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday night. In their previous matchup, the Trojans lost 24-14 at Berkeley, marking just the fourth time they’ve lost since 2000. Riding a road win against Arizona, the 7-1 Trojans will look to make quick work of the 3-5 Bears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Trojans return to the Coliseum for Homecoming matchup against Cal

After two straight road games and a bye week, USC Football makes its return to the Coliseum for a matchup against Cal Saturday. The game is also during USC’s Homecoming weekend, when alumni are welcomed back to campus. The Trojans enter Saturday’s contest with a 7-1 record, with their...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy