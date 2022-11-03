Read full article on original website
Daily Trojan
Trojans return to the Coliseum for Homecoming matchup against Cal
After two straight road games and a bye week, USC Football makes its return to the Coliseum for a matchup against Cal Saturday. The game is also during USC’s Homecoming weekend, when alumni are welcomed back to campus. The Trojans enter Saturday’s contest with a 7-1 record, with their...
Daily Trojan
Four things to look for in Cal vs. USC
With an impressive 71-33-6 all-time record, USC will be looking to once again continue the tradition of beating the University of California, Berkeley at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday night. In their previous matchup, the Trojans lost 24-14 at Berkeley, marking just the fourth time they’ve lost since 2000. Riding a road win against Arizona, the 7-1 Trojans will look to make quick work of the 3-5 Bears.
Matt Leinart’s son receives scholarship offer from ex-USC coach
Matt Leinart’s son has received a scholarship offer from a very familiar coach. Cole Leinart, who is a freshman at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., shared on Twitter this week that he had received a scholarship offer from Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern is coached by Clay...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for first round games on Thursday, Nov. 3
The CIF football playoffs are here and begin with four games involving Orange County teams. Coaches and team reps, please tag us Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include the updated score of your team’s game tonight. Please check back throughout the weekend, including Friday night, for photos, score updates, stories and features on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Daily Trojan
The Girls are Gagged: USC creates its own borderland
Recently, USC shunned community skaters from lingering on campus through a variety of unnecessary measures. In addition to their already anti-skater and anti-homeless architecture, they transformed a once open and unused space that was freely used by community skateboarders into a fence with a laminated paper sign reading, “CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE,” “NO SKATEBOARDERS.”
lmlamplighter.com
La Mirada football snubbed from playoffs despite playing tough schedule
November 3, 2022~When La Mirada High head football coach Mike Moschetti looked at his 2022 schedule in the offseason, he knew it was one of the toughest the program had ever had. In addition to their yearly meeting with Mater Dei High and four other non-league games, the Matadores were situated in the Gateway League of the new Suburban Valley Conference and had to play Downey High and Warren High, among others.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to puzzling Lincoln Riley quote
Lincoln Riley has gotten off to a hot start in Los Angeles. He’s led the USC Trojans to a 7-1 record and a No. 9 ranking in the first CFB Playoff rankings of the season. The Trojans lead the Pac-12 Conference in points per game and rank No. 6 nationally in the category with 41.0. Thus far, he’s been as advertised in LA after fleeing the Oklahoma Sooners for the Trojans job in the offseason.
Daily Trojan
USC’s oldest service organization turns 75
Troy Camp, the University’s oldest and largest service organization, is holding its annual “Pass the Can” fundraiser at tomorrow’s homecoming football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The fundraiser began in the 1960s and has been an annual tradition of the club ever since. During...
19thnews.org
A Pasadena school is the nation’s first named after Octavia Butler — and it’s her alma mater
When science-fiction writer Octavia Butler was growing up in the 1950s and ’60s, school was a struggle. With undiagnosed dyslexia, she didn’t excel in class. Outside of it, the shy student lacked the social skills of her more gregarious peers. And her height — she grew to be six feet tall — made her even more self-conscious.
Daily Trojan
Four-year architecture degree builds opportunities
The USC School of Architecture will implement a new undergraduate degree program for students to learn aspects of product and set design, museum curation and app development. The new bachelor of science in Architecture and Inventive Technologies takes four years to complete, compared to the five-year bachelor of architecture degree, and prepares its students for careers in alternate jobs outside the standard architectural realm.
dailybruin.com
Parking at UCLA to be taxed in light of state Supreme Court decision
UCLA will start collecting a city tax on university parking fees Jan. 1 in accordance with a 2019 California Supreme Court decision. The city of Los Angeles passed a parking occupancy tax in 1990 requiring those who pay parking fees at privately owned facilities to pay an additional 10% tax to the city. Before the state Supreme Court case – the City and County of San Francisco v. the Regents of the University of California – UCLA community members did not have to pay the parking tax on UCLA-owned property, according to a universitywide email sent Wednesday.
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
Thrillist
The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX
Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
proclaimerscv.com
Southern California will Remain Cold on Friday, as SoCal Weather/Temperature Will go Below Average
The weather in Southern California will remain bright and clear on a Friday afternoon. But on the same day, there are chances of a little cold during the evening. For this weekend, the night temperature and SoCal weather will remain below average. On Friday noon the temperature in Orange County...
orangecountytribune.com
COVID numbers are up, down
Statistics on the status of the coronavirus pandemic in Orange County continue to show modest changes from week to week. According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, the latest report – covering Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 – counts new confirmed cases at 1,293. That’s up from 1,136 last week, but below the previous week’s count of 1,427.
whatnowlosangeles.com
EggBred Opening Several New Franchise-Owned Locations in 2023
The pandemic-born breakfast concept EggBred has signed deals with five franchisees to expand throughout Southern California, including Long Beach, located at 777 E Ocean Blvd. The new Long Beach location will be owned and operated by Goldie Bolden and her husband, Zach. Goldie tells What Now Los Angeles they hope to open this location in the first quarter of 2023. The other pair of franchisees, Daniel and Jackie Hernandez, are currently looking for a site for their first EggBred, hoping to land in either Whittier, Downy, or Pico Rivera, according to CEO Albert Shim. Daniel Hernandez is also a local franchisee of a Nektar Juice Bar in Whittier.
Ukpo becomes interim chief medical examiner-coroner of LA
Dr. Odey C. Ukpo was sworn in Friday as the interim Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner of Los Angeles County, the first Black person to serve in that capacity since the office was established in 1850, authorities said. Dr. Ukpo, who was appointed to the position by the Los Angeles County Board...
Metropolis Magazine
The Dark Side of Rick Caruso’s Fantasy Worlds
The developer, now a candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, has created beloved developments that often substitute for missing public spaces. But at their heart they are anything but civic.
foxla.com
Rain moves into SoCal
Colder weather, rain and snow are coming to Southern California. Parts of LA county saw rain early Wednesday morning.
