ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Trojan

Trojans return to the Coliseum for Homecoming matchup against Cal

After two straight road games and a bye week, USC Football makes its return to the Coliseum for a matchup against Cal Saturday. The game is also during USC’s Homecoming weekend, when alumni are welcomed back to campus. The Trojans enter Saturday’s contest with a 7-1 record, with their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Four things to look for in Cal vs. USC

With an impressive 71-33-6 all-time record, USC will be looking to once again continue the tradition of beating the University of California, Berkeley at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday night. In their previous matchup, the Trojans lost 24-14 at Berkeley, marking just the fourth time they’ve lost since 2000. Riding a road win against Arizona, the 7-1 Trojans will look to make quick work of the 3-5 Bears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for first round games on Thursday, Nov. 3

The CIF football playoffs are here and begin with four games involving Orange County teams. Coaches and team reps, please tag us Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include the updated score of your team’s game tonight. Please check back throughout the weekend, including Friday night, for photos, score updates, stories and features on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Trojan

The Girls are Gagged: USC creates its own borderland

Recently, USC shunned community skaters from lingering on campus through a variety of unnecessary measures. In addition to their already anti-skater and anti-homeless architecture, they transformed a once open and unused space that was freely used by community skateboarders into a fence with a laminated paper sign reading, “CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE,” “NO SKATEBOARDERS.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
lmlamplighter.com

La Mirada football snubbed from playoffs despite playing tough schedule

November 3, 2022~When La Mirada High head football coach Mike Moschetti looked at his 2022 schedule in the offseason, he knew it was one of the toughest the program had ever had. In addition to their yearly meeting with Mater Dei High and four other non-league games, the Matadores were situated in the Gateway League of the new Suburban Valley Conference and had to play Downey High and Warren High, among others.
LA MIRADA, CA
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to puzzling Lincoln Riley quote

Lincoln Riley has gotten off to a hot start in Los Angeles. He’s led the USC Trojans to a 7-1 record and a No. 9 ranking in the first CFB Playoff rankings of the season. The Trojans lead the Pac-12 Conference in points per game and rank No. 6 nationally in the category with 41.0. Thus far, he’s been as advertised in LA after fleeing the Oklahoma Sooners for the Trojans job in the offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

USC’s oldest service organization turns 75

Troy Camp, the University’s oldest and largest service organization, is holding its annual “Pass the Can” fundraiser at tomorrow’s homecoming football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The fundraiser began in the 1960s and has been an annual tradition of the club ever since. During...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Four-year architecture degree builds opportunities

The USC School of Architecture will implement a new undergraduate degree program for students to learn aspects of product and set design, museum curation and app development. The new bachelor of science in Architecture and Inventive Technologies takes four years to complete, compared to the five-year bachelor of architecture degree, and prepares its students for careers in alternate jobs outside the standard architectural realm.
dailybruin.com

Parking at UCLA to be taxed in light of state Supreme Court decision

UCLA will start collecting a city tax on university parking fees Jan. 1 in accordance with a 2019 California Supreme Court decision. The city of Los Angeles passed a parking occupancy tax in 1990 requiring those who pay parking fees at privately owned facilities to pay an additional 10% tax to the city. Before the state Supreme Court case – the City and County of San Francisco v. the Regents of the University of California – UCLA community members did not have to pay the parking tax on UCLA-owned property, according to a universitywide email sent Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX

Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

COVID numbers are up, down

Statistics on the status of the coronavirus pandemic in Orange County continue to show modest changes from week to week. According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, the latest report – covering Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 – counts new confirmed cases at 1,293. That’s up from 1,136 last week, but below the previous week’s count of 1,427.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

EggBred Opening Several New Franchise-Owned Locations in 2023

The pandemic-born breakfast concept EggBred has signed deals with five franchisees to expand throughout Southern California, including Long Beach, located at 777 E Ocean Blvd. The new Long Beach location will be owned and operated by Goldie Bolden and her husband, Zach. Goldie tells What Now Los Angeles they hope to open this location in the first quarter of 2023. The other pair of franchisees, Daniel and Jackie Hernandez, are currently looking for a site for their first EggBred, hoping to land in either Whittier, Downy, or Pico Rivera, according to CEO Albert Shim. Daniel Hernandez is also a local franchisee of a Nektar Juice Bar in Whittier.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy