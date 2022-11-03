*Hey Siri, play “Sittin’ Up in My Room” by Brandy*. Asha Grant, Los Angeles native and owner of The Salt Eater’s Bookshop, believes this song is THE Black girl anthem. It makes you want to grab your notebook and just jump on your bed. This is the type of excitement I have when entering The Salt Eater’s Bookshop. It is the equivalent of going over to your homegirl’s house where there are no skips on the playlist and the candles are always burning, patiently waiting for you to choose your next read. And this is precisely why there is no one better to feature in my first installment of “Blacktopia.”

