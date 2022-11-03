As political analysts predict a “red wave” in next week’s national elections with increasing confidence, an analysis of nearly 200 data points indicates New Jersey is largely bucking the trend and moving farther to the political left. Ocean County, a longtime Republican enclave in a sea of Democratic “blue,” is in turn bucking the state trend, with two local legislators ranked as the most conservative in the Garden State.

