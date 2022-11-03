Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate shooting involving teenage victim
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office investigate Monday shooting that left a teenager with moderate injuries in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate shooting involving teenage victim appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
5 dead in fiery collision near Point Mugu in Ventura County
Authorities are investigating the cause of a head-on collision that killed five people on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County early Sunday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, a blue Subaru WRX driven by a man in his 30s and an SUV with four occupants collided around 4:30 a.m. near Mugu Rock. Both […]
onscene.tv
Female Trapped in Vehicle After Losing Control at High Speeds | Camarillo
11.06.2022 | 12:39 AM | CAMARILLO – A female traveling eastbound on Central Ave failed to negotiate the turn at Daily Dr and launched off an embankment causing her vehicle to land on its side against a water valve. When VCSO deputies arrived on scene, they discovered that the...
UPDATE: Concord man dies in minivan crash on Highway 101
A man was killed in a crash on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County early Tuesday morning.
SFGate
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
Allan Hancock College lockdown lifted, police arrest nearby attempt-homicide suspect
Allan Hancock College police placed the college on a temporary lockdown Monday morning as officers searched for a nearby attempt-homicide suspect. The post Allan Hancock College lockdown lifted, police arrest nearby attempt-homicide suspect appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
The Neighborhood Bar Has Closed
••• The Independent profiled chef Sergei Simonov, who took over at Loquita six months ago. I’ve been hearing a lot of really good reports from the restaurant lately. ••• The new Juice Ranch outpost in Solvang is shooting to soft-open this week. ••• Always good...
Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara
News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
One arrested in fatal DUI crash Sunday night in Santa Maria
A suspected intoxicated driver hit a family of five, killing two children ages ten and two, in the intersection of Alvin Avenue and Blosser Road Sunday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post One arrested in fatal DUI crash Sunday night in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Multi-Vehicle Collision Near Gaviota Tunnel
Traffic is backed up on Highway 101 in both directions due to a multi-vehicle collision near the Gaviota Tunnel. At 7:08 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene and discovered several collisions. A male driver of a pickup truck sustained moderate injuries after it overturned in the northbound...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sale closed in Santa Barbara: $3.7 million for a four-bedroom home
A 2,140-square-foot house built in 1977 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 3200 block of Calle Mariposa in Santa Barbara was sold on Oct. 26, 2022. The $3,650,000 purchase price works out to $1,706 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.
Tesla gets stranded in ocean after driving on Central Coast beach, sheriff says
“The situation went from bad to worse,” a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
oxnardpd.org
Missing Person – Ofelia Diaz located
Ms. Ofelia Diaz has been located and reunited with her family. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at about 4:30 A.M., Ofelia Diaz left her residence on foot bound for an unknown location. Ms. Diaz’ whereabouts are unknown and her family is searching for her. Ofelia Diaz is a 67-year-old...
One six-year-old dead in Tuesday rollover crash near Gaviota Tunnel
One child critically injured from Tuesday's Gaviota rollover accident has died from their injuries, according to California Highway Patrol. A Santa Maria family of four was driving a 2003 Nissan Frontier on Highway 101 north of Gaviota State Beach Tunnel when their car lost traction rolling off the road down a steep ravine. The post One six-year-old dead in Tuesday rollover crash near Gaviota Tunnel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com
Suspect arrested for shooting teen girls in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police officers arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly shooting and wounding a pair of teenage girls in the northern Santa Barbara County city last month. At about 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 9, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Vine and Jewel streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Authorities identify big rig driver involved in low-speed chase on 5 Freeway
Authorities have identified the driver of a big rig that led deputies on a slow-speed chase that ended in the Santa Clarita Valley with the truck consumed by flames on Thursday. At about 12:30 p.m., deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 15800 block of Edgewood Way in Frazier Park for […]
onscene.tv
FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian, Flees The Scene | Oxnard
11.03.2022 | 2:01 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard Police officers responded to reports of vehicle versus pedestrian on Kinetic Dr just north of Camino Del Sol. When units arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive female down in the roadway. The female was pronounced dead at the scene by...
Owner of popular Moonshadows restaurant killed
The owner of the popular Malibu restaurant Moonshadows was killed along with his son in a fiery car crash November 1. The accident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night in Calabasas on Mulholland near Valmar. Police say a 2014 Toyota Camry was speeding when it crashed into the rear of a vintage 1965 Mustang carrying Andrea Bullo and his 13-year-old […] The post Owner of popular Moonshadows restaurant killed appeared first on The Malibu Times.
First significant storm of the season brings rain, wind, and snow
Rain, wind, and snow is expected through the middle of the week. The post First significant storm of the season brings rain, wind, and snow appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Santa Maria
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its third location in Santa Maria on Friday, November 4. The store will celebrate with grand opening festivities the week of December 5.
