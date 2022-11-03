ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isla Vista, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

5 dead in fiery collision near Point Mugu in Ventura County

Authorities are investigating the cause of a head-on collision that killed five people on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County early Sunday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, a blue Subaru WRX driven by a man in his 30s and an SUV with four occupants collided around 4:30 a.m. near Mugu Rock. Both […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California

LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

The Neighborhood Bar Has Closed

••• The Independent profiled chef Sergei Simonov, who took over at Loquita six months ago. I’ve been hearing a lot of really good reports from the restaurant lately. ••• The new Juice Ranch outpost in Solvang is shooting to soft-open this week. ••• Always good...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Smiles2all

Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara

News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Multi-Vehicle Collision Near Gaviota Tunnel

Traffic is backed up on Highway 101 in both directions due to a multi-vehicle collision near the Gaviota Tunnel. At 7:08 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene and discovered several collisions. A male driver of a pickup truck sustained moderate injuries after it overturned in the northbound...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sale closed in Santa Barbara: $3.7 million for a four-bedroom home

A 2,140-square-foot house built in 1977 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 3200 block of Calle Mariposa in Santa Barbara was sold on Oct. 26, 2022. The $3,650,000 purchase price works out to $1,706 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
oxnardpd.org

Missing Person – Ofelia Diaz located

Ms. Ofelia Diaz has been located and reunited with her family. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at about 4:30 A.M., Ofelia Diaz left her residence on foot bound for an unknown location. Ms. Diaz’ whereabouts are unknown and her family is searching for her. Ofelia Diaz is a 67-year-old...
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

One six-year-old dead in Tuesday rollover crash near Gaviota Tunnel

One child critically injured from Tuesday's Gaviota rollover accident has died from their injuries, according to California Highway Patrol. A Santa Maria family of four was driving a 2003 Nissan Frontier on Highway 101 north of Gaviota State Beach Tunnel when their car lost traction rolling off the road down a steep ravine. The post One six-year-old dead in Tuesday rollover crash near Gaviota Tunnel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Suspect arrested for shooting teen girls in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police officers arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly shooting and wounding a pair of teenage girls in the northern Santa Barbara County city last month. At about 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 9, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Vine and Jewel streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
onscene.tv

FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian, Flees The Scene | Oxnard

11.03.2022 | 2:01 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard Police officers responded to reports of vehicle versus pedestrian on Kinetic Dr just north of Camino Del Sol. When units arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive female down in the roadway. The female was pronounced dead at the scene by...
OXNARD, CA
The Malibu Times

Owner of popular Moonshadows restaurant killed

The owner of the popular Malibu restaurant Moonshadows was killed along with his son in a fiery car crash November 1. The accident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night in Calabasas on Mulholland near Valmar. Police say a 2014 Toyota Camry was speeding when it crashed into the rear of a vintage 1965 Mustang carrying Andrea Bullo and his 13-year-old […] The post Owner of popular Moonshadows restaurant killed appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy