Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5 billion

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago

Consider this a good news, bad news kind of story.

None of the lottery tickets you bought for the Powerball drawing Wednesday night won the $1.2 billion grand prize.

No one else's tickets hit the grand prize either, so dream bigger as the jackpot has now grown to $1.5 billion or $746 million if the winner chooses the lump sum. And those numbers are likely to grow before Saturday night's drawing.

Before rushing out to buy, remember each ticket a player buys has the same odds of winning the grand prize − 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning $4 on a $2 ticket are 1 in 38.

Wednesday's drawing

The winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball drawing: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the Powerball was 23.

One $2 ticket sold in North Carolina matched the five white ball, but not the Powerball, and the ticket is worth $1 million.

A total of 226,750 winning tickets were sold in North Carolina, but 206,785 of those winning tickets paid out either $4 or $8 depending upon whether the player paid $2 for a regular ticket or $3 for a ticket with the "Power Play" that can multiply winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times. Wednesday's winning were doubled based on a two Power Play.

When jackpots grow huge

When the Powerball jackpot was $20 million on Aug. 6, the lottery did $979,112 in sales for the state. For the Oct. 31 drawing, when the jackpot was $1 billion, the lottery did $9.3 million in sales for the state

On Aug. 6 Gaston County did $18,588 in sales and for the Oct. 31 drawing did $187,066 in sales, almost 10 times greater. On Aug, 6 Cleveland County did $8,230 in sales and for the Oct, 31 drawing did $76,253 in sales, according to state lottery officials.

When the jackpots are high like it is now, the lottery sales are much higher for both Powerball and Mega Millions. For the month of October, as the Powerball jackpot climbed to $1 billion, the lottery averaged $1.1 million a day for Powerball sales compared to August when it averaged $344,374 a day for Powerball sales.

Mega Millions averaged $1.6 million a day in July when that jackpot went to $1.3 billion. For the month of October though Mega Millions averaged $285,000 in sales a day, since the jackpot restarted at $20 million after it was won Oct. 14, according to lottery officials.

The lottery has raised more than $21.1 million for education in the state during the current Powerball run.

Powerball's last jackpot winner

No one has won the Powerball jackpot in the last 38 drawings. Here is the list of 2022 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com :

  • $632.6 million — Jan. 5; California, Wisconsin.
  • $185.3 million — Feb. 14; Connecticut.
  • $473.1 million — April 27; Arizona.
  • $366.7 million — June 29; Vermont.
  • $206.9 million — Aug. 3; Pennsylvania

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at Kellis@gastongazette.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31obIx_0iwsG6w400

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5 billion

