ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

'Hazardous' smog chokes India's capital

By Money SHARMA
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsGDL_0iwsG4Ac00
Every winter, cooler air, smoke from farmers burning stubble, and emissions from vehicles combine to create a deadly smog reducing visibility in New Delhi /AFP

Smog in New Delhi hit "hazardous" levels on Thursday as smoke from thousands of crop fires in northern India combined with other pollutants to create a noxious grey cocktail enveloping the megacity.

Levels of the most dangerous particles -- PM2.5, so tiny they can enter the bloodstream -- were 588 per cubic metre early on Thursday morning, according to monitoring firm IQAir.

That is almost 40 times the daily maximum recommended by the World Health Organization. IQAir rated overall pollution levels as "hazardous".

"This is really the worst time to be out in Delhi. One never wakes up fresh with this pollution," policeman Hem Raj, 42, told AFP.

"The body feels tired and lethargic in the mornings... The eyes are always watery and throat scratchy after spending hours on the Delhi roads," he said.

Every winter, cooler air, smoke from farmers burning stubble, and emissions from vehicles and other sources combine to create a deadly smog reducing visibility in the city of 20 million people.

In 2020 a Lancet study attributed 1.67 million deaths to air pollution in India in 2019, including almost 17,500 in the capital.

Delhi authorities regularly announce different plans to reduce the pollution, for example by halting construction work, but to little effect.

The burning of rice paddies after harvests across Punjab and other states persists every year despite efforts to persuade farmers to use different methods.

The situation is also a political flashpoint -- with the capital and Punjab governed by the Aam Aadmi Party, a rival to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"As of today, Punjab, a state run by the AAP, has seen an over 19% rise in farm fires over 2021," environment minister Bhupender Yadav, who is from the BJP, tweeted on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt over who has turned Delhi into a gas chamber," he added.

"I have been here for a long time now and the situation has only become worse. We spend 8 to 10 hours on the Delhi roads every day and it's tough because pollution hits everyone," said Brij Lal, 54, another policeman.

"But there isn't much we can do about the situation since police have to be out on the roads, among the people all the time."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Indigenous people free tourists taken in Peruvian Amazon

Members of an Indigenous group on Friday freed more than 100 tourists whom they had abducted in the Peruvian Amazon a day earlier to protest what they called government inaction after an oil spill, officials said. Travelling on a river boat, the tourists were kidnapped Thursday by members of the Cuninico community pressing for government intervention following a September 16 spill of 2,500 tons of crude oil into the Cuninico river.
AFP

Pro-Bolsonaro protests dwindle as Brazil handover starts

Brazilian police said Friday they had nearly finished clearing hundreds of roadblocks by supporters of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since his election loss to veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Pro-Bolsonaro protests outside military bases had dwindled in Brasilia Friday morning to just 100 -- while in Sao Paulo there remained about 300 and all had cleared out in Rio de Janeiro, AFP correspondents said.
AFP

Climate change is speeding up, warns major UN report

Each of the last eight years, if projections for 2022 hold, will be hotter than any year prior to 2015, the UN said Sunday, detailing a dramatic increase in the rate of global warming. Earth has warmed more than 1.1 degrees Celsius since the late 19th century, with roughly half of that increase occurring in the past 30 years, the report shows.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AFP

UN climate summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'

The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt with warnings against backsliding on efforts to cut emissions and calls for rich nations to compensate poor countries after a year of extreme weather disasters.   Shoukry also noted that rich nations have not fulfilled a separate pledge to deliver $100 billion per year to help developing countries green their economies and build resilience against future climate change.
AFP

Japan PM pledges to boost military capacity

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Sunday to beef up Japan's naval and military capacity, warning that nations must prepare to face aggressors. "The enhancement (of Japan's naval capacity) cannot wait, including construction of new naval ships, bolstering our missile defence capacity and improvement of the work conditions and compensations for our (military) personnel," he said.
AFP

COP27 summit opens as world races against climate clock

The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt after a year of extreme weather disasters that have fuelled calls for wealthy industrialised nations to compensate poorer countries. - Money focus - The COP27 summit will focus like never before on money -- a major sticking point that has soured relations between countries that got rich burning fossil fuels and the poorer ones suffering from the worst consequences of climate change.
AFP

Solomons handed water cannons, police gun shipments from China, Australia

Solomon Islands beefed up its police force's hardware with a donation on Friday of water cannons from China, days after it received guns from Australia. At a ceremony in the capital Honiara Friday led by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, China handed over two water cannon trucks, 30 motorbikes and 20 SUVs to the Solomons' police force.
AFP

Pilot strike disrupts Kenya Airways flights

Kenya Airways pilots went on strike Saturday, grounding nearly two dozen flights and stranding thousands of passengers, exacerbating woes facing the beleaguered carrier. The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) said no Kenya Airways flight flown by its members had departed Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from 6:00 am (0300 GMT) onwards on Saturday.
AFP

Imran Khan claims Pakistan PM Sharif had role in plot to kill him

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Friday accused his successor of involvement in a plot to kill him as he recovered in hospital from gunshot wounds following an assassination attempt. Khan said he would resume his so-called "long march" on the capital when he had recovered from his wounds.
AFP

Iranians stage new protest actions despite widening crackdown

Iranian students protested and shopkeepers went on strike Saturday despite a widening crackdown, according to reports on social media, as demonstrations that flared over Mahsa Amini's death entered an eighth week. - 'Massacre' - Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said Saturday that at least 186 people have been killed in the protest crackdown, a rise of 10 from Wednesday.
AFP

'No choice' but cholera water for Lebanon's poor

Marwa Khaled's teenage son was hospitalised with cholera after drinking polluted water in Lebanon's impoverished north -- yet she still buys the same contaminated water, the only kind she can afford. "People know (the water is contaminated), but they don't have any other choice," said 35-year-old Khaled, standing near her son, who is bedridden at a cholera field hospital.
AFP

Pakistan in 'perilous situation' after Khan assassination bid

The assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan and his accusation it was a plot involving a senior intelligence officer has pushed Pakistan into a "dangerous phase", analysts say. He claimed Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major-General Faisal Nasir -- an intelligence officer -- plotted to have him killed and have it blamed on "a religious fanatic".
AFP

Lula, Bolsonaro teams to start Brazil power transition

Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's advisers will meet government officials Thursday to start the power transition, as supporters of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro continue loud -- albeit shrinking -- protests against his election loss. Vice president-elect Geraldo Alckmin, whom Lula has picked to lead his transition team, will hold a first meeting with Bolsonaro's cabinet chief, Ciro Nogueira, Thursday afternoon in the capital, Brasilia, both teams told AFP. The head of Lula's Workers' Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffmann, and the transition team's technical coordinator, Aloizio Mercadante, will also be present, media reports said.
AFP

German leader calls for equal trade ties in controversial China summit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Chinese leaders in Beijing on Friday that Berlin expected equal treatment on trade as he tried to drum up greater economic cooperation despite growing distrust of the Asian superpower in the West. Scholz held talks with human rights lawyers critical of the regime in Beijing ahead of the trip, a source in his entourage told AFP. Received by a smiling Xi at Beijing's Great Hall of the People shortly after arriving, Scholz said he hoped to "further develop" economic cooperation -- while alluding to areas of disagreement.
AFP

Pope holds Bahrain mass as death row families urge intervention

About 30,000 flag-waving worshippers attended an open-air mass held by Pope Francis in mainly Muslim Bahrain on Saturday, marked by a small protest by relatives of death row prisoners. Matricia, a Filipina living in Dammam in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, said she felt "lucky" to be at Saturday morning's mass.
AFP

AFP

92K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy