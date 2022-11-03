A cabinet minister has said she carried out constituency work while appearing on a reality TV show and that it did not affect her job as an MP.Commons leader Penny Mordaunt appeared on Splash! earlier this year while serving in the government as a trade minister. She said she had training for the diving show but that “none of my time was spent away from this House.” She was defending her appearance on the show during business questions in the Commons earlier today.Her comments came as Matt Hancock continues to be criticised over his decision to appear on I’m...

2 DAYS AGO