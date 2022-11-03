ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country’s energy infrastructure — and that means having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out.
AFP

E.Guinea accuses France, Spain, US of election 'interference'

Equatorial Guinea on Sunday accused Spain, France and the United States of "interference" in its presidential and legislative elections scheduled for November 20. In a tweet on Thursday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington was "concerned by reports of arrests and harassment of opposition members and civil society" and called on the government to hold "free and fair" elections.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy