Read full article on original website
Related
Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country’s energy infrastructure — and that means having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out.
E.Guinea accuses France, Spain, US of election 'interference'
Equatorial Guinea on Sunday accused Spain, France and the United States of "interference" in its presidential and legislative elections scheduled for November 20. In a tweet on Thursday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington was "concerned by reports of arrests and harassment of opposition members and civil society" and called on the government to hold "free and fair" elections.
Conservatives turn on Trump for attacking Ron DeSantis ahead of midterms: ‘What an idiot’
Conservative commentators turned on former President Donald Trump after he attacked Ron DeSantis on Saturday. DeSantis is among the most popular Republicans in the country.
Comments / 0