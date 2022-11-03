ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Haunting doorbell footage shows teens asking neighbours for help after escaping abuse

Haunting doorbell footage shows the moment twin teenagers went door-to-door seeking help from their neighbours after escaping alleged abuse at their family home in Texas. Barefoot and holding handcuffs, this video shows the siblings asking the occupant of the house in Cyprus, near Houston, to let them inside. The teenage boy said he and his sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse in their home, authorities reported in court records.Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested after police issued a missing children alert for five other children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Government urged to act after 7-year inquiry into child sex abuseTeenagers ‘throw planks of wood’ onto high street after climbing onto roof of shopDonald Trump officially subpoenaed by January 6 Committee
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
Daily Mail

Vigilante gang 'tracked rape suspect by CCTV and social media before they bundled him into Audi boot, drove him to country lane and hacked him to death with machete'

A 37-year-old man was hunted by a vigilante gang, bundled into the boot of an Audi and hacked to death by a vigilante gang who suspected him of rape, a court has heard. Christopher Hughes, from Wigan, was driven to a quiet country lane and viciously attacked with weapons including a machete before his mutilated body was found four days later on grass having bled to death.
Black Enterprise

2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship

A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Mail

Two more 'Green Goblin' gang members hand themselves in after friend is freed without bail for battering and robbing teenage girls on NYC subway: One remains on run with five unidentified

Two more suspected members of the 'Green Goblin' crew of women that robbed and beat two teenage girls while wearing neon green jumpsuits have turned themselves in to police. Ciante Alston, 26, and Emily Soto, 34, handed themselves in on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively after police identified them as being involved in the brutal New York subway attack on October 2.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

43-year-old woman raped while jogging in Manhattan: Police

NEW YORK — A 43-year-old woman said she was raped while jogging along Manhattan's West Side Highway Thursday morning, according to police. The woman told authorities she was jogging near Pier 45 when, at about 5:30 a.m., a man grabbed her from behind, choked her and knocked her to the ground, the New York Police Department said.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

Schoolgirl, 12, who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to the GP by her concerned mother a year before her death but wasn't referred after describing her mood as '10 out of 10', inquest hears

A 12-year-old girl who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to a GP by her mother more than a year before her death but wasn't referred, an inquest has heard. Charley-Ann Patterson was found dead at her home in Cramlington, Northumberland, on October 1, 2020. Her parents...
Daily Mail

Pictured: Gimp Man 'is spotted flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting by stunned 19-year-old' as police arrest man in his 30s in hunt for bodysuited figure who has terrified Somerset villages

A teenager says he had a 'freaky' late night encounter with a man wearing a 'gimp suit' who was 'unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting'. The 19-year-old says he initially thought the unknown man was drunk when he allegedly approached him and his friend in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00.25 on Tuesday.
thebrag.com

Social media storm ends manhunt for The Beast

Following a viral mugshot, Jamies Sutton, (or ‘The Beast’) has been arrested during a raid in Leeton, NSW. Sutton, who was wanted for outstanding warrants quickly became internet famous after finding himself the centre of a curious manhunt. To assist in finding Sutton, the police released his image...

