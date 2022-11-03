Read full article on original website
Haunting doorbell footage shows teens asking neighbours for help after escaping abuse
Haunting doorbell footage shows the moment twin teenagers went door-to-door seeking help from their neighbours after escaping alleged abuse at their family home in Texas. Barefoot and holding handcuffs, this video shows the siblings asking the occupant of the house in Cyprus, near Houston, to let them inside. The teenage boy said he and his sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse in their home, authorities reported in court records.Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested after police issued a missing children alert for five other children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Government urged to act after 7-year inquiry into child sex abuseTeenagers ‘throw planks of wood’ onto high street after climbing onto roof of shopDonald Trump officially subpoenaed by January 6 Committee
Radio DJ Koray Alpergin named as victim found dead in woods after being ‘abducted with his girlfriend outside home’
A MAN who was found dead in woodland has been named as radio DJ Koray Alpergin, the owner of Bizim FM. Cops confirmed a body had been found near Loughton, Essex, on Saturday after reports a man and a woman were missing. Police have also arrested three men in Kent...
Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body
Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
XL Bully dog that mauled professional dog walker as he collapsed and died in park is destroyed by police
An XL Bully which mauled a professional dog walker after he was believed to have collapsed and died in a park has been destroyed by police, it was revealed today. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, who is understood to have been walking the controversial breed himself at a recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, died at the scene following the horrific attack.
Vigilante gang 'tracked rape suspect by CCTV and social media before they bundled him into Audi boot, drove him to country lane and hacked him to death with machete'
A 37-year-old man was hunted by a vigilante gang, bundled into the boot of an Audi and hacked to death by a vigilante gang who suspected him of rape, a court has heard. Christopher Hughes, from Wigan, was driven to a quiet country lane and viciously attacked with weapons including a machete before his mutilated body was found four days later on grass having bled to death.
2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship
A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
We’re twins who were strangled to death four months before we were born – and have chilling ‘proof’ of our past life
TWIN boys who claimed to be reincarnated vividly described how their former selves were strangled by a mob and thrown down a well. Ramoo and Rajoo were born four months after the murders - with birthmarks on their bodies allegedly showing wounds from where they were held down by the killers.
Two more 'Green Goblin' gang members hand themselves in after friend is freed without bail for battering and robbing teenage girls on NYC subway: One remains on run with five unidentified
Two more suspected members of the 'Green Goblin' crew of women that robbed and beat two teenage girls while wearing neon green jumpsuits have turned themselves in to police. Ciante Alston, 26, and Emily Soto, 34, handed themselves in on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively after police identified them as being involved in the brutal New York subway attack on October 2.
Rapper who filmed Holby City actor John Michie's daughter while she died of overdose is banned from driving after refusing to give blood sample to police
A rapper cleared of killing his Holby City star girlfriend, who fatally overdosed at a music festival, has been banned from the roads after refusing to give a blood sample to police. Ceon Broughton, 33 - who performs as CeonRPG - was released from an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence when the...
43-year-old woman raped while jogging in Manhattan: Police
NEW YORK — A 43-year-old woman said she was raped while jogging along Manhattan's West Side Highway Thursday morning, according to police. The woman told authorities she was jogging near Pier 45 when, at about 5:30 a.m., a man grabbed her from behind, choked her and knocked her to the ground, the New York Police Department said.
Ohio jury orders police officer to pay $4.4m to family of Black man he killed
Jury offered damages to family of Luke Stewart, who was killed after being approached when asleep
Horror as 15-year-old boy collapses and dies in Browns restaurant while out with his family and friends
A 15-year-old boy collapsed and died at the popular Browns restaurant in Liverpool city centre. Emergency services rushed to the scene in the Liverpool ONE complex yesterday afternoon (Saturday 22 October) after reports a teenager had collapsed while out with family and friends. Members of the public and staff at...
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. (WHNT) — It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney. Marvin C. “Skip” McClendon, Jr., 74, was arrested on April 26, 2022, at his Bremen, Ala. home...
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
Schoolgirl, 12, who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to the GP by her concerned mother a year before her death but wasn't referred after describing her mood as '10 out of 10', inquest hears
A 12-year-old girl who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to a GP by her mother more than a year before her death but wasn't referred, an inquest has heard. Charley-Ann Patterson was found dead at her home in Cramlington, Northumberland, on October 1, 2020. Her parents...
Pictured: Gimp Man 'is spotted flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting by stunned 19-year-old' as police arrest man in his 30s in hunt for bodysuited figure who has terrified Somerset villages
A teenager says he had a 'freaky' late night encounter with a man wearing a 'gimp suit' who was 'unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting'. The 19-year-old says he initially thought the unknown man was drunk when he allegedly approached him and his friend in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00.25 on Tuesday.
Social media storm ends manhunt for The Beast
Following a viral mugshot, Jamies Sutton, (or ‘The Beast’) has been arrested during a raid in Leeton, NSW. Sutton, who was wanted for outstanding warrants quickly became internet famous after finding himself the centre of a curious manhunt. To assist in finding Sutton, the police released his image...
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
Woman who was forced to abandon her flat due to the horrific smell coming from her neighbour realises he'd been dead for TWO WEEKS
A Queensland woman who was forced to vacate her flat due to a 'ghastly' smell has been shocked to discover it was coming from her neighbours corpse. The man, believed to be of German descent and aged in his 70s, had been left to rot in his apartment complex in the Cairns suburb of Manunda for two weeks.
Three men have been arrested for 'raping 20-year-old man in alleyway next to Domino's Pizza'
Three men have been arrested for 'raping a 20-year-old man in an alleyway next to a Domino's Pizza.'. The man was walking in the alleyway between 11 and 11.59pm on Tuesday next to the pizza shop in Bridge Street, Andover. He was approached by men who were unknown to him...
