Related
Bissen thanks community, talks about the road ahead & visions of Kamaʻāina Prosperity
Maui residents are waking up to a new Mayor. The Richard Bissen campaign declared their candidate mayor after a second printout was released at around 10 o’clock last night, saying the margin was enough for the campaign to logistically secure his spot. Before going to sleep last night, the...
Swift-moving fire in West Maui burns 850 acres: Lahaina Bypass closed, 4 school closures, Shelter opens at Civic Center
West Maui fire burns 850 acres; Lahaina Civic Center opens as shelter; 4 Lahaina schools closed; Bypass closure. (Update: 8:51 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022) The Lahaina Civic Center has opened as of 8 p.m. today for any evacuees from a brush fire first reported at 11:40 a.m. today in the area of Kauaula Valley. Residents who may need to evacuate are those in the vicinity of Lahainaluna High School, Lahainaluna Road and Hōkiokio Place.
Free training program for Maui parents and caregivers to become community leaders
Applications are being accepted for a free training program that will teach Maui parents and caregivers how they can become leaders in their communities. The Parent Leadership Training Institute Hawaiʻi is a unique program that teaches skills in leadership, advocacy and civic engagement. Participants will learn how to effectively create change by attending evening classes and completing a hands-on project in their own community.
Missing person: Waiehu man last seen Oct. 31 loading kayak and fishing gear into his truck
The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Joseph Magaoay, 52, of Waiehu. Magaoay was reported missing on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, by family members who last saw him on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, loading up a green Pelican brand kayak and fishing gear into his truck in Waiehu.
Native Hawaiian organizations wrap up month-long effort to promote civic engagement
To cap off a month-long effort to promote the importance of Native Hawaiian civic engagement and turnout at the polls, a collaboration of community organizations gathered Monday at an event in Kapolei to make one final push to encourage voter turnout. “This event in Kapolei is the culmination of our...
Governor-elect Josh Green initiates transition, launches efforts to fill staff and cabinet
Governor-elect Josh Green today has launched a website to begin taking applications for the Office of the Governor, Cabinet, and Boards and Commissions. Hilton Raethel, President & CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi, is serving as a volunteer spokesperson for the transition. “Despite the short transition period, Team...
Maui has a new Mayor: Bissen Campaign declares victory, Victorino accepts defeat
The Richard Bissen campaign has declared their candidate mayor after the second printout. In a Hawaii News Now interview just prior to the Bissen announcement, Victorino conceded saying, “I accept defeat,” and vowed to make the transition between administrations as smooth as possible. Bissen, a retired judge, maintained...
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 6, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 6, 2022. May they rest in peace. Bernadette “Bernie” Wailani Canizo Satae, 61, of passed away at Hilo Medical Center on Sept. 28, 2022. Born Aug. 4, 1961, in Hawaiʻi, she was a maintenance cleaner and homemaker; she was also a member of the Kawaihae Canoe Club Women’s Paddle team 1978, 1979.
Construction Industry of Maui raises $60K to be split between two scholarships in 2023
The Construction Industry of Maui kicked off the holidays early with their 7th Annual Holiday Party at The Fairmont Kea Lani. This year, the organization raised an estimated $60,000, which will be split into two $30,000 scholarships, to be awarded to selected candidates in the Class of 2023. The event...
