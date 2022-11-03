ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Swift-moving fire in West Maui burns 850 acres: Lahaina Bypass closed, 4 school closures, Shelter opens at Civic Center

West Maui fire burns 850 acres; Lahaina Civic Center opens as shelter; 4 Lahaina schools closed; Bypass closure. (Update: 8:51 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022) The Lahaina Civic Center has opened as of 8 p.m. today for any evacuees from a brush fire first reported at 11:40 a.m. today in the area of Kauaula Valley. Residents who may need to evacuate are those in the vicinity of Lahainaluna High School, Lahainaluna Road and Hōkiokio Place.
Free training program for Maui parents and caregivers to become community leaders

Applications are being accepted for a free training program that will teach Maui parents and caregivers how they can become leaders in their communities. The Parent Leadership Training Institute Hawaiʻi is a unique program that teaches skills in leadership, advocacy and civic engagement. Participants will learn how to effectively create change by attending evening classes and completing a hands-on project in their own community.
Maui has a new Mayor: Bissen Campaign declares victory, Victorino accepts defeat

The Richard Bissen campaign has declared their candidate mayor after the second printout. In a Hawaii News Now interview just prior to the Bissen announcement, Victorino conceded saying, “I accept defeat,” and vowed to make the transition between administrations as smooth as possible. Bissen, a retired judge, maintained...
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 6, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 6, 2022. May they rest in peace. Bernadette “Bernie” Wailani Canizo Satae, 61, of passed away at Hilo Medical Center on Sept. 28, 2022. Born Aug. 4, 1961, in Hawaiʻi, she was a maintenance cleaner and homemaker; she was also a member of the Kawaihae Canoe Club Women’s Paddle team 1978, 1979.
