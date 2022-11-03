Read full article on original website
Related
Every movie and TV show that’s blocked on Netflix Basic with Ads
Netflix has finally launched its ad-supported plan, called Netflix Basic with Ads. And while it’s cheaper than any of Netflix’s other plans, it also comes with a few major drawbacks. In addition to showing you 4 or 5 ads per hour and taking away your ability to download content for offline viewing, Netflix Basic with ads also features a smaller content library than the other plans.
Hidden Remote
1K+
Followers
2
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT
Hidden Remote, the television and movie news and opinions site brought to you by the FanSided Network. Hidden Remote is dedicated to providing top-notch television and movie news, views, and original content. This site also serves as a community for like-minded fans to come together to catch up on the latest news and to discuss their passion.https://hiddenremote.com/
Comments / 0