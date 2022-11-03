ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills announce jersey numbers for trade acquisitions Nyheim Hines, Dean Marlowe

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago
The Bills got on the board with two deals at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

Running back Zack Moss and a draft pick were sent to the Colts for running back Nyheim Hines. Then safety Dean Marlowe returned to the Bills in a deal with the Falcons.

With the dust settled, both have selected their jersey numbers they will wear with the Bills.

Check those out below via the announcement made by the team on Wednesday:

Buffalo Bills image
Buffalo Bills photo

