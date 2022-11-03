Read full article on original website
Samsung apparently knows Apple's first foldable won't be an iPhone
The Android phone maker expects Apple's first foldable device in 2024. Samsung reportedly expects Apple to launch a foldable tablet or notebook in 2024. The company’s prediction (or knowledge) refutes previous claims that such a device would launch in 2025. Samsung is reportedly aware that Apple’s first foldable device...
Samsung tells iPhone users it's "time to get off the fence" in hilarious new ad
Samsung's new ad pokes fun at Apple's lack of foldable phones. Samsung released a commercial mocking Apple for not having foldable phones till now. The funny ad shows iPhone users trying to convince a fellow Apple user not to jump over to Samsung’s side. “But on the Samsung side,...
Samsung Dropship promises easier cross-platform file sharing
Samsung's latest Good Lock module has a number of limitations though. Samsung Korea has announced a new Good Lock module called Dropship. This tool enables easier file-sharing across Android, iOS, and the web. It does have a few significant limitations, though. Android devices have Nearby Share and interoperable OEM-branded solutions...
I've tried Sony and Bose, but I keep coming back to these Marshall headphones
Superb comfort and unparalleled portability have won me over. I’ve always been more of an earbud person than a headphones person. The size, weight, and portability of earbuds — even back when we only had 3.5mm wired ones — were much more appealing than the bulkiness of a pair of over-ear headphones. But a more rigorous working schedule and noisier environments forced me to get a pair of wireless headphones at one point a few years ago.
Oppo Find X6 Pro specs leak: Joining the one-inch camera club
The Find X6 Pro looks like a conversative upgrade in almost every way, bar one. Specs for the Oppo Find X6 Pro have leaked online. The phone is tipped to arrive with a one-inch 50MP camera sensor. Oppo’s Find X series tends to deliver the best-looking flagship phones of the...
The Google Home app on the Pixel Watch is a good start, but I want more
Why can't I organize the list of devices or tap to turn on my TV?. The new Google Home app on Wear OS garnered a lot of interest before it launched on the new Pixel Watch and then made its way to other smartwatches in the Android ecosystem. For now, Google is clear about the app’s scope: A “Preview” notice is prominently displayed, just to ease you into the potential bugs and missing features. But preview or stable, we like dissecting Android-related novelties, so that’s what we’re going to do.
We finally have a leaked launch window for the Galaxy S23 series
Here's when you can expect to buy the new Samsung flagships. A Korean publication has leaked the launch window of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Samsung could reportedly announce the flagships in the first week of February and put them up for sale by February 17. Samsung is reportedly moving...
The best E-Ink tablets: Do more than reading!
Why conform with either a tablet or an eReader? Get both in one!. E-Ink readers are great for consuming written content, but they usually can’t do much more. This is why most people opt for an eye-straining, battery-sucking tablet with access to apps, a browser, and more. What if you could find a hybrid, though? Today we’re taking a look at the best E-Ink tablets around.
Steam on Chrome OS enters beta, brings improved performance and more
The beta version of Steam on Chrome OS will see a number of improvements from its alpha version. Steam on Chrome OS has left its alpha phase and has entered its beta phase. The beta version brings new improvements including more availability, better performance, and an improved user experience. The...
You still really don't need that Google Pixel 7 30W fast charger
Last year’s Pixel launch seemed to promise a significant boost to the charging speeds of Google’s phones, boasting a 30W charger requirement compared to the sluggish 18W from previous years. Some sleuthing revealed that the company wasn’t being entirely honest in its representation, with the Pixel 6 capped at 21W and the 6 Pro handing in 23W of peak power. Fine, but hardly the competitive power levels that the marketing materials initially promised.
Daily Authority: Twitter layoffs begin
Twitter's massive layoffs, Samsung Galaxy S23 launch window, Chess cheating controversy, and more tech news today!. 😱 Happy Friday! Today we have a bit of news that should surprise absolutely no one regarding the future of Twitter. I’m glad I haven’t invested much time in the platform because Y I K E S.
Google vs Apple vs Samsung Wallet: which is right for you?
We are an Android website, so you can probably guess which one is going to win. Tap-to-pay has proliferated to a point where it doesn’t feel new anymore. We’ve seen competitors come and go, like LG Pay, but the market is dominated by only three these days. They include Google Wallet (and Google Pay), Apple Pay, and Samsung Wallet. They have changed a bit over the years, but the mainstay features remain the same. We’ll compare all three and see which one is actually the best.
Matter goes official as 190 devices get certified for the smart home standard
There are 190 devices that are Matter certified or in the process of certification. The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) held a launch event for the new smart home interoperability standard. The CSA president revealed that there are now 190 certifications in progress or finished. The standard will be updated to...
Apple iPad (10th generation) review: Mixed emotions
It turns out that looks really aren't everything. Apple iPad (10th generation) Apple's 10th generation iPad features upgrades all across the board, with an inflated price tag to match. The new design matches Apple's other tablets, and the Lightning port is a thing of the past, but odd decisions like slow data transfer and downright confusing accessory compatibility mean that it's an easy tablet to enjoy but a tougher one to immediately recommend in a crowded iPad lineup.
How to set up and use the Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra
Apple's oversized pusher packs a ton of functionality. The Apple Watch Ultra represents Apple’s most significant departure from its classic build. Alongside impressive durability specs and a massive display, the device also introduced Apple’s new Action button. Read on to learn how to set up and use the new feature.
