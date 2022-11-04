Tropical Depression Lisa crosses into southern Mexico

Tropical Depression Lisa moved into southern Mexico on Thursday, a day after making landfall as a hurricane near Belize City in the Central American nation of Belize and heading inland over northern Guatemala.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph). The storm's center was about 90 miles (150 kilometers) west-southwest of Ciudad del Carmen, on Mexico’s Gulf coast.

Lisa was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph) and was expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

Belize's National Emergency Management Organization said the storm came ashore Wednesday between the beach town of Dangriga and Belize City. It reported "significant damage, including dangerous debris, leaning lampposts and downed electrical lines."

Local media in Belize reported some flooding as well as some homes that lost their sheet-metal roofs in the storm’s winds.

Guatemala's disaster relief office reported no deaths or injuries from Lisa, but said 68 homes had suffered some damage,

The hurricane center warned of the danger of flooding and mudslides from heavy rains in Mexico. It said the storm could drop 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of rain on the eastern portion of Mexico's Chiapas state and the Mexican state of Tabasco.