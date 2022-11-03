ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Why no Powerball winner? It’s luck and smaller sales

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ficjq_0iwsD3Fg00

Perplexed that it seems no one can win the gigantic $1.5 billion Powerball prize?

A big reason is that people aren’t buying as many tickets for each drawing as they did five or six years ago.

When fewer people buy tickets, a smaller percentage of the millions of possible number combinations are covered and the likelihood of a winner drops. The next drawing will be held Saturday night.

Of course, many people still are playing Powerball and Mega Millions, the other lottery game offered in most of the country. It’s ticket sales from those Powerball players that fund the prizes and enabled the jackpot to soar by $300 million after there wasn’t a big winner Wednesday night.

In the last drawing for a $1.2 billion jackpot, 46.6% of the 292.2 million possible number combinations were covered. That was up from the 36.3% of all possible number combinations that were picked for Monday night’s drawing, reflecting that ticket sales rise as jackpots climb higher.

But the percentage remains far less than when a record $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot was on the line on Jan. 13, 2016. Back then, ticket sales were so strong that 88.6% of the possible combinations were covered, according to the Urbandale, Iowa-based Multi-State Lottery Association. A few days before that record 2016 drawing, there was a coverage of 77.8% for a $900 million Powerball prize.

The association notes, however, that Powerball drawings now are held three times a week, so even if tickets sold for individual drawings are less, overall sales can be roughly comparable because of the extra game each week.

“It’s very difficult to make a comparison between now and five years ago because this is not really an apples-to-apples comparison," said Drew Svitko, the Pennsylvania Lottery’s executive director and chairman of the Powerball Product Group.

Even as no one hit the jackpot by matching all five white numbers and the red Powerball, quite a few came achingly close.

Powerball officials note that 19 tickets matched the five white balls and missed the Powerball -- earning the players $1 million, or $2 million if they paid extra for a “prize multiplier.” And 238 tickets matched four white balls as well as the Powerball.

There have been 39 consecutive drawings without a Powerball winner, dating back to Aug. 6, and if that winless streak hits 40 drawings after Saturday night, the jackpot will certainly grow to be the largest ever in the U.S. and globally.

The record number of consecutive Powerball drawings without a winner is 41, which ended on Oct. 4, 2021, with a $699.8 million winner in California.

Until someone wins this time, the biggest prize remains a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016 by three ticketholders in California, Florida and Tennessee. That stands just ahead of a $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize won in 2018 by a ticketholder in South Carolina.

The $1.5 billion prize on Saturday night is for winners who take an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Most winner choose cash, and for the next drawing that would be $745.9 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Comments / 1

Related
Gizmodo

If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning

Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
The Independent

What you should do if you win $1bn Powerball jackpot, according to experts

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1bn for only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history.The current jackpot, which would become the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth largest jackpot in US lottery history if a player wins Monday’s drawing, means the winner would walk away with $497.3m in cash.The increase in the Powerball prize comes after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night, as noted by Powerball, with the next drawing taking place on Monday 31 October. The drawing on Halloween will mark the 38th draw in the jackpot run, as there have...
Newsweek

Stimulus Check November Update: When To Expect Payments

The latest round of stimulus checks and payments is due to be delivered to households from this week, with millions of Americans eligible for the support. California has started issuing its Middle Class Tax Refund, with payments of up to $1,050 due to land in bank accounts this week. Thousands more recipients are expected to receive checks in the mail over the next few weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCBD

Extremely rare nickel sells for $4.2 million

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - An auction house purchased the famed Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel. GreatCollections Coin Auctions announced it has acquired the famous coin for $4.2 million. According to the buyer, the coin “has one of the greatest stories to ever be told in U.S. numismatics” and is...
ABC News

ABC News

896K+
Followers
188K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy