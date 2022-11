If you feel like you're seeing more and more lottery prizes top the $1 billion mark, you're absolutely right. The jackpot for Saturday night's Powerball drawing has surged to $1.6 billion, the largest ever and the second billion-dollar jackpot of 2022, after no players claimed the top prize in Wednesday's drawing. It's the fifth time a U.S. lottery prize has reached 10 digits since 2016, when the first billion-dollar prize jackpot was announced.

