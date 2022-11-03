Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Related
NBA
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games
BROOKLYN — “Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate. We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought that we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance.
NBA
Grant Gets Another Game-Winner, This Time Versus Suns
PHOENIX -- Jerami Grant has played eight games in his career as a Trail Blazer. He already has two game-winners. After finishing off the Lakers in Los Angeles with a go-ahead bucket in Portland’s last road game, Grant did one better in their next road game, hitting a buzzer-beating baseline fadeaway to secure a 108-106 victory versus the Phoenix Suns in front of a sellout crowd of 17,071 Friday night at Footprint Center.
NBA
Blazers Fall To Suns In Second Of Back-to-Back After Securing Season Series
PHOENIX -- The dream of Portland going 41-0 on the road is no more. The Trail Blazers were unable to repeat the performance that led to a dramatic victory Friday night in the first game of the back-to-back, falling 102-82 to the Suns Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Arena in Phoenix.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to right the ship in Memphis against the Grizzlies
WHERE: FedExForum (Memphis, TN) Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols -- out) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Danny Green (left knee; surgery recovery -- out) Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot; surgery recovery -- out) Ziaire Williams (right knee; patellar tendinitis -- out) TRANSITION DEFENSE. Transition defense has been...
NBA
Magic Lose Heartbreaker to Kings in Wild Back-and-Forth Affair
The Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings played a game on Saturday evening at Amway Center unlike most. It was wild, to say the least, and featured several stellar performances, including one from rookie sensation Paolo Banchero, who tallied career highs of 33 points and 16 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox, however, took matters into his own hands down the stretch, as the dynamic point guard erupted for 37 points and hit a near half-court shot as time expired in overtime to lift the Kings to a 126-123 victory.
How to Watch Alabama Basketball's Season Opener vs Longwood
Everything you need to know as the Crimson Tide opens its season against the Lancers on Monday evening.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to build momentum vs. Nets Friday in D.C.
The Wizards are coming off one of their best wins of the young season on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal played like stars. Kyle Kuzma was awesome. And the entire bench was impactful. Now, with Kevin Durant leading the Nets into Capital One Arena, the Wizards will look to keep things moving in the right direction.
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Game Preview
ORLANDO – For a team looking to make the most of their current seven-game homestand, the Orlando Magic provided quite the opening act. Orlando defeated the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in a thrilling back-and-forth battle that came down to the final possession. Now, the Magic...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 101, Heat 99
Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Minutes prior to the opening tip against the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield was locked in, draining nine straight 3-pointers during pregame warmups at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. That offensive efficiency translated to game action, as Hield scored 22 first-half...
NBA
76ers Set for First Meeting with Knicks | Gameday Report 10/82
The 76ers (4-5) will seek their fourth win in five games Friday, hosting the New York Knicks (3-4). It’s a bounce-back opportunity for the Sixers, after falling to the Wizards, 121-111, Wednesday, in the opener of a three-game homestand. The team was significantly shorthanded Wednesday, absent Joel Embiid (non-COVID...
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: Luka Doncic starts strong in chase for hardware
Might as well start with some contentiousness. On one hand, we’ve got Donovan Mitchell living up to billing as arguably the top acquisition of the 2022 offseason, having lifted Cleveland to a 6-1 record, highlighted Wednesday by an overtime thriller against the Boston Celtics for the team’s sixth straight win. Yet in this first ranking of players for the 2022-23 Kia Race to the MVP Ladder, the Cavaliers’ showstopper checks in at No. 3 on the list.
NBA
Denver Takes on San Antonio, Seeks 4th Straight Home Win
San Antonio Spurs (5-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (5-3, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets take on San Antonio. Denver went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play last season....
NBA
Anthony Slater on game vs. Golden State, Warriors 2022-23 season | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revisit the heartbreaking loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team also welcomes Anthony Slater who covers the Golden State Warriors for The Athletic (7:45) ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Anthony talks about the Warriors’ current struggles and how they match up against New Orleans.
NBA
Horry Scale: Jerami Grant's looping baseline jumper beats Suns
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Hornets Lack Energy, Get ‘Outworked’ In Lopsided Loss To Memphis
Reserves Bouknight, McGowens Play Well, But Charlotte’s Defense and Rebounding Falter. Now missing three starters because of injury, the Charlotte Hornets were expected to have some hiccups here and there heading into Friday night’s outing in Memphis. A self-admitted lack of energy combined with all-around poor play made those absences largely inconsequential though, resulting in a 130-99 blowout loss to the hometown Grizzlies.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Player Usage Ratings To Watch
Usage rate is a key stat for fantasy basketball. It is defined as the percentage of team plays used by a player when they are on the floor. It’s important because it indicates how large of a role a player has within his team’s offense, which means how many opportunities he’ll have to score. Let’s dive into this stat and highlight some players who have seen noteworthy increases or decreases compared to last season and what it means for their fantasy outlook moving forward.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Hawks (11/5/22)
A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game in State Farm Arena between New Orleans and Atlanta (6:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 15.3, 8.3: Larry Nance Jr. scoring and rebounding average in the past three games, respectively. The 29-year-old comes off the bench each night for New Orleans, but over the past week he’s generated starter-like statistics, despite a relatively modest amount of minutes. Nance is shooting 76 percent from the field during that timeframe, providing elite efficiency by making 22 of 29 shots. The second-year Pelicans forward/center has also been a plus-minus machine in matchups vs. the Clippers, Lakers and Warriors, totaling a plus-48. That means New Orleans has been outscored by 21 points when he’s not on the floor since last weekend. Nance has led the Pelicans over the last three games in total rebounds (25) and steals (five, tied with Naji Marshall) despite being fifth in minutes (83). He’s fourth in assists (nine).
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Hawks 124, Pelicans 121 (OT)
Hawks (6-3), Pelicans (5-4) For the second time in their last three games, the Pelicans rallied from a second-half deficit, were in position to win in the final seconds, but ultimately were defeated on the road in overtime. The details weren’t exactly a carbon copy, but Saturday’s OT loss in Atlanta were similar to those from Wednesday in Los Angeles. In both cases, the opposition needed a difficult bucket in the final few seconds to force extra time; Dejounte Murray delivered for the Hawks on Saturday by sinking a contested jumper with 4 seconds left. After forcing an extra five minutes, Atlanta led for nearly all of overtime, then held on in the final moments for a home triumph.
NBA
"A Chip On Our Shoulder" | Utah Looks To Bounce Back Against The Lakers On Friday Night
What a difference a few weeks make. Before this season started, many expected the Jazz-Lakers showdown to feature a team struggling to find consistency against one looking like they’re in midseason form. While that’s precisely what fans will be getting on Friday night, it’s not exactly the situation many...
NBA
Nikola Jokic passes Wilt Chamberlain with 79th triple-double, now 6th all-time
The triple-double mark for big men now centers on Nikola Jokic. The reigning, back-to-back KIA MVP posted 15 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in Thursday’s 122-110 win over the Thunder, elevating him into sole possession of 6th place on the all-time list – one ahead of Wilt Chamberlain.
Comments / 0