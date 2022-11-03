Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow visited jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday, more than a week after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet that the American representatives...
WDIO-TV
Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow’s war on Ukraine that has seen the Iranian-made drones divebombing Kyiv. The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister...
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
WDIO-TV
Germany’s Scholz in China amid trade, Ukraine, rights issues
BEIJING (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia in its war on Ukraine and lingering controversies over economic ties and human rights issues. Scholz, who...
WDIO-TV
Ukraine warns of Russian ‘brutality’ in eastern region
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are stepping up their strikes in a fiercely contested region of eastern Ukraine, worsening the already tough conditions for residents and the defending army following Moscow’s illegal annexation and declaration of martial law in Donetsk province, Ukrainian authorities said. The attacks have...
WDIO-TV
Climate negotiations: 30 years of melting hope and US power
Thirty years ago there was hope that a warming world could clean up its act. The United States helped forge two historic agreements to curb climate change then torpedoed both when new political administrations took over. Rich and poor nations squabbled about who should do what. During that time Earth warmed even faster.
WDIO-TV
Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan stable after shooting
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a stable condition after being shot and wounded during a protest march, a senior leader from his party said Friday. Khan’s protest march and rallies were peaceful until Thursday afternoon’s attack, raising concerns about growing political instability...
WDIO-TV
Ukraine’s president accuses Russia of ‘energy terrorism’
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of engaging in “energy terrorism” after Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy network left millions of residents without power. About 4.5 million people were without electricity across the country, Zelenskyy said in his nightly address. Kyiv...
WDIO-TV
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, was acquitted of all counts Friday at a federal trial in which he was accused of using his personal access to the former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. The jury in...
WDIO-TV
Power blackouts across Ukraine amid Russian shelling
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s state electricity operator on Saturday announced blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions of the country in the aftermath of Russia’s devastating strikes on energy infrastructure. The move comes as Russian forces continue to pound Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles and...
WDIO-TV
Ukrainians face nuclear threat with grit and dark humor
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dmytro Bondarenko is ready for the worst. He’s filled the storage area under his fold-up bed and just about every other nook of his apartment in eastern Kyiv with water and nonperishable food. There are rolls of packing tape to seal the windows from radioactive fallout. He has a gas-fired camping stove and walkie-talkies.
European nations press FIFA for answers ahead of World Cup
European nations, including England, are pushing FIFA for "concrete answers" on issues relating to migrant workers ahead of the World Cup
Three killed after plane plunges into Lake Victoria in Tanzania
Three people died when a plane carrying dozens of passengers plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday as it approached the northwestern city of Bukoba, the fire and rescue service said. "Our hearts and prayers go to the families of passengers on-board a plane that crashed into Lake Victoria, with our full solidarity to the Government & people of #Tanzania," Faki wrote on Twitter.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian forces intensify strikes in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv says
Russian forces are stepping up strikes in a fiercely contested region, worsening the already tough conditions for residents, Ukrainian authorities say
WDIO-TV
15 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged
MOSCOW (AP) — A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said. Rescuers were able to...
Comments / 0