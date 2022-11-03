ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Fight over women ends with 2 shot, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting over women ended in gunfire in a bar parking lot, leaving two people injured, according to San Antonio police. At 1:36 a.m., SAPD responded to a shooting at the Vibes Bar and Grill, located in the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue. Upon arrival, officers...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas father arrested after allegedly attacking wife, children

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A father in San Antonio, Texas, was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife and two children, officials say. According to KVEO, the San Antonio Police Department said that officers were called out to a house on Friday morning near Burleson and Hackberry streets. Officers found a woman and her two children, ages 4 and 5 years old, with stab wounds.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas father accused of attacking family, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway as police say a man was apprehended after his wife and two children were stabbed. Ray Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers responded Friday morning […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Inmate dies after attempting to take his own life at Bexar County jail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man died at a hospital after deputies stationed at the Bexar County jail interrupted him trying to take his own life this week, BCSO says. According to agency officials, deputies observed Juan Carlos Guerrero around 3 a.m. Wednesday and "immediately entered the cell" before calling for help. Medical staff arrived and took over lifesaving measures before Guerrero was transported to downtown's Baptist Medical Center.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman assaulted and robbed on the Southside, suspect's on the loose

A woman, who was staying with her friend, was assaulted and robbed on the Southside. The incident happened near the intersection of East South Cross and South Flores Street. Police say a relative of her friend and his friends arrived, assaulted the woman, and took her belongings. At some point, shots were fired, yet no one was injured.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Police investigating hit and run in Leon Valley

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Leon Valley are investigating after they found a man lying in the street near the intersection of Bandera Road and Northwest Loop 410. FOX 29 reports witnesses told police the victim was in a red Jeep and it looked like he was in a fight with someone else in the vehicle.
LEON VALLEY, TX
KTSA

Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect

SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy