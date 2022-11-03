Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Fight over women ends with 2 shot, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting over women ended in gunfire in a bar parking lot, leaving two people injured, according to San Antonio police. At 1:36 a.m., SAPD responded to a shooting at the Vibes Bar and Grill, located in the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue. Upon arrival, officers...
Texas father arrested after allegedly attacking wife, children
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A father in San Antonio, Texas, was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife and two children, officials say. According to KVEO, the San Antonio Police Department said that officers were called out to a house on Friday morning near Burleson and Hackberry streets. Officers found a woman and her two children, ages 4 and 5 years old, with stab wounds.
Texas father accused of attacking family, police say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway as police say a man was apprehended after his wife and two children were stabbed. Ray Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers responded Friday morning […]
Former Bexar County deputy arrested for letting inmates post on social media from his phone
San Antonio inmates allegedly posted videos on instagram and made phone calls while they hid in a utility closet.
Inmate dies after attempting to take his own life at Bexar County jail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man died at a hospital after deputies stationed at the Bexar County jail interrupted him trying to take his own life this week, BCSO says. According to agency officials, deputies observed Juan Carlos Guerrero around 3 a.m. Wednesday and "immediately entered the cell" before calling for help. Medical staff arrived and took over lifesaving measures before Guerrero was transported to downtown's Baptist Medical Center.
foxsanantonio.com
Man found in front yard of home with gunshot wound in the face
SAN ANTONIO – A man was transported in critical condition after he was found in the front yard of his home with a gunshot wound in the face. Police were dispatched to the 6600 block of Monterey Street at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that the man left his...
Police make arrest in October near-north-side killing
SAN ANTONIO — A 38-year-old man was arrested for murder after a shooting death just north of downtown last month, SAPD says, but a motive remains unclear. Jose Gerardo Gonzalez was taken into custody in west Bexar County. SAPD spokesperson Jennifer Rodriguez said officers arrived to the 1600 block...
foxsanantonio.com
Two men shot after trying to break up girl fight at Eastside bar
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot after attempting to break up a girl fight at an Eastside bar. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Vibes Bar and Grill for a shooting in progress at 1:37 a.m. According to officials, a group of...
BCSO launches criminal investigation into allegations against Josh Primo
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that it has launched a criminal investigation into former Spurs player Josh Primo. The sheriff's office also has spoken with Dr. Hillary Cauthen, who filed a lawsuit over his alleged sexual misconduct. "The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has made...
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu no longer on life support, doing well after surgery, family says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teenager who was shot by a former San Antonio police officer last month is no longer on life support after undergoing an extensive surgery, according to his family. Erik Cantu Jr.’s family shared an update about his condition with KSAT on Friday night....
foxsanantonio.com
Woman assaulted and robbed on the Southside, suspect's on the loose
A woman, who was staying with her friend, was assaulted and robbed on the Southside. The incident happened near the intersection of East South Cross and South Flores Street. Police say a relative of her friend and his friends arrived, assaulted the woman, and took her belongings. At some point, shots were fired, yet no one was injured.
2 killed after driver loses control of vehicle, is hit by train in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people were killed Friday night when a motorist lost control of their vehicle and landed on train tracks, where the SUV was hit by an oncoming train, authorities said. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. in San Antonio, KSAT-TV reported. According to the San...
80-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in San Antonio on Thursday. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive. According to the reports, the driver of the Nissan traveling at a high speed turned left onto the street, lost control, and went over a curb, and into the house.
foxsanantonio.com
Panic buttons, automatic locks, and more proposed safety rules after Uvalde shooting
The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday a plethora of proposals that would, among other changes, require public schools to install silent panic alarms and automatic locks on exterior doors. Other proposals include inspecting doors on a weekly basis to make sure they lock and can be opened from the outside...
KSAT 12
Former BCSO deputy arrested after allowing jail inmate to post Instagram videos with his cellphone
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday after an investigation revealed he allowed jail inmates to use his cellphone to make social media videos, Facetime calls and phone calls. Matthew Pacheco, 21, was arrested without incident at his home and charged with prohibited...
KTSA
Police investigating hit and run in Leon Valley
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Leon Valley are investigating after they found a man lying in the street near the intersection of Bandera Road and Northwest Loop 410. FOX 29 reports witnesses told police the victim was in a red Jeep and it looked like he was in a fight with someone else in the vehicle.
KTSA
Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
foxsanantonio.com
Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect
SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio father and son sentenced for roles in January 6 Capitol riots
SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio men, a father and son, have been sentenced for their role in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. James "Sonny" Uptmore and Chase Uptmore both initially pled not guilty. More than a year after their arrest, they pled guilty to four...
KTSA
San Antonio car salesman arrested for sending intimate photos from customer phones to himself
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 25 year old car salesman used a customer’s phone to access their photos, find the more intimate pics, then sent them to himself. Connor McFarland Griffin, who worked at several dealerships in San Antonio and Schertz, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department’s Human Exploitation Unit Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0