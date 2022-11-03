Read full article on original website
Has Musk Abandoned Dogecoin? DOGE Price Drops as Twitter Scales Back Crypto Plans
The price of Dogecoin is now down more than 11% after Platformer reported that Twitter had halted the development of a cryptocurrency wallet. This came shortly after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the social media company. The controversial acquisition deal was viewed as a positive development for Dogecoin. Musk...
Social media users spend less time and lose trust in platforms when they encounter censorship: study
A study from The First and Fourteenth Institute found social media users trust platforms less if they see blocked or labeled content, and will even spend less time on the app.
Dogecoin Keeps Plunging Amid Musk’s Early Twitter Debacle
The price of Dogecoin, the leading meme cryptocurrency, is down 4.71% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. The Bitcoin parody has now lost more than 24% of its value after peaking at $0.158 on the Binance exchange following a triple-digit rally. At press time, the meme cryptocurrency...
I'm as Big on SHIB as I Am on DOGE: David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
XRP Trading Volume up 1,500%, 847.9 Billion SHIB Moved as Influencer Shows Support, Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, SHIB and Other Coins: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. According to CoinMarketCap data, yesterday, XRP saw a sudden 1,500% surge in trading volume. However, this did not affect the token’s price anyway, which made the crypto community speculate. Higher trading volumes are mainly caused by increased volatility as seasoned traders buy and sell large amounts of crypto to capture profits. But this was not the case for XRP this time because the token has been consolidating in a range since Oct. 20. The most likely reason for the surge may have been investors wanting to buy XRP at its current range in anticipation of a major move in price. At the moment of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.4878, up 7.2% over the past 24 hours.
Shiba Inu's Recent Mysterious Tweet Provokes Ambiguous Reaction from SHIB Army
Terra's Do Kwon Posts Mysterious Tweet, Discusses Difficult Times
Tezos-Based Minterpress Goes Live as New NFT Tool
Tezos (XTZ), a first carbon-neutral blockchain, now hosts a no-code plugin that allows Web3 enthusiasts to create and demonstrate NFTs in a no-code manner. Blokhaus introduces Minterpress, Wordpress plugin for NFT minting. According to the official announcement shared by the teams of Tezos (XTZ) high-performance blockchain and Blokhaus Web3 marketing...
MetaMetaverse's MetaSeminar Kicks off for Web3 Enthusiasts
MetaMetaverse is the new-gen product designed for businesses interested in increasing their visibility in metaverses and all fans of the GameFi and metaverse segments. Now, its CEO is going to start an open discussion about the most crucial aspects of progress in the metaverse sphere. MetaSeminar with Joel Dietz kicks...
BabyDoge Price Rises as Meme Coin Hits Major Milestone
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
Top VIP Speakers Headlining the AIBC Malta Week Summit
Following the previous successes of the Dubai, Toronto and Balkans AIBC Summits, SiGMA Group is gearing up for its flagship event. The very best names in Crypto, Blockchain and Emerging Technologies have been gathered together for Malta Week 2022 this November. Check out the upcoming list for VIP speakers you will get to meet during the show.
Father of DeFi Andre Cronje Slams Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX) Scaling
Andre Cronje, a key figurehead of the yearn.finance (YFI) protocol and one of the most influential developers in the decentralized finance (DeFi) segment, slams all major "horizontal" scaling technologies with one meme. Andre Cronje does not like sidechains, L2s and subnets. Cronje has taken to Twitter to share a meme...
Vitalik Buterin: Starlink’s New 1 TB Soft Cap Enough for Proto-Danksharding But Not “For End-Scaling Game”
Co-founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin has taken to Twitter to comment on the new change of user conditions for customers in the US and Canada who are using Startlink Internet at home. He believes 1 TB via Elon Musk’s Starlink is enough for proto-danksharding. Vitalik on Starlink’s 1 TB...
Fantom (FTM) Price up 23% on Andre Cronje's Unexpected Comeback, YFI Pumps Too
Vitalik Buterin Faces Criticism of Ethereum's Centralization
MATIC up 15%, Here Are Two Potential Reasons
ZoidPay to Revolutionize the Web 3.0 Landscape with $75M Investment Commitment from GEM Digital
A $75M financial commitment is set to establish ZoidPay as the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of Web 3.0 financial services. November 3, 2022, Bucharest, Romania — ZoidPay, the leading Web 3.0 architecture provider, has secured an investment commitment of $75M from digital asset investment firm GEM Digital Limited ("GEM"). The funding is aimed at developing the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of financial services, scaling the first on-demand Metaverse, facilitating the first-ever bank acquisition by a blockchain firm, and launching a Web 3.0 super App.
SHIB Sets New Record Amid Market Decline, BitBoy Speaks on His Part in XRP Case, Vitalik Buterin Is Concerned about Elon Musk’s Idea: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu breaks startling record in recent market decline. Despite the ongoing bear market, Shiba Inu is attracting investors. Data provided by WhaleStats shows that the meme coin has set a new record in terms of its holder count. At the moment, the number of SHIB owners comprises 1,233,337. Besides, the composition of SHIB holders is seeing a surprising shift. Per IntoTheBlock data, the percentage of long-term investors, or "hodlers," in SHIB is currently at its greatest level, 45%, while the percentage of short-term holders has held relatively steady. In the meantime, the coin’s rally seems to have slowed down. After spiking 12% on Nov. 1 on Elon Musk’s tweet, exhaustion set in: SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001192.
