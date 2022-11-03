Read full article on original website
E.Guinea accuses France, Spain, US of election 'interference'
Equatorial Guinea on Sunday accused Spain, France and the United States of "interference" in its presidential and legislative elections scheduled for November 20. In a tweet on Thursday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington was "concerned by reports of arrests and harassment of opposition members and civil society" and called on the government to hold "free and fair" elections.
European nations press FIFA for answers ahead of World Cup
European nations, including England, are pushing FIFA for "concrete answers" on issues relating to migrant workers ahead of the World Cup
Three killed after plane plunges into Lake Victoria in Tanzania
Three people died when a plane carrying dozens of passengers plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday as it approached the northwestern city of Bukoba, the fire and rescue service said. "Our hearts and prayers go to the families of passengers on-board a plane that crashed into Lake Victoria, with our full solidarity to the Government & people of #Tanzania," Faki wrote on Twitter.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian forces intensify strikes in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv says
Russian forces are stepping up strikes in a fiercely contested region, worsening the already tough conditions for residents, Ukrainian authorities say
