Twitter — one of the first companies to let staff WFH permanently after the pandemic — plans to order employees back to the office: reports

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Twitter staff may have to return to the office full-time, in a reversal of its flexible WFH policy.

Tayfun Coskun/Getty Images

  • Twitter plans to cut about half of its workforce following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition.
  • It is planning to order staff to return to the office on a full-time basis after layoffs, per Axios.
  • The social media company was one of the first to allow staff to work from home indefinitely.

Twitter's remote work policy could be coming to an end after an impending layoff, Axios reported on Thursday.

The social media giant plans to cut about 3,700 employees soon after Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the platform, Insider's Kali Hays reported on Thursday. This represents about half of Twitter's workforce as of late September.

After the cuts, Twitter plans to order its remaining employees to return to the office on a full-time basis, Axios reported, citing sources inside the company. Employees who need to relocate to be near a Twitter office will have as little as 60 days to do so, according to the media outlet.

The move is significant, as Twitter was one of the first companies to implement policies which allowed employees to permanently work remotely, due to the pandemic.

Then Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told staff in a May 2020 email with the subject line "#lovewhereyouwork," that they would be allowed to work from home indefinitely, even after the COVID-19 lockdowns end.

But new Twitter boss Musk is a not a fan of remote work. In May, he issued an ultimatum to executive staff at Tesla — where he is the CEO — telling them to return to the office, or quit.

Musk has been moving rapidly to implement changes at Twitter since finalizing his deal — which he said he was "obviously overpaying" for. He's finding ways to generate revenue at the social media platform such as charging users to for verification, and has fired the entire board and top execs including former CEO Parag Agrawal.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 6

Jack Hertz
3d ago

Good time you guys started doing your jobs and deal with what normal people have to!

Reply(3)
7
