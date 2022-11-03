Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Related
I've worked at Costco for 17 years. Here are 13 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the warehouse for 17 years, I buy clothing, Kirkland whiskey, Vital Proteins, Liquid IV drink mix, and rotisserie chicken.
Things You Should Never Buy At Costco
Costco has a lot of great items at good prices. It is essential for big families or those who want to stock up on household items. Costco even has some great food and gift options. However, every store has its duds and Costco is no exception. There are a few things that other customers say you should never purchase from Costco.
Costco Is Selling Gigantic Grazing Boards That Are Perfect for Thanksgiving (& Under $20!)
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It can be hard to plan out a big Thanksgiving dinner, let alone try to think of what to make as appetizers and snacks throughout the day while everyone is waiting for the turkey to cook. So this year, why not hop aboard the grazing board express, and let this culinary trend do the work for you? Yes, it takes a little time to arrange everything on a grazing board so it looks nice, but head to Trader Joe’s or...
Thanksgiving 2022: Should You Buy a Turkey at Costco?
If you're hosting Thanksgiving -- or are in charge of the turkey at a potluck -- you may already be thinking about where to source your turkey from this year. While you can pick up a bird at a...
CNET
How Much Cheaper Is Costco Than a Typical Grocery Store? We Do the Math
We've previously brought you grocery-saving math in the forms of name brand versus store brand products, buying via online delivery versus buying in-store, and Trader Joe's versus conventional retailers. Now, we take on stockpiling (responsibly, of course) to see how much you can save by buying in bulk. Most of...
Popculture
Chicken Salad Recall Issued
Shoppers in multiple states are being advised to look over their recent purchases after a concerning recall was issued. On Oct. 18, Albertsons Companies voluntarily recalled multiple chicken salad products that were determined to possibly contain cashews. A tree nut that may cause a life-threatening allergic reaction in some people, the cashews were not listed on the product label.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
You Can Get An Entire Thanksgiving Feast from Costco That’ll Feed Your Entire Family
Thanksgiving is just a few short weeks away and if you’re trying to plan out your feast, I have an idea that’ll make it a whole lot easier!. Did you know that Costco sells an entire Thanksgiving feast that will feed your entire family? It’s true!. There...
I'm a professional baker. I compared apple pies from 3 grocery stores, and I'd only consider buying 1 again
I tried the iconic fall dessert from Kroger, Whole Foods, and Safeway to find the best option for when you don't have time to make it at home.
Foster Farms recalls 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco that may contain plastic
Foster Farms is recalling nearly 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco warehouse stores after some customers found pieces of hard, clear plastic in their frozen meat, federal inspectors said. The fully cooked, breaded chicken breast patties are sold frozen in 80-ounce plastic bags. The products were produced Aug. 11...
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving About Its New Italian Cream Puffs
Trader Joe's keeps customers happy by constantly bringing in new items for shoppers to try. According to PopSugar, employees get first dibs when the store brings in a new product. When a new product arrives, employees gather in the break room to try samples. The reason behind the samples is so employees can give their real opinions to customers. The specialty grocer constantly releases new products, especially during the change of seasons or around holidays.
Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide
Nestlé USA is recalling Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide because the ready-to-bake refrigerated products may contain pieces of white plastic. The Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filing products were distributed across the U.S. at retailers including Publix and Walmart, the food producer said in a notice posted on Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Customer Puts Whole Foods on Blast After His Lunch Order Totals $22
"Whole Foods, more like WHOLE PAYCHECK." You've probably heard folks criticize the supermarket chain for its enormous price tags. On average, the chain's prices are 10–20 percent higher than competing franchises, according to The Grocery Store Guy. Article continues below advertisement. Brand devotees would argue, however, that many of...
Costco recalled thousands of frozen chicken patties due to concerns about sharp plastic bits embedded inside
Foster Farms recalled 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patties that were stocked by Costco. Consumers complained of hard, clear pieces of plastic embedded in the frozen meat. Regulators said the plastic pieces posed a "Class 1" safety hazard because they could lead to injury.
Aldi's Wine Advent Calendars Aren't Selling Out And Reddit Is Slamming Them
Wine advent calendars? Sounds like grown-up holiday dreams do come true after all. Called the Holiday Magic Wine Advent Calendar, this little calendar from Aldi could be making visions of pinot noir come true for grown-ups this holiday season (per Aldi). However, some fans say otherwise (via Reddit). With Aldi...
I’m a savvy saver – I only spent $4 a day for lunch with Trader Joe’s ingredients, my best picks to save you money
BUYING lunch at a restaurant can be expensive at times, but one savvy saver has found the best ingredients at Trader Joe's to make five meals. It only takes seven ingredients, and every meal costs about $4 - it's vegan-friendly too. A TikTok influencer, also known as Healthyhustle22, revealed her...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco is Selling A 70-Piece Dorm Room Snack Box and It’s Perfect for Keeping College Students Happy and Fed
Have a college kid? Or know someone who does? I’ve found the perfect gift!. Costco is currently selling a 70-piece dorm room snack box and it’s perfect for keeping college students happy and fed!. This 70-piece box includes a mix of sweet, salty, savory, and healthy snacks with...
Walmart Rolls Back Thanksgiving Prices To 2021
It's quite common for people who have lived a long time to complain about prices. This isn't because they're curmudgeons. It's because they've seen their hard-earned dollars and cents become less valuable over time. This is a facet of the open market known as inflation, and it increases prices and reduces the buying power of money, according to Forbes. In 2022, it's also a major irritation for anyone who wants to buy anything, which is to say nearly everyone who isn't a monk who has eschewed all legal tender and consumes nothing but tea they brew themselves.
Food Shortages Could Impact Thanksgiving Dinner — Prepare Now and Save in 3 Ways
Thanksgiving Day feasts may look a bit different this year. Ongoing food shortages due to supply chain issues, climate change and the war in Ukraine are affecting some staple dishes normally on the...
Whole Foods' Hot Bar Prices Stunned An International Shopper On TikTok
A lesson people typically learn while traveling is that food prices differ from place to place. For better or worse, this can create quite a culture shock if unexpected. According to Commodity, countries such as Iceland, Switzerland, and Denmark are the priciest when it comes to food. In the United States, the cost of an average meal for two is $55, (though New York City is right up there as "the only city to contend with its Scandinavian competitors" cost-wise). The most inexpensive places to find a meal are Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Nepal. And even though food prices in America have risen more than 4.5%, Americans still spend less on groceries overall than those in Europe do (per Quartz).
Woman Hatches Actual Chickens From Trader Joe’s Eggs
Fertilized eggs are apparently trendy to eat AND can help you start your coop on the cheap
Comments / 0