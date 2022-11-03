ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University City, MO

DoYouRemember?

Things You Should Never Buy At Costco

Costco has a lot of great items at good prices. It is essential for big families or those who want to stock up on household items. Costco even has some great food and gift options. However, every store has its duds and Costco is no exception. There are a few things that other customers say you should never purchase from Costco.
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gigantic Grazing Boards That Are Perfect for Thanksgiving (& Under $20!)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It can be hard to plan out a big Thanksgiving dinner, let alone try to think of what to make as appetizers and snacks throughout the day while everyone is waiting for the turkey to cook. So this year, why not hop aboard the grazing board express, and let this culinary trend do the work for you? Yes, it takes a little time to arrange everything on a grazing board so it looks nice, but head to Trader Joe’s or...
CNET

How Much Cheaper Is Costco Than a Typical Grocery Store? We Do the Math

We've previously brought you grocery-saving math in the forms of name brand versus store brand products, buying via online delivery versus buying in-store, and Trader Joe's versus conventional retailers. Now, we take on stockpiling (responsibly, of course) to see how much you can save by buying in bulk. Most of...
Popculture

Chicken Salad Recall Issued

Shoppers in multiple states are being advised to look over their recent purchases after a concerning recall was issued. On Oct. 18, Albertsons Companies voluntarily recalled multiple chicken salad products that were determined to possibly contain cashews. A tree nut that may cause a life-threatening allergic reaction in some people, the cashews were not listed on the product label.
NEBRASKA STATE
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving About Its New Italian Cream Puffs

Trader Joe's keeps customers happy by constantly bringing in new items for shoppers to try. According to PopSugar, employees get first dibs when the store brings in a new product. When a new product arrives, employees gather in the break room to try samples. The reason behind the samples is so employees can give their real opinions to customers. The specialty grocer constantly releases new products, especially during the change of seasons or around holidays.
CBS News

Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide

Nestlé USA is recalling Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide because the ready-to-bake refrigerated products may contain pieces of white plastic. The Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filing products were distributed across the U.S. at retailers including Publix and Walmart, the food producer said in a notice posted on Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Distractify

Customer Puts Whole Foods on Blast After His Lunch Order Totals $22

"Whole Foods, more like WHOLE PAYCHECK." You've probably heard folks criticize the supermarket chain for its enormous price tags. On average, the chain's prices are 10–20 percent higher than competing franchises, according to The Grocery Store Guy. Article continues below advertisement. Brand devotees would argue, however, that many of...
Mashed

Aldi's Wine Advent Calendars Aren't Selling Out And Reddit Is Slamming Them

Wine advent calendars? Sounds like grown-up holiday dreams do come true after all. Called the Holiday Magic Wine Advent Calendar, this little calendar from Aldi could be making visions of pinot noir come true for grown-ups this holiday season (per Aldi). However, some fans say otherwise (via Reddit). With Aldi...
Mashed

Walmart Rolls Back Thanksgiving Prices To 2021

It's quite common for people who have lived a long time to complain about prices. This isn't because they're curmudgeons. It's because they've seen their hard-earned dollars and cents become less valuable over time. This is a facet of the open market known as inflation, and it increases prices and reduces the buying power of money, according to Forbes. In 2022, it's also a major irritation for anyone who wants to buy anything, which is to say nearly everyone who isn't a monk who has eschewed all legal tender and consumes nothing but tea they brew themselves.
Mashed

Whole Foods' Hot Bar Prices Stunned An International Shopper On TikTok

A lesson people typically learn while traveling is that food prices differ from place to place. For better or worse, this can create quite a culture shock if unexpected. According to Commodity, countries such as Iceland, Switzerland, and Denmark are the priciest when it comes to food. In the United States, the cost of an average meal for two is $55, (though New York City is right up there as "the only city to contend with its Scandinavian competitors" cost-wise). The most inexpensive places to find a meal are Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Nepal. And even though food prices in America have risen more than 4.5%, Americans still spend less on groceries overall than those in Europe do (per Quartz).

