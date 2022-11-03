Read full article on original website
MUST SEE: Local basketball player with special needs hits half court buzzer beater
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Players and parents in Dartmouth were going crazy Thursday afternoon when a local basketball star with special needs hits a half court buzzer beater to end the first half. The Dartmouth Unified Sports Basketball team was hosting Middleborough at the high school gym when Dartmouth’s own...
Mic’d Up: Cranston West head coach Tom Milewski
Go inside the huddle as the Cranston West Falcons take on the Woonsocket Villa Novans.
thebeveragejournal.com
Trade Turns Out for RI Hospitality Association Annual Golf Classic
The Rhode Island Hospitality Association (RIHA) hosted its 33rd Annual Golf Classic at the Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown on Oct. 5. Approximately 144 golfers took part in the day’s festivities, which included a silent auction, raffles and lunch on the golf course, with special guests NFL Hall of Famers Ty Law and Steve DeOssie. Sponsored by Sysco, Gordon Food Service, TriMark, Mancini Beverage, McLaughlin & Moran, Horizon Beverage, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, McGrath Clambakes & Catering, Gregg’s Restaurants, Richards Pub, Marriott Newport, Metro Lobster & Seafood, Seven Stars Bakery, Downeast Coffee Roasters, Bally’s, the Rhode Island Beverage Association, Hotel Viking, Sprague Operating Resources, Falvey Linen Supply, Ecolab, Chow Fun Food Group, Atwells Group, Adler, Pollock & Sheehan, AIM and Navigant Credit Union, the day brought together association members and guests from across the industry.
Pawtucket voters to decide fate of McCoy Stadium
The future of McCoy Stadium rests in the hands of Pawtucket voters.
rinewstoday.com
Minority-owned Syroya’s Bakery opens in North Providence
Creative confectionery, decadent desserts and signature cupcakes with faces of historic figures adorning the top have arrived at Pastry Chef Syroya Eugene’s retail store. The first minority-owned bakery, and one if not the first minority-owned retail businesses in North Providence, Syroya’s Bakery, is open in the shopping plaza at 1860 Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence.
Radio Business Report
A Portuguese AM In New England Changes Hands
It’s a 1kw AM with 1 tower and an all-important FM translator at 93.7 MHz, offering Portuguese-speaking listeners in Fall River and New Bedford brokered programming under the brand “The Voice of the Immigrant.”. Now, these facilities are getting an ownership change.
New East Providence concert venue could be ready by 2024
State and local officials broke ground Friday on a yet-to-be-named, outdoor amphitheater on the waterfront near Bold Point Park.
Thirsty Beaver to open new location in North Kingstown
Thirsty Beaver Hometown Pub & Grub will soon have another location in Rhode Island.
DEM to remove docks at former Echo Lake Campground in Burrillville
The DEM said it acquired the 235-acre property in January 2021 for $2 million using open space funds.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Comic Con celebrates its 10th anniversary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Comic Con will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Nov. 4, and run for three days. Mark Brettin, Breckin Meyer, John Carroll Lynch, Keegan Allen, Zachary Levi, actors from the Mandalorian, and many more, will be at the event. Photo and autograph opportunities with...
Valley Breeze
Former middle school officially sold
WOONSOCKET – Interim Mayor Daniel Gendron this week announced that after many years of sitting vacant, the former middle school at 357 Park Place was sold on Oct. 28 to 357 Park Place LLC, an affiliate of the Goldman Group LLC, a real estate investment, development, and management company based out of Boston.
worcestermag.com
Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries
Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
Valley Breeze
Mary L. Plant – West Warwick
Mary L. (Johansen) Plant, 59, of West Warwick, passed away Oct. 30, 2022, in Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston. Born in Framingham, Mass., she was the daughter of Edward Johansen Sr., and his wife, Jeannine, of Woonsocket, and Harriet Hill, and her husband, Kenneth, of Oriental, N.C.
GoLocalProv
Night of Violence in Providence: Double Shooting, Fast Food Worker and Student Robbed and Assaulted
Two people were shot in Providence overnight, and multiple individuals — including a fast food worker and a college student — were robbed at gunpoint. Two people were shot off of Hartford Avenue early Saturday morning, according to police. The shooting occurred on Whelan Road. One victim remains...
Turnto10.com
School custodian hailed hero for helping choking student
(WJAR) — An elementary school custodian in Bristol is being hailed a hero after performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student. Bobby Santos has been a custodian at Guiteras School in Bristol for five years but has never had to use his CPR certification before. "A child was...
Valley Breeze
Blackstone River Theatre presents an evening of bluegrass featuring Mile Twelve
CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present Mile Twelve on Saturday, Nov. 12. Admission is $20 in advance, and $24 on the day of the show. For reservations or information, call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org. Mile Twelve is a progressive string band from Boston and are...
Valley Breeze
Robert Matthew Clarkin – East Providence
Bob Clarkin, 83, of Rumford, passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Matthew and Elsie (Hanes) Clarkin.
Fairhaven’s Mike and Wayne’s Uniforms Permanently Closing
It's been 35 years since Wayne Oliveira and his partner opened their uniform and accessories business on Route 6 in Fairhaven. It was so long ago, Oliveira doesn't remember if they opened in the winter or summer. Mike and Wayne's Uniforms and accessories was a store many Fairhaven drivers have...
Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England
The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
