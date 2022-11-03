The Rhode Island Hospitality Association (RIHA) hosted its 33rd Annual Golf Classic at the Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown on Oct. 5. Approximately 144 golfers took part in the day’s festivities, which included a silent auction, raffles and lunch on the golf course, with special guests NFL Hall of Famers Ty Law and Steve DeOssie. Sponsored by Sysco, Gordon Food Service, TriMark, Mancini Beverage, McLaughlin & Moran, Horizon Beverage, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, McGrath Clambakes & Catering, Gregg’s Restaurants, Richards Pub, Marriott Newport, Metro Lobster & Seafood, Seven Stars Bakery, Downeast Coffee Roasters, Bally’s, the Rhode Island Beverage Association, Hotel Viking, Sprague Operating Resources, Falvey Linen Supply, Ecolab, Chow Fun Food Group, Atwells Group, Adler, Pollock & Sheehan, AIM and Navigant Credit Union, the day brought together association members and guests from across the industry.

