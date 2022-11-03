ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebeveragejournal.com

Trade Turns Out for RI Hospitality Association Annual Golf Classic

The Rhode Island Hospitality Association (RIHA) hosted its 33rd Annual Golf Classic at the Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown on Oct. 5. Approximately 144 golfers took part in the day’s festivities, which included a silent auction, raffles and lunch on the golf course, with special guests NFL Hall of Famers Ty Law and Steve DeOssie. Sponsored by Sysco, Gordon Food Service, TriMark, Mancini Beverage, McLaughlin & Moran, Horizon Beverage, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, McGrath Clambakes & Catering, Gregg’s Restaurants, Richards Pub, Marriott Newport, Metro Lobster & Seafood, Seven Stars Bakery, Downeast Coffee Roasters, Bally’s, the Rhode Island Beverage Association, Hotel Viking, Sprague Operating Resources, Falvey Linen Supply, Ecolab, Chow Fun Food Group, Atwells Group, Adler, Pollock & Sheehan, AIM and Navigant Credit Union, the day brought together association members and guests from across the industry.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

Minority-owned Syroya’s Bakery opens in North Providence

Creative confectionery, decadent desserts and signature cupcakes with faces of historic figures adorning the top have arrived at Pastry Chef Syroya Eugene’s retail store. The first minority-owned bakery, and one if not the first minority-owned retail businesses in North Providence, Syroya’s Bakery, is open in the shopping plaza at 1860 Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Radio Business Report

A Portuguese AM In New England Changes Hands

It’s a 1kw AM with 1 tower and an all-important FM translator at 93.7 MHz, offering Portuguese-speaking listeners in Fall River and New Bedford brokered programming under the brand “The Voice of the Immigrant.”. Now, these facilities are getting an ownership change.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Comic Con celebrates its 10th anniversary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Comic Con will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Nov. 4, and run for three days. Mark Brettin, Breckin Meyer, John Carroll Lynch, Keegan Allen, Zachary Levi, actors from the Mandalorian, and many more, will be at the event. Photo and autograph opportunities with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Former middle school officially sold

WOONSOCKET – Interim Mayor Daniel Gendron this week announced that after many years of sitting vacant, the former middle school at 357 Park Place was sold on Oct. 28 to 357 Park Place LLC, an affiliate of the Goldman Group LLC, a real estate investment, development, and management company based out of Boston.
WOONSOCKET, RI
worcestermag.com

Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries

Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
TIVERTON, RI
Valley Breeze

Mary L. Plant – West Warwick

Mary L. (Johansen) Plant, 59, of West Warwick, passed away Oct. 30, 2022, in Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston. Born in Framingham, Mass., she was the daughter of Edward Johansen Sr., and his wife, Jeannine, of Woonsocket, and Harriet Hill, and her husband, Kenneth, of Oriental, N.C.
WEST WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

School custodian hailed hero for helping choking student

(WJAR) — An elementary school custodian in Bristol is being hailed a hero after performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student. Bobby Santos has been a custodian at Guiteras School in Bristol for five years but has never had to use his CPR certification before. "A child was...
BRISTOL, RI
MassLive.com

Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England

The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy