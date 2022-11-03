Read full article on original website
Biden, Obama, Trump issue warnings ahead of midterms
President Biden and his two predecessors stumped for their party’s candidates in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, warning supporters that the other side poses a threat to the county. With three days until Election Day, Biden and former President Obama joined Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman...
Misinformation about voting crops up around the U.S. as midterm elections near
In Colorado, an error in early October involving voter registration postcards that were mailed to non-citizens in the state morphed into a conspiracy theory about voter fraud. In Iowa, voters in late September received phone calls spreading misinformation about how they could vote, with Iowans falsely told they could cast their ballots over the phone, the Iowa Capital Dispatch […] The post Misinformation about voting crops up around the U.S. as midterm elections near appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
