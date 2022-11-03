ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. Tries to Get Ukraine to Pretend It Wants to Negotiate With Russia

The U.S. has urged Ukraine to at least act like it’s open to negotiating with Russia—if just to make other nations happy, according to The Washington Post. Officials have asked Ukraine to drop its oppositional stance to negotiations if Vladimir Putin was still in power in order to appease other nations who’ve grown wary of funding a seemingly endless war. “Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners,” an official told The Post. The ask also comes as some Republicans have vowed to shelve financial support for the beleaguered nation entirely, though others have said funds would still be there, if better accounted for. A spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has maintained that he would negotiate with “the new president,” did not respond to the Post’s comment request.Read it at The Washington Post
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL News

Like US, Mexico faces a state-by-state divide over abortion

OAXACA, MEXICO — Differences over abortion have pitted one large batch of U.S. states against another — one group imposing sweeping bans, the other intent on preserving access to abortion. To a remarkable extent, that’s also the case in America’s southern neighbor, Mexico. Ten of Mexico’s...
WRAL News

Biden stumps on job growth, as voters dread inflation

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has notched an envious record on jobs, with 10.3 million gained during his tenure. But voters in Tuesday's midterm elections are far more focused on inflation hovering near 40-year highs. That's left the president trying to convince the public that the job gains mean...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Fed up with political text messages? Read on.

“Boris, Florida is in trouble,” warned one text message seeking campaign donations — and promising 900% matching funds — for Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. “You have until midnight, Boris,” insisted another campaign text, urging voters to fill out a survey, which came with a photo of former President Donald Trump pointing an outstretched forefinger like Uncle Sam.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Starbucks reports record Q4 revenue despite China declines

Pumpkin spice pumped up Starbucks' sales in its fiscal fourth quarter, and the company said it's confident that momentum will carry on into next year. Starbucks’ revenue rose 3% to a record $8.41 billion in the July-September period. The company said Thursday it saw its highest-ever sales week in September when it introduced its fall drinks. Sales of both hot and cold pumpkin spice drinks jumped 17% during the quarter.
WRAL News

Wall Street rallies, in fits and starts, after jobs report

NEW YORK — Stocks rallied Friday, but only after yo-yoing several times, as Wall Street struggled with what to make of the latest reading on the U.S. jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession. The S&P 500 climbed 1.4% after seeing...
WRAL News

European Central Bank leader doubles down on rate increases

FRANKFURT, GERMANY — The head of the European Central Bank underlined the bank's determination to fight rampant inflation with more interest rate increases on top of record hikes, saying Friday that “our job is far from being completed” and that even a mild recession would not be enough to bring rising prices back under control.
WRAL News

Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power

KYIV, UKRAINE — The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country's energy infrastructure — and that means having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out. “We...
WRAL News

DoorDash defies U.S. delivery slowdown with strong Q3

DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter, saying its orders jumped 27% as it expanded overseas and added new grocery and retail offerings. The San Francisco-based delivery company reported 439 million orders in the July-September period. That was higher than the 433 million Wall...
WRAL News

WRAL News

