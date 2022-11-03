Read full article on original website
U.S. Tries to Get Ukraine to Pretend It Wants to Negotiate With Russia
The U.S. has urged Ukraine to at least act like it’s open to negotiating with Russia—if just to make other nations happy, according to The Washington Post. Officials have asked Ukraine to drop its oppositional stance to negotiations if Vladimir Putin was still in power in order to appease other nations who’ve grown wary of funding a seemingly endless war. “Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners,” an official told The Post. The ask also comes as some Republicans have vowed to shelve financial support for the beleaguered nation entirely, though others have said funds would still be there, if better accounted for. A spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has maintained that he would negotiate with “the new president,” did not respond to the Post’s comment request.Read it at The Washington Post
Russian judge in Ukraine’s Donetsk region survives alleged assassination attempt; Wagner Group makes gains in Bakhmut
A Russian-appointed judge for the Supreme Court in the Donetsk region of Ukraine was hospitalized Friday after he was shot in an alleged assassination attempt.
Kyiv preparing for possible total evacuation of its 3 million residents if the city loses electricity supply, report says
A Kyiv official said residents would be requested to leave if the electricity grid failed amid the Russian blitz on energy infrastructure, the NYT reported.
Like US, Mexico faces a state-by-state divide over abortion
OAXACA, MEXICO — Differences over abortion have pitted one large batch of U.S. states against another — one group imposing sweeping bans, the other intent on preserving access to abortion. To a remarkable extent, that’s also the case in America’s southern neighbor, Mexico. Ten of Mexico’s...
Biden stumps on job growth, as voters dread inflation
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has notched an envious record on jobs, with 10.3 million gained during his tenure. But voters in Tuesday's midterm elections are far more focused on inflation hovering near 40-year highs. That's left the president trying to convince the public that the job gains mean...
Alcohol death toll is growing, US government reports say
NEW YORK — The rate of deaths that can be directly attributed to alcohol rose nearly 30% in the U.S. during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new government data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already said the overall number of such deaths...
Fed up with political text messages? Read on.
“Boris, Florida is in trouble,” warned one text message seeking campaign donations — and promising 900% matching funds — for Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. “You have until midnight, Boris,” insisted another campaign text, urging voters to fill out a survey, which came with a photo of former President Donald Trump pointing an outstretched forefinger like Uncle Sam.
Starbucks reports record Q4 revenue despite China declines
Pumpkin spice pumped up Starbucks' sales in its fiscal fourth quarter, and the company said it's confident that momentum will carry on into next year. Starbucks’ revenue rose 3% to a record $8.41 billion in the July-September period. The company said Thursday it saw its highest-ever sales week in September when it introduced its fall drinks. Sales of both hot and cold pumpkin spice drinks jumped 17% during the quarter.
Wall Street rallies, in fits and starts, after jobs report
NEW YORK — Stocks rallied Friday, but only after yo-yoing several times, as Wall Street struggled with what to make of the latest reading on the U.S. jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession. The S&P 500 climbed 1.4% after seeing...
European Central Bank leader doubles down on rate increases
FRANKFURT, GERMANY — The head of the European Central Bank underlined the bank's determination to fight rampant inflation with more interest rate increases on top of record hikes, saying Friday that “our job is far from being completed” and that even a mild recession would not be enough to bring rising prices back under control.
Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power
KYIV, UKRAINE — The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country's energy infrastructure — and that means having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out. “We...
DoorDash defies U.S. delivery slowdown with strong Q3
DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter, saying its orders jumped 27% as it expanded overseas and added new grocery and retail offerings. The San Francisco-based delivery company reported 439 million orders in the July-September period. That was higher than the 433 million Wall...
Forest regeneration that earned multimillion-dollar carbon credits resulted in fewer trees, analysis finds
Claim by academics, including former integrity chair of Australia’s carbon credit scheme, raises further doubts about system
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv mayor tells residents to prepare for the worst
Residents warned they must prepare for having no electricity, water or heating as temperatures drop below freezing
