East Valley Tribune

Council, school board races head to the wire

Candidates for Mesa’s local races are competing for attention on a crowded General Election ballot that includes several high-profile state and federal races as well as four local and 10 state propositions. Money has flowed in the battle for the lone Mesa City Council seat up for grabs Tuesday,...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Valley Metro ‘BUZZing’ through west Mesa

A new bus line is all the buzz – literally. Valley Metro began its new Fiesta BUZZ neighborhood circulator in west Mesa, connecting connect the Fiesta District, Asian District and Mesa Riverview with stops at Mesa Community College, Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza and Sloan Park. “Our public transit plays a vital role in bringing people throughout the Valley together to many destinations, and the Fiesta BUZZ will enhance this area’s unique, organic growth,” said Councilman Francisco Heredia.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist dead after crash on state Route 85 in Buckeye, highway reopens

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — State Route 85 has reopened in Buckeye after a crash left a motorcyclist dead, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS says the accident involved a motorcycle and semi-truck on the north lanes near Southern Avenue. The motorcycle rider died at the scene. Officials didn’t say if the semi-truck driver was hurt.
BUCKEYE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man hit and killed by semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday night. At about 9:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 3rd and Southern avenues for reports of a crash. According to detectives with the Phoenix Police Department, a...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

18-year-old motorcyclist dies after high-speed collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after colliding into a vehicle in Phoenix, authorities said. Ruben Arizaga was found dead on the scene after the accident happened near Seventh Street and Indian School Road around 3:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after getting hit by a semi-truck in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being struck by a semi-truck Thursday night in south Phoenix. Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to a call about a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. There, they found a man injured on the roadway. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. During the investigation, police learned the man was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a semi traveling west on Southern Avenue near Central Avenue. Officers don’t know if the pedestrian was impaired and will wait for the medical examiner’s report. His identity has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.
PHOENIX, AZ
People

Ariz. Girl, 8, Is Fatally Shot During Road Rage Incident While Coming Home from School Awards Ceremony

One driver had a knife and the other driver had a gun, leaving multiple people injured, police say A young girl was the ultimate victim of a road rage incident that started with a knife fight and ended with gunshots at a Phoenix intersection between two men last week, according to multiple reports. The incident started at a four-way stop after the male driver of a four-door black sedan picked up his daughters from school, according to court documents obtained by AZFamily.com. "[The driver] says [Sidney] Garrand seemingly...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

City of Mesa holds public meeting on drive-thru regulations

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Changing how drive-thru’s do business has been something the City of Mesa has been looking into for months. But not all in Mesa are on board with this plan. This evening, a public meeting was held to discuss the city’s latest recommendations. “We are not eliminating drive-thru’s,” City of Mesa Development Services Director Nana Appiah said. “The target is not to elminate drive-thru’s.”
MESA, AZ

