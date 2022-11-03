Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Council, school board races head to the wire
Candidates for Mesa’s local races are competing for attention on a crowded General Election ballot that includes several high-profile state and federal races as well as four local and 10 state propositions. Money has flowed in the battle for the lone Mesa City Council seat up for grabs Tuesday,...
fox10phoenix.com
Apparent health episode results in death of Chandler High student, officials say
Officials with Chandler High School say crisis team members and counselors will be available on Nov. 4, after an apparent health episode ended with the death of a student. Officials say some students witnessed the emergency.
12news.com
Tempe teacher seen yelling at student in viral video resigns. Here's the student's response
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe teacher caught berating a student on social media has officially resigned after being placed on administrative leave. The Tempe Union High School District Governing Board approved James Gustafson's resignation "in lieu of dismissal" during their meeting Tuesday night. Gustafson was a teacher at Marcos de Niza High School.
AZFamily
2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
East Valley Tribune
Valley Metro ‘BUZZing’ through west Mesa
A new bus line is all the buzz – literally. Valley Metro began its new Fiesta BUZZ neighborhood circulator in west Mesa, connecting connect the Fiesta District, Asian District and Mesa Riverview with stops at Mesa Community College, Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza and Sloan Park. “Our public transit plays a vital role in bringing people throughout the Valley together to many destinations, and the Fiesta BUZZ will enhance this area’s unique, organic growth,” said Councilman Francisco Heredia.
Video: Firefighters discourage woman from using ambulance
A Phoenix grandmother showed ABC15 her Ring doorbell camera recording depicting firefighters trying to discourage her from taking an ambulance to a hospital.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dead after crash on state Route 85 in Buckeye, highway reopens
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — State Route 85 has reopened in Buckeye after a crash left a motorcyclist dead, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS says the accident involved a motorcycle and semi-truck on the north lanes near Southern Avenue. The motorcycle rider died at the scene. Officials didn’t say if the semi-truck driver was hurt.
ABC 15 News
Man hit and killed by semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday night. At about 9:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 3rd and Southern avenues for reports of a crash. According to detectives with the Phoenix Police Department, a...
KTAR.com
18-year-old motorcyclist dies after high-speed collision in Phoenix
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after colliding into a vehicle in Phoenix, authorities said. Ruben Arizaga was found dead on the scene after the accident happened near Seventh Street and Indian School Road around 3:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The...
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
Phoenix firefighter Chris Carter killed in U.S. 93 crash
The Phoenix Fire Department announced Thursday the passing of firefighter Chris Carter. Carter died in a crash on US93 in September.
Teen hospitalized after accidental shooting in Chandler, police say
At about 2:30 p.m., police were called to a home near Hunt Highway and McQueen Road for reports of a shooting.
AZFamily
Man dies after getting hit by a semi-truck in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being struck by a semi-truck Thursday night in south Phoenix. Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to a call about a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. There, they found a man injured on the roadway. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. During the investigation, police learned the man was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a semi traveling west on Southern Avenue near Central Avenue. Officers don’t know if the pedestrian was impaired and will wait for the medical examiner’s report. His identity has not been released.
Suspect who tampered with food at Valley Target stores gets probation
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2018. A man arrested in 2018 for pouring hydrogen peroxide on food products at local retail stores throughout the Valley has been placed on supervised probation. David Lohr, 52, was sentenced last week to seven years...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighter dies in US 93 crash near Kingman
Chris Carter died after a crash on US 93 at the age of 35. His memorial has been set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria.
AZFamily
Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.
Ariz. Girl, 8, Is Fatally Shot During Road Rage Incident While Coming Home from School Awards Ceremony
One driver had a knife and the other driver had a gun, leaving multiple people injured, police say A young girl was the ultimate victim of a road rage incident that started with a knife fight and ended with gunshots at a Phoenix intersection between two men last week, according to multiple reports. The incident started at a four-way stop after the male driver of a four-door black sedan picked up his daughters from school, according to court documents obtained by AZFamily.com. "[The driver] says [Sidney] Garrand seemingly...
kjzz.org
These Phoenix Police tips could keep porch pirates away from your holiday deliveries
As the holiday season approaches, more online shoppers will begin to make purchases to be delivered to their homes. But items left on porches are vulnerable to being stolen. Phoenix Police Sergeant Brian Bower suggests video monitoring devices to capture these porch pirates. “Having that surveillance camera at the door...
Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
AZFamily
City of Mesa holds public meeting on drive-thru regulations
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Changing how drive-thru’s do business has been something the City of Mesa has been looking into for months. But not all in Mesa are on board with this plan. This evening, a public meeting was held to discuss the city’s latest recommendations. “We are not eliminating drive-thru’s,” City of Mesa Development Services Director Nana Appiah said. “The target is not to elminate drive-thru’s.”
