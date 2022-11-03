PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Head coach Dino Babers kept quiet on who would start against Pittsburgh. He made it clear that there was no quarterback battle, and that if Garrett Shrader was healthy, he’d start. But since Monday, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was taking first team reps. Shrader wasn’t 100%....
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Sarah Marchand fired a shot from the left circle that bounced off Lindenwood goalie Natalie Ferenc’s chest guard. The puck rattled around and went off of Sarah Thompson before it was left abandoned in the middle of the ice, where Marchand was already following up her own miss.
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Riley Hoffman stared at Pittsburgh’s defense on the opposite side of the floor before bouncing the ball three times. Ashley Browske had to get down on one knee to dig Hoffman’s serve, and eventually Rachel Fairbanks sent the ball back to the net.
Comments / 0