Music festivals are a big undertaking. For many, months of planning and budgeting goes into the experience. At times, there is stress, setbacks and logistical nightmares before even getting to the gates. And I’m not talking about the music festival itself. People travel from far and wide to attend such events and the premiere music festivals are common ‘bucket list’ vacations for many fans. Top of that bucket list for most reggae rock fans in the U.S. is likely to be California Roots Music & Arts Festival in Monterey, CA. Entering its twelfth year, Cali Roots has consistently delivered exciting lineups. Leaving little up for speculation, the heavy-hitting and diverse lineup announcement delivered today revealed almost the complete rundown. If this event is on your bucket list, this is a great year to check it off…

MONTEREY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO