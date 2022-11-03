Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
montereycountyweekly.com
Perusing an extraordinary collection of historical photographs that was saved.
David Schmalz here, still spinning from my recent visit to the Monterey County Historical Society with Weekly editor Sara Rubin, where we stood in a vault filled with file after file of singular historical photographs—most of them local—collected over decades by Pacific Grove photographer Pat Hathaway, who died in 2021 at age 71.
2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store
A cannabis business may be able to operate in Pacific Grove if voters this November vote to pass Measure M. Voting 'yes' on Measure M, is voters giving council the nod to move forward to amend the city’s municipal code to allow the sale of cannabis with geographic restrictions. However, the measure is non-binding. Councilmember The post 2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Dispatch
Local Scene: Book sale returns; ‘American Pickers’ filming in California
The Friends of Gilroy Library holds a book sale every second Saturday of the month from 10am-1pm at the library, 350 West Sixth St. The next sale is Nov. 12. Books will be $5 per bag for members and $8 a bag for non-members. The Isabel Jewell Bookstore is open...
topshelfmusicmag.com
California Roots 2023: a true bucket list event
Music festivals are a big undertaking. For many, months of planning and budgeting goes into the experience. At times, there is stress, setbacks and logistical nightmares before even getting to the gates. And I’m not talking about the music festival itself. People travel from far and wide to attend such events and the premiere music festivals are common ‘bucket list’ vacations for many fans. Top of that bucket list for most reggae rock fans in the U.S. is likely to be California Roots Music & Arts Festival in Monterey, CA. Entering its twelfth year, Cali Roots has consistently delivered exciting lineups. Leaving little up for speculation, the heavy-hitting and diverse lineup announcement delivered today revealed almost the complete rundown. If this event is on your bucket list, this is a great year to check it off…
pajaronian.com
New documentary showcases Annieglass on 40th anniversary
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Forty years ago, artist Annie Morhauser arrived in Santa Cruz County with a passion for glass and a dream to succeed. After graduating from the California College of the Arts with a degree in glassmaking, Morhauser set up shop in a small, 400-square-foot studio in Santa Cruz and got to work.
Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Searching for the best sandwich can put you in quite the pickle... Unless you live in Monterey County because the best sandwich is in Prunedale, according to Yelp. The Prunedale Market & Deli was ranked the best sandwich spot in California. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to The post Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey Bay photographers take center stage at a photo conference.
Agata Popęda here, with something to consider this weekend. We realize at the Weekly that fall 2022 seems busier with events than ever, but a world-class photo conference open for public attendance and free to attend still sounds like an absolute bargain. The two-day B&H OPTIC conference this year traveled from New York to Monterey for the OPTIC West edition. The event starts Sunday and continues through Monday; while it’s free, registration is required.
losgatan.com
Sahr’s Passages: How did a man from a prominent Sierra Leonean family end up homeless in Los Gatos?
He has much in common with other residents of Los Gatos: He’s a veteran who grew up in a family with mining interests overseas. He’ll buy you a cold drink on a hot day. When he’s offered a free beer at the bar he insists on paying. He waxes poetic about the virtues of “freedom” and cares deeply about the documents produced by the Founding Fathers.
californiaglobe.com
The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches
Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
pajaronian.com
Leaving his stamp: Local post office worker retires after 34 years
After 34 years at the U.S. Post Office in Watsonville, Jimmie Nartates wrapped up his career as a window clerk Monday beneath a large gold banner, “Happy Retirement.”. With signs posted about his work station by fellow workers, such as “Welcome to 7-day weekends,” and “No Work Zone,” Nartates maintained his signature warm, soft-spoken stance through his final day, dealing with the standard flurry of customers, taking in packages and letters and selling stamps.
The Almanac Online
Cake boutique Lady M opens permanent shop in Los Altos
The interior of the newly renovated Lady M location in Los Altos. Courtesy Lady M. After a trial run with a Los Altos pop-up, Lady M is putting down roots there, and the high-end cake boutique's mille crêpe cakes are now on permanent offer. The popular New York City-based...
Santa Cruz voters concerned about electioneering
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The midterm elections are next week, and electioneering concerns are on the minds of some voters heading out to cast their ballots. Mark Woodward has lived in Santa Cruz most of his life. He told KION he saw a group of people for "measure o"-- near the mobile voting site. While The post Santa Cruz voters concerned about electioneering appeared first on KION546.
New Times
Political gospel: Assembly District 30 candidate Vicki Nohrden wrote a book saying that California's natural disasters are punishment from God
Spanning most of San Luis Obispo County and moving up the coastline to include Monterey and Santa Cruz counties, the 30th Assembly District will usher in either Democrat Dawn Addis or Republican Vicki Nohrden come Nov. 8. In campaign documents, Nohrden identifies as a nonprofit director, educator, and family court...
KSBW.com
'A mistake,' Monterey and San Benito county leaders react to Newsom's homeless funding rejection
SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he is going to block about $1 billion in funding for homeless programs across the state and demanding more aggressive action plans by local governments. Leaders in Monterey and San Benito counties say the governor's claims don’t apply to the...
baynature.org
The Sea Otter That Stole a Surfboard in Santa Cruz Remains Free … For Now
In September, a surfer named Nick Ericksen was catching some waves at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz when a creature emerged from the depths and grabbed his board. To his relief, the creature wasn’t a shark, but a cute, fluffy sea otter. And this otter had an agenda. In a video of the encounter captured by a shoreside onlooker, Ericksen relinquishes the board to the sea otter and struggles to get it back. The otter curls up on Ericksen’s board and, like a true Santa Cruz local, proceeds to ride a few waves.
natureworldnews.com
Officials Contemplate Fate of Famous Sea Otter After Surfboard Theft
Nick Ericksen, a surfer from Santa Cruz, was surfing at Steamer Lane in September when a creature protruded from the water and snatched his board. He was relieved to learn that the animal was the famous sea otter that had been released into the wild by authorities instead of a shark.
With Benchlands clearing complete, Santa Cruz aims for spring park reopening
Though just over 30% of evicted Benchlands residents opted for shelter at the armory, the clearing of Santa Cruz County's largest homeless encampment is now complete, taking only seven phases instead of the anticipated nine or 10. City Homelessness Response Manager Larry Imwalle views the process as successful despite the low rate of uptake.
KMJ
Skyrocketing Lettuce Prices Impact Pet Owners And Restaurants
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Expect to pay a lot more for your dinner salad this month. Lettuce prices have skyrocketed. The price hike is impacting restaurants and pet owners. A tossed green salad keeps getting more expensive every week. The Press Box Sports Grill says a case of Romaine...
sanbenito.com
Letter: Sam Farr, we are so disappointed in you
Sam, without staff you are no longer able to keep facts straight, and whoever wrote the endorsement of Measure Q for you did you a great disservice. (Replying to “Opinion: Control the future of your county” from the Oct. 21 Free Lance.) First off, you—as a former Supervisor...
Recycling Today
California's Santa Clara County expands household hazardous waste collection
The County of Santa Clara (California) Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program says it is expanding access to a service that provides a simple, cost-effective way for small businesses to dispose of hazardous waste. The Very Small Quantity Generator (VSQG) disposal program is a drop-off service for businesses that generate fewer...
