After a long delay, the regional park district trail to San Jose Creek is opening to the public.

Read full article on original website
Related
Measure O offshoot: The new ruckus over Santa Cruz's plan to remove Lot 4 trees
Could the timing have been any worse? As Santa Cruz voters go to the polls Tuesday to vote up or down on the controversial multiuse library/housing/parking structure downtown on Lot 4, all of sudden the trees on the parcel were tagged for removal. Was it all a plot, a clumsy move — or just part of a long-planned process that protestors find objectionable?
KSBW.com
Power restored after outages knock out electricity to 19,000 PG&E customers in Monterey County
MONTEREY, Calif. — More than 19,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers lost power Saturday afternoon due to two outages in Monterey County. PG&E's website says one of the outages started at 12:15 p.m. and impacted 13,595 homes and businesses in Marina and Seaside. The other outage started just before...
natureworldnews.com
Officials Contemplate Fate of Famous Sea Otter After Surfboard Theft
Nick Ericksen, a surfer from Santa Cruz, was surfing at Steamer Lane in September when a creature protruded from the water and snatched his board. He was relieved to learn that the animal was the famous sea otter that had been released into the wild by authorities instead of a shark.
Student Lookout: Warriors ticket deal, Santa Cruz cafes and First Friday
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you a First Friday deal, all-you-can-eat pizza and Santa Cruz cafes.
hotelnewsresource.com
Job Opportunity - Hotel General Manager Holiday Inn Express - Marina State Beach, Marina, CA
We currently have an exciting opportunity for a General Manager at our Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Marina property. If youre a team player who is excited about delivering a meaningful guest experience we encourage you to explore your next career opportunity with us. The General Manager's duties include, but...
KSBW.com
National Weather Service puts out frost advisory for the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — The National Weather Service has put out a frost advisory for areas of the Central Coast. The advisory is listed for all of San Benito County and most of Monterey County, including the Salinas Valley, the Big Sur mountains and Carmel Valley. Temperatures as low as...
Gilroy Dispatch
Monterey/Luchessa intersection to close temporarily
Work crews wrap up another section of the South County Recycled Water Pipeline Project at the intersection of Luchessa Avenue and Automall Parkway, which has been closed in recent days due to the construction. On Nov. 7, crews will begin water pipeline installation across Monterey Road from E. Luchessa to W. Luchessa avenues, according to Valley Water. The work is expected to take five days and will require closing the intersection of Monterey and Luchessa to all traffic from 7pm to 6am. The 3.5-mile, $23 million project will expand the distribution of additional recycled water in Gilroy, serve new customers, improve service delivery through system redundancy during outages, and support future system expansions, according to Valley Water.
baynature.org
The Sea Otter That Stole a Surfboard in Santa Cruz Remains Free … For Now
In September, a surfer named Nick Ericksen was catching some waves at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz when a creature emerged from the depths and grabbed his board. To his relief, the creature wasn’t a shark, but a cute, fluffy sea otter. And this otter had an agenda. In a video of the encounter captured by a shoreside onlooker, Ericksen relinquishes the board to the sea otter and struggles to get it back. The otter curls up on Ericksen’s board and, like a true Santa Cruz local, proceeds to ride a few waves.
sanbenito.com
San Benito County steps up water-saving efforts
After a slow start to conserving water in our community, residents started stepping up their efforts in late August. We need more of this effort, but it’s very encouraging news to see our community respond. The following data, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, was provided by Sunnyslope County...
montereycountyweekly.com
Pending the outcome of a ballot initiative, and a future hotel, Sand City might be in the catbird seat.
Development of any kind on the Monterey Peninsula has become exceedingly rare, as getting a project over the finish line often involves several permitting hurdles and, quite often, the lack of a legal water supply. Sand City, at least on the water side, is a local outlier – it owns...
montereycountyweekly.com
Sandbar & Grill on the wharf holds true to its classic locals’ bar identity even in a tourist area.
A bar and restaurant on the water (quite literally) in a tourism-driven community can easily lean toward touristy kitsch or go high end. But Sandbar & Grill is as unpretentious a place as it comes, located down a staircase off of Wharf 2, with a seafood-focused menu that certainly attracts tourists looking to check that box, but a bar that draws lots of regulars.
Hollister Animal Shelter closes to public temporarily due to limited staffing
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter said due to limited staffing, they will close to the public temporarily. They did not give an estimated time for reopening. The shelter announced that it will continue animal care as normal, and field services will remain active. Nigh kennels will remain open to the public and will The post Hollister Animal Shelter closes to public temporarily due to limited staffing appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
SPCA offering free deer whistles to drivers in Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County is offering drivers free deer whistles with the goal of protecting drivers and deer on roadways. According to the SPCA, "when mounted to a vehicle, car, truck or motorcycle moving at 35 mph or faster, the deer whistle makes a sound that alerts deer of the approaching vehicle."
2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store
A cannabis business may be able to operate in Pacific Grove if voters this November vote to pass Measure M. Voting 'yes' on Measure M, is voters giving council the nod to move forward to amend the city’s municipal code to allow the sale of cannabis with geographic restrictions. However, the measure is non-binding. Councilmember The post 2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store appeared first on KION546.
Soquel Union Elementary School District candidates on teacher pay, mental health, declining enrollment and pandemic learning loss
Sixteen candidates are running for nine seats in five school districts across the county. Lookout sent questionnaires to all of them asking about the most pressing issues facing their schools. Here, we take a look at Soquel Union Elementary School District.
montereycountyweekly.com
Perusing an extraordinary collection of historical photographs that was saved.
David Schmalz here, still spinning from my recent visit to the Monterey County Historical Society with Weekly editor Sara Rubin, where we stood in a vault filled with file after file of singular historical photographs—most of them local—collected over decades by Pacific Grove photographer Pat Hathaway, who died in 2021 at age 71.
After violent video goes viral, Coonerty, Brunner seek answers on court-ordered 'reunification therapy'
A violent viral video showing the forced removal of two Santa Cruz children from their home on Oct. 20 has left many in the community searching for answers. The catch? The removal was ordered by a Santa Cruz County Superior Court judge.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Photos | Hundreds turn out for Salinas Valley’s Halloween, Day of the Dead activities
SALINAS VALLEY — Over the past week, spine-chilling activities to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) took place throughout the Salinas Valley. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters stopped by the third annual Front Street’s Spook Fest on Monday, presented by the group Front Street in collaboration with the City of Soledad and Soledad Police Department.
KSBW.com
Strong thunderstorm to cover areas of the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a special weather statement for a widespread thunderstorm expected along the Central Coast. According to the NWS, a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Santa Cruz, northwestern San Benito and southeastern Santa Clara counties. Hazards include winds above...
KSBW.com
1st reported case of avian flu in Monterey County
GONZALES, Calif. — After the first reported case of avian flu in the region, Monterey County officials are working to let people know how to keep their backyard chickens safe. The first case was reported at Metzer farms, a commercial duck breeding facility in Gonzales. The Monterey County Agriculture...
Comments / 0