After a long delay, the regional park district trail to San Jose Creek is opening to the public.

Work crews wrap up another section of the South County Recycled Water Pipeline Project at the intersection of Luchessa Avenue and Automall Parkway, which has been closed in recent days due to the construction. On Nov. 7, crews will begin water pipeline installation across Monterey Road from E. Luchessa to W. Luchessa avenues, according to Valley Water. The work is expected to take five days and will require closing the intersection of Monterey and Luchessa to all traffic from 7pm to 6am. The 3.5-mile, $23 million project will expand the distribution of additional recycled water in Gilroy, serve new customers, improve service delivery through system redundancy during outages, and support future system expansions, according to Valley Water.

GILROY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO