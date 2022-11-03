ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike

The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
BBC

Essex Chief Constable reveals 93 applicants did not meet required standards

Nearly 100 police applicants in Essex were rejected because they failed to meet required standards, it has emerged. Essex Police saw 74 new recruits pass out on Friday, bringing the county's number to 3,686 operational officers. Chief Constable BJ Harrington said it was an "immensely proud day" but revealed his...
Fox News

King Charles felt his mother Queen Elizabeth ‘was cold and aloof’ during ‘lonely’ childhood, author claims

Christopher Andersen believes there’s a reason why King Charles is "one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had." The author has written a new book about the monarch, titled "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous palace insiders who have made shocking revelations about the 73-year-old.
The Independent

Princess of Wales celebrates as England secure Rugby League World Cup victory

The Princess of Wales enjoyed a “really exciting” game as she joined fans to watch England win their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final.Kate attended the crunch game against Papua New Guinea at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Wearing a red coat over a long-sleeved burgundy top and pleated skirt, the princess was cheered by the crowd of 23,179 supporters as she walked on to the pitch to shake hands with players from both teams before the match kicked off.Kate, with an umbrella to...
BBC

Imran Khan: Why the gun attack on the Pakistan ex-PM matters to India

The gun attack on Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has made headlines across India, where he is a household name. Mr Khan's is a well-known personality in the country despite the acrimonious relations between Delhi and Islamabad. At a press briefing on Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam...
BBC

Cassius Turvey: Aboriginal boy's killing puts spotlight on racism in Australia

Three weeks ago, Aboriginal teenager Cassius Turvey was walking home from his Perth school with friends when a stranger allegedly pulled up in a utility vehicle and told the group to run. What happened next has shocked Australia and posed hard questions, many say, about pervasive racism in the country.
BBC

Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house

A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
BBC

Detainees cause disturbance at London immigration centre

Detainees have caused a "disturbance" at a London immigration removal centre during a power outage, the Home Office says. No one was injured during the incident at the Harmondsworth detention centre in west London. It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went into the courtyard...
BBC

Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026

True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. M﻿ap experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. T﻿hey said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
BBC

Spain cannabis: Police claim largest ever seizure

The largest haul of cannabis ever found has been discovered in a series of raids across Spain, police say. Authorities said they seized more than 32 tonnes of the drug which has an estimated street value of more than £57m. Police said they arrested nine men and 11 women,...
BBC

Woman denies murdering newborn baby in Weston-super-Mare

A woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a newborn baby. Sarah Jayne Barron, 34, submitted the plea at Bristol Crown Court earlier, and a trial date was set for 17 July, 2023 by Judge Peter Blair KC. The body of the newborn baby was found at a...
BBC

Last passengers arrive at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

As the last plane touched down at Doncaster Sheffield Airport on Friday night, a small crowd gathered to watch a piece of history unfold. The airport is set to close imminently, with the final passenger flight from Egypt signalling a new chapter. Owners Peel decided to cease operations citing the...

