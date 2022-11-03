ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Valley Tribune

Council likely to OK Water Tower contract

Gilbert Council is expected on Tuesday to award a $109,600 contract to Willmeng Construction to help with the makeover of Water Tower Plaza located downtown. The aging 0.7-acre park, home to the town’s iconic water tower built in 1927, needs revamping, town officials say. According to Rick Hooker, senior...
East Valley Tribune

2 unique projects heading to Chandler Council

The Chandler Planning & Zoning Commission is recommending the City Council approve a large project that essentially welcomes folks to downtown and a mixed-use development that combines nine businesses with a home on top of each. The District Downtown would be located on nearly 45 acres at the southwest corner...
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Council, school board races head to the wire

Candidates for Mesa’s local races are competing for attention on a crowded General Election ballot that includes several high-profile state and federal races as well as four local and 10 state propositions. Money has flowed in the battle for the lone Mesa City Council seat up for grabs Tuesday,...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

7.6 acres in Queen Creek sell for $4.725 million

The sale of 7.6 acres in Queen Creek and the sale of an industrial building in Chandler highlight recent deals closed by NAI Horizon professionals. The two Southeast Valley sales totaled $5.65 million. Sale Transactions:. Michael Myrick, CCIM, MRED, negotiated the sale of 7.6 acres for $4.725 million, representing both...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

$1.3M land buy could lead to apartment complex

A California man last week closed a deal to buy 3 acres of vacant land in west Mesa for $1.3 million with an eye toward building a 72-unit apartment complex. Hoa T. Lai of Milpitas bought the property at 333 W. Brown Road at Country Club through an LLC called Enzo and Jax from Omega Healthcare Investors, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com, although the application to the city for site plan review identified the seller as Sen-Mesa Investment Properties LLC.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

New police interference city code advances

In the battle over what constitutes unlawful interference with police officers and what is protected speech, the City of Mesa is considering adding a new tool to limit what law enforcement officials say is a rise in bystanders interfering with police activity – including citizens filming police. At Mesa...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Valley Metro ‘BUZZing’ through west Mesa

A new bus line is all the buzz – literally. Valley Metro began its new Fiesta BUZZ neighborhood circulator in west Mesa, connecting connect the Fiesta District, Asian District and Mesa Riverview with stops at Mesa Community College, Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza and Sloan Park. “Our public transit plays a vital role in bringing people throughout the Valley together to many destinations, and the Fiesta BUZZ will enhance this area’s unique, organic growth,” said Councilman Francisco Heredia.
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Chandler Approves Public Housing Development Project

During the Oct. 27 Chandler City Council Meeting, the Chandler City Council approved a development agreement with Gorman and Company, LLC, to co-develop Villas on McQueen, a five-acre site located at the southeast corner of McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard. The project will be a newly constructed family and senior...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR News

Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores

Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

What Happened to the Bell Bank Park Bond Funds?

Late last month, UMB Bank provided notice that Legacy Cares has officially defaulted on a series of tax-exempt bonds that were meant to fund the Bell Bank Park construction project. While that has been widely reported (examples here and here), the fact that more than a dozen local contractors have not yet been paid on a project that completed construction back in Jan. 2022 has been mostly just a sidenote.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Powerful storms damage vendor tents at holiday market in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A holiday market in Mesa was hit hard with rain and hail Thursday, damaging vendors’ tents and goods for sale. Around 100 vendors were set up at Sugarplums Market near Ray and Sossaman roads. When the storm hit, tents and even a cash register went flying — sending money into the air.
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to Town

A new fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash. The chicken sandwich segment of the restaurant industry has been one of the fastest-growing categories in the United States. More and more specialty chicken sandwich restaurants are opening across the country, and others that had formerly been regional-specific have started to spread across the nation. One of the newest, fastest-growing chicken sandwich restaurants within the fast-casual sector has officially set its sights on Arizona, with a new restaurant set to open by the end of the year.
