East Valley Tribune
Council likely to OK Water Tower contract
Gilbert Council is expected on Tuesday to award a $109,600 contract to Willmeng Construction to help with the makeover of Water Tower Plaza located downtown. The aging 0.7-acre park, home to the town’s iconic water tower built in 1927, needs revamping, town officials say. According to Rick Hooker, senior...
East Valley Tribune
2 unique projects heading to Chandler Council
The Chandler Planning & Zoning Commission is recommending the City Council approve a large project that essentially welcomes folks to downtown and a mixed-use development that combines nine businesses with a home on top of each. The District Downtown would be located on nearly 45 acres at the southwest corner...
East Valley Tribune
Council, school board races head to the wire
Candidates for Mesa’s local races are competing for attention on a crowded General Election ballot that includes several high-profile state and federal races as well as four local and 10 state propositions. Money has flowed in the battle for the lone Mesa City Council seat up for grabs Tuesday,...
azbigmedia.com
7.6 acres in Queen Creek sell for $4.725 million
The sale of 7.6 acres in Queen Creek and the sale of an industrial building in Chandler highlight recent deals closed by NAI Horizon professionals. The two Southeast Valley sales totaled $5.65 million. Sale Transactions:. Michael Myrick, CCIM, MRED, negotiated the sale of 7.6 acres for $4.725 million, representing both...
East Valley Tribune
$1.3M land buy could lead to apartment complex
A California man last week closed a deal to buy 3 acres of vacant land in west Mesa for $1.3 million with an eye toward building a 72-unit apartment complex. Hoa T. Lai of Milpitas bought the property at 333 W. Brown Road at Country Club through an LLC called Enzo and Jax from Omega Healthcare Investors, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com, although the application to the city for site plan review identified the seller as Sen-Mesa Investment Properties LLC.
East Valley Tribune
New police interference city code advances
In the battle over what constitutes unlawful interference with police officers and what is protected speech, the City of Mesa is considering adding a new tool to limit what law enforcement officials say is a rise in bystanders interfering with police activity – including citizens filming police. At Mesa...
East Valley Tribune
Valley Metro ‘BUZZing’ through west Mesa
A new bus line is all the buzz – literally. Valley Metro began its new Fiesta BUZZ neighborhood circulator in west Mesa, connecting connect the Fiesta District, Asian District and Mesa Riverview with stops at Mesa Community College, Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza and Sloan Park. “Our public transit plays a vital role in bringing people throughout the Valley together to many destinations, and the Fiesta BUZZ will enhance this area’s unique, organic growth,” said Councilman Francisco Heredia.
KTAR.com
The Stillery, a live music restaurant, to open in Goodyear’s future downtown
PHOENIX — A Tennessee-based live music restaurant announced plans Wednesday to open in late 2023 in Goodyear’s future downtown area. The Stillery, known for country music and dancing, will be located at GSQ near 150th Avenue and McDowell Road, the city of Goodyear said in a press release.
SignalsAZ
Chandler Approves Public Housing Development Project
During the Oct. 27 Chandler City Council Meeting, the Chandler City Council approved a development agreement with Gorman and Company, LLC, to co-develop Villas on McQueen, a five-acre site located at the southeast corner of McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard. The project will be a newly constructed family and senior...
Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores
Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
AZFamily
Construction underway for new Google Fiber high-speed internet service in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Construction has begun on the installation of a new internet service, Google Fiber, which will provide Mesa residents and business owners with a new option for accessing the internet. Mesa mayor John Giles said it’s important to keep the city ahead of the curve regarding...
azbex.com
What Happened to the Bell Bank Park Bond Funds?
Late last month, UMB Bank provided notice that Legacy Cares has officially defaulted on a series of tax-exempt bonds that were meant to fund the Bell Bank Park construction project. While that has been widely reported (examples here and here), the fact that more than a dozen local contractors have not yet been paid on a project that completed construction back in Jan. 2022 has been mostly just a sidenote.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa outdoor market suffers damage following massive storm
A massive storm that hit parts of the Valley not only left behind flooding. It also left some damage to an outdoor market in the East Valley. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Phoenix to hire private security guards for city public parks
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to move forward with a pilot program that would hire private security guards to patrol eight city public parks during the overnight hours. The plan calls for the security guards to take over for Phoenix park rangers, who work in the...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Johnson Ranch holiday market slated for Nov. 5 in San Tan Valley
Food trucks, candles, puppy adoptions, live music, gifts from local vendors – you name it, the holiday market hosted by Johnson Ranch in San Tan Valley probably has it all this weekend. This inaugural holiday market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 5 at...
AZFamily
Powerful storms damage vendor tents at holiday market in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A holiday market in Mesa was hit hard with rain and hail Thursday, damaging vendors’ tents and goods for sale. Around 100 vendors were set up at Sugarplums Market near Ray and Sossaman roads. When the storm hit, tents and even a cash register went flying — sending money into the air.
AZFamily
Frontier Airlines announces new nonstop service from Phoenix to 6 locations, more planned
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Would you like more nonstop flights? Frontier Airlines will offer six new nonstop flights starting Saturday, Nov. 5. from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The airline company said six more routes will start sometime during the winter, which adds up to 23 nonstop flights in total from the Valley of the Sun.
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to Town
A new fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash. The chicken sandwich segment of the restaurant industry has been one of the fastest-growing categories in the United States. More and more specialty chicken sandwich restaurants are opening across the country, and others that had formerly been regional-specific have started to spread across the nation. One of the newest, fastest-growing chicken sandwich restaurants within the fast-casual sector has officially set its sights on Arizona, with a new restaurant set to open by the end of the year.
Scottsdale Road shut down, hundreds evacuated due to gas leak
Officials say nearly 200 apartment units have been evacuated and Scottsdale Road is shut down due to a gas leak.
