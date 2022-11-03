ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
msn.com

Meet a 30-year-old with $110,000 in student debt who chose her job in hopes of public-service loan forgiveness — but her balance just keeps growing

Like millions of student-loan borrowers, Kjerstin Laine is in loan-relief limbo. For Laine, a 30-year-old who has over $110,000 in student debt, the $20,000 in forgiveness she's set to get from President Joe Biden's plan is just a drop in the bucket. As a first-generation college student whose debt has shaped the trajectory of her career, she fears her balance will balloon even more after pandemic-era payment pauses end and interest starts accruing again.
GOBankingRates

Student Loan Forgiveness: New Rules for 2023 Strengthen Chances To Qualify

The Biden administration announced on Oct. 25 executive actions that will bring most loans managed by the Education Department “closer to forgiveness,” the Department of Education declared. One such action: credit toward the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program for borrowers who have qualifying employment. SNAP Benefits: Can...
CNET

Borrowers Could Get Student Loan Debt Automatically Canceled in 2 Weeks

As the legal challenges to President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt proceed in courts, the White House continues to urge eligible borrowers to file claims for debt relief. After the recent court decision to pause onetime student loan debt relief, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that the "temporary order does not prevent borrowers from applying for student debt relief at studentaid.gov."
Money

Student Loan Forgiveness Timeline: 7 Dates You Should Know

Applied for student loan forgiveness and now wondering what’s next? You’re not alone. The Biden administration said more than 12 million borrowers have already requested up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness through the recently opened application portal on studentaid.gov. So far, not much has happened to those applications. The Education Department has yet to start processing them.
yr.media

Young Adults Desperately Need Student Loan Forgiveness

The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program is looking a little messy lately. Recently, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the administration from discharging student loan debt until the court finishes reviewing the case. In other words, right now, there’s a pause on student loan forgiveness. But this...
WMAZ

Yes, a court order paused Biden’s student loan forgiveness program

In August, President Joe Biden announced his administration’s plan for widespread student loan forgiveness. The Department of Education planned to forgive $10,000 in student debt for anyone making under $125,000 a year, and $20,000 in student debt for people under that annual income limit who received Pell Grants. The...
ARIZONA STATE
CNET

Student Loan Debt Relief Starts in November Unless You Opt Out

Though a federal appeals court has issued a temporary injunction that will pause President Joe Biden's plan to discharge up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible borrowers, debt cancellation for about 8 million Americans could begin automatically as early as Nov. 14. On Oct. 18, the Education...

