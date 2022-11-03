Read full article on original website
Student Loan Forgiveness: What To Do If You’ve Already Applied
Even though borrowers have until Dec. 31, 2023, to apply for student loan forgiveness, many are not waiting to start the application process. By applying now, borrowers who received Federal Pell...
What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?
Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration's loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments...
Application for student loan relief is live, but some borrowers are no longer eligible
The online application portal for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program officially rolled out Monday. However, some borrowers are not eligible for the one-time relief. In late September, the Biden administration altered its guidance so that borrowers with privately held Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans or...
Student loan relief application now officially available through online portal
President Joe Biden on Monday officially unveiled the online application portal for his student loan forgiveness program for eligible borrowers.
CNET
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
Congress eliminated the program in 2006 that allowed married couples to merge their student debt into a joint loan for a lower interest rate.
CNET
Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled
The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
Student Loan Refund Checks Are In the Mail for Anyone Who Paid During the COVID-19 Moratorium
Some checks are starting to be sent to certain student loan borrowers even though, as result of a court order, the Biden administration is temporarily blocked from processing debt discharges. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On...
msn.com
Meet a 30-year-old with $110,000 in student debt who chose her job in hopes of public-service loan forgiveness — but her balance just keeps growing
Like millions of student-loan borrowers, Kjerstin Laine is in loan-relief limbo. For Laine, a 30-year-old who has over $110,000 in student debt, the $20,000 in forgiveness she's set to get from President Joe Biden's plan is just a drop in the bucket. As a first-generation college student whose debt has shaped the trajectory of her career, she fears her balance will balloon even more after pandemic-era payment pauses end and interest starts accruing again.
Student Loan Forgiveness: New Rules for 2023 Strengthen Chances To Qualify
The Biden administration announced on Oct. 25 executive actions that will bring most loans managed by the Education Department “closer to forgiveness,” the Department of Education declared. One such action: credit toward the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program for borrowers who have qualifying employment. SNAP Benefits: Can...
Student Loan Forgiveness: You May Automatically Qualify — Here’s Why
The Biden administration is trying to make it as easy as possible for federal student loan borrowers to get debt relief of up to $20,000, having recently launched an online loan forgiveness...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Student Loan Pause Ends December 31, 2022, but Public Service Loan Forgiveness is Still Available
If you have student loan debt like me, you should know two important dates:. Student loan pause ends — repayment begins January 1, 2023. The last day to apply for Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness (TEPSLF) Limited PSLF Waiver ended Oct. 31, 2022, but there are other loan forgiveness options.
CNET
Borrowers Could Get Student Loan Debt Automatically Canceled in 2 Weeks
As the legal challenges to President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt proceed in courts, the White House continues to urge eligible borrowers to file claims for debt relief. After the recent court decision to pause onetime student loan debt relief, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that the "temporary order does not prevent borrowers from applying for student debt relief at studentaid.gov."
Business Insider
A 40-year-old physical therapist got $222,000 in student loans forgiven through PSLF and used a tax strategy to pay as little as possible along the way
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Robert Metzger, Jr. got $222,000 worth...
Student Loan Forgiveness Timeline: 7 Dates You Should Know
Applied for student loan forgiveness and now wondering what’s next? You’re not alone. The Biden administration said more than 12 million borrowers have already requested up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness through the recently opened application portal on studentaid.gov. So far, not much has happened to those applications. The Education Department has yet to start processing them.
yr.media
Young Adults Desperately Need Student Loan Forgiveness
The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program is looking a little messy lately. Recently, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the administration from discharging student loan debt until the court finishes reviewing the case. In other words, right now, there’s a pause on student loan forgiveness. But this...
WMAZ
Yes, a court order paused Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
In August, President Joe Biden announced his administration’s plan for widespread student loan forgiveness. The Department of Education planned to forgive $10,000 in student debt for anyone making under $125,000 a year, and $20,000 in student debt for people under that annual income limit who received Pell Grants. The...
CNET
Student Loan Debt Relief Starts in November Unless You Opt Out
Though a federal appeals court has issued a temporary injunction that will pause President Joe Biden's plan to discharge up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible borrowers, debt cancellation for about 8 million Americans could begin automatically as early as Nov. 14. On Oct. 18, the Education...
The Federal Student Debt Relief applications are now open!
The Federal Student Debt Relief program allows student loan discharge to eligible borrowers, up to $20,000 for Federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for non-Pell grant recipients.
