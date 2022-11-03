ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest Column: Who are “we the people”?

By By TRACY HODSON
 3 days ago

It has caught my attention that the writers of several recent letters to the World Newspaper have used a certain phrase within those letters, the phrase “we the people.” On September 30th, John Chaplin wrote that Val Hoyle’s “experience does not share the priorities of we the people.” Leaving aside the grammatical issues with this peculiar usage of the phrase, let’s look at the real problem with this sort of language. Normally, Chaplin would have written something like, “Val’s experience does not reflect my priorities,” but to do that, Chaplin would have to recognize that he can only speak for himself. However, by sticking these words into his letter, he elevates his personal opinions to a grandiloquent statement purporting to represent not merely himself, but The People, capital T, capital P.

First of all, where is this phrase coming from? It is, of course, the first three words of the preamble to the US Constitution, which reads, in full:

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

Governor Morris wrote his preamble to set up what follows, which is a document whose ideas, ideals, and laws are meant to apply to all the citizens of the United States. Not some, but all. Yes, it took a long time for that to become a fact, rather than a mere ideal. Women were not included in that first group of “the People,” nor were White men who didn’t own property; it didn’t include Black people at all, nor did it acknowledge the large population of southern slaves. But it is 2022, and that opening sentence is now understood to either include every single citizen of the United States, or no one at all, because if it doesn’t do the former, it is meaningless.

So the question becomes, what do the people who have plucked those three words from the country’s foundational document and inserted them into ordinary statements about themselves, mean when they do so? Are these statements reflective of their ideas of themselves as necessarily representing all of us every time they speak about their own personal values, opinions, ideals? Are they setting themselves up as the voices of truth–or Truth–come to tell us all what’s what? Or are they subtly doing the opposite, which is to separate themselves from those whose values, opinions, and ideals differ from theirs? Is this another version of “real Americans” vs. whatever they’re calling the rest of us these days? Does John Chaplin genuinely see himself as The Voice of the People, and do I respond with my own umbrage: “It is Alek Skarlatos’s experience that does not reflect the values of we the people, Mr Chaplin!” so that we can fight over which of us truly speaks for “the people”? This would be absurd. Obviously, Skarlatos and Hoyle each represent some of the people, a fairly typical state of affairs in the United States.

We have in our larger community lots of smaller communities. It is natural for people to come together out of shared ideas and interests, and to hope to find more people to join them. It is sometimes natural, too, to feel that the world is an “us against them” sort of place. This is a very polarized time in our country’s history, and one needn’t look any further than our own neighborhoods to see the evidence of that.

Few of us know people outside our increasingly shrinking silos, and therefore few of us get to hear, directly, from someone who disagrees with us. Many politicians take advantage of that, ratcheting up their rhetoric to make the most of that divide. That’s to be expected, but this abuse of the phrase “we the people” is particularly upsetting because of the stark difference between what it is supposed to mean, and what it means when Mr Chaplin writes it in his letter.

Let’s have it again: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

What are the important ideas here? We the People together form a Union to further some really good goals: Justice. Tranquility. The general Welfare. The Blessings of Liberty, and yes, we even must maintain a common defense (sadly still necessary). We the People are everyone. There can’t be “real Americans” and “not real Americans,” because the whole point of this beautiful, messy, idealistic, flawed, growing, changing, regressing, succeeding, striving, failing, country is that each and every one of us is a real American. There is no other kind of American. Those three words, We the People, cannot be ripped away from the totality of that preliminary summation of our theory of what a country should be, and used to separate one group of Americans from another; to weed out the ones who, in this or that person’s opinion, don’t meet the test of what a real American thinks or believes. Those three words must mean all of us.

Those who write “we the people” when what they really mean is “me and my friends,” betray the spirit and meaning of the document that begins with those words.

SALEM, MA
